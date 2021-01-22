Weekly Burbank Police Log: December 31 – January 9

Law enforcement officials are always hard at work making sure the city is secure.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

A new year is here and the Burbank police department is diligently at work keeping the city safe and this includes having to arrest people.

On Saturday, January 9, Matthew Schoenholz, who lives in Santa Clarita and is a mechanic, was taken into custody at 1:00 a.m. and it happened at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The charges are resisting arrest, being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Burbank resident Preston Daniels was handcuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. and it happened at 7:30 p.m. The charge is 602 (O) (1).

James Francis Golio is a sales associate and lives in Redlands. Golio was arrested at Tulare Ave. and Myers St. The time is 8:10 p.m. and the charge is 21310.

Banning resident and mechanic Dana Loren Dalon Wilson Jr. was apprehended at the same location and at the same time. The charge is 11351 HS.

Lianna Rachele Pollard is unemployed and lives in Los Angeles. Pollard was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Empire Ave.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and it occurred at 9:45 p.m.

Daniel Vazquez resides in Burbank and works in construction. Vazquez was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place.

It happened at 9:50 p.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Lenadra Rose Craig is a Burbank resident and nail stylist. Craig was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants. It happened at 10:50 p.m.

Apache McQuade lives in Burbank and is unemployed. McQuade was arrested at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway.

It occurred at 11:45 p.m. and the charges are battery and disorderly conduct.

On Friday, January 8, Jora Nazargmasihi, a resident of Glendale and an electrician, was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 1203.2. It took place at 00:59 p.m.

Burbank resident and construction worker, Derrick Gharabighi, was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and 1203.2.

Edward Shahverdian, an unemployed Burbank resident, was cuffed at 200 Third St.

The charges are making criminal threats, 602.1 (A), possession of stolen property and 1203.2 (A). It happened at 1:35 p.m.

Boris Khodaverdi, a Burbank driver, was arrested at Sixth St. and Orange Grove Ave.

The time is 3:16 p.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Unemployed Burbank resident Anthony John Valento was handcuffed at 1420 Edison Blvd.

Valento was charged with making criminal threats, 273.6 (A) and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It occurred at 6:25 p.m.

Carlos Corado, who resides in Burbank and works in construction, was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and it happened at 7:30 p.m.

Anthony Beswick lives in Burbank and is employed as an engineer. Beswick was taken into custody at 4300 West Sarah St. and the charge is disorderly conduct. It occurred at 7:25 p.m.

Rafael Mendez Garcia is a resident of Pacoima and is a grave digger. Garcia was arrested at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. The time is 10:15 p.m. and the charge is 381 (B).

Frank Ceja lives in Simi Valley and is a temporary worker. Ceja was apprehended at Alameda Ave. [Gateway].

The charges are identity theft, 484 (E) (D), being in possession of a controlled substance, 475 (B), 21510 (A) and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 11:20 p.m.

On Thursday, January 7, Pierre McDaniel, who lives in Burbank, was nabbed at Providence High.

The time is 2:50 p.m. and the charges are 21954 (A) and being in possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, January 6, Wendy Guadalupe Rodríguez, who resides in Van Nuys and works in maintenance, was taken into custody at 2:15 a.m. The charges are 11370.1 (A), 14601.2 (A) and child endangerment.

Raquel Azucema Espinoza, who lives in Los Angeles and works in production, was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. The charge is burglary and the time is 5:50 a.m.

Jose Luis Salazar works in mobile detail and lives in Los Angeles. Salazar was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and 487 (D) (1).

Apache McQuade lives in Socorrio, New Mexico, is employed in construction and was nabbed at Amherst St. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:50 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Huntington Park resident Phillip Irineo Sanchez was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Kenwood St. The time is 11:40 p.m. and the charges are burglary and 3056.

On Tuesday, January 5, Kirit Chandulal Makwana, a roofer and Culver City resident, was nabbed at 131 North Isabel St. It happened at 3:20 a.m. and the charge is 451 (D).

Bobbi Hawkins, a Los Angeles business owner, was cuffed at 1501 Victory Place. The time is 2:02 p.m. and the charge is vandalism of $400 or more and battery.

Jacob Stephen Wright, who lives in Los Angeles and is a tree climber, was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The charges are 484 E (D) and 484 (A). The time is 9:35 p.m.

On Monday, January 4, Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Los Angeles, was taken into custody at Niagara St. and Oak St.

The time is 3:45 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Rosalinda Maria Marines lives in San Pedro and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. The charges are burglary, identity theft and 3056. It occurred at 9:00 p.m.

Kyle Ray Williams lives in Burbank and works in auto detail. Williams was nabbed at 2215 West Olive Ave.

The charge is being in possession of heroin/cocaine and it happened at 11:15 p.m.

On Sunday, January 3, Thomas Andrew Caspar, who lives in Burbank and works in sales, was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and a warrant. It took place at 1:43 a.m.

On Saturday, January 2, Isabella Leticia Elias, a resident of Pacoima and a security dispatcher, was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. It occurred at 7:10 p.m. and the charge is 21810.

Aaron Luis Peters lives in Pacoima and is a warehouse worker. Peters was cuffed at 522 Rosemary Lane and the charges are making criminal threats, being in possession of heroin/cocaine and 3056.

Zacharian Boone Swinburn works as an electrician and resides in Upland. Swinburn was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St.

The charges are 21810, 22210, being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 9:40 p.m.

Patrick Andrew Reeve also lives in Upland and is employed in a warehouse. Reeve was nabbed at the same and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Angel Huezo resides in Sun Valley and works as a carpenter. Huezo was arrested at Valencia Ave. and Moss St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 10:15 p.m.

On Friday, January 1, Melissa Torres, a Los Angeles resident and stocker, was nabbed at 5265 Cleon St.

The charges are 496 (D) (A), 23152 (F) and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 2:27 a.m.

North Hollywood bus driver Delia Marie Marin was taken into custody at the same time and the same site. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Guillermo Prieto Jr. lives in North Hills and works in shipping and receiving. Prieto was handcuffed at the same site and the same time and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashlee Celine Johnson resides in Los Alamitos and works in hair and dance. Johnson was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, driving under the influence with .08 or above and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jonathan Jordan is a construction worker and lives in Los Angeles. Jordan was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Blvd. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:20 a.m.

Thomas Weinau Yeh lives in Burbank and is a lawyer. Yeh was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 3:45 p.m.

Cary Dwain Mitchell resides in Burbank and is a shoe salesman. Mitchell was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 11:37 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, December 31, Glendale resident and car salesman Arbi Derarakelian was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and 3455 (A). It happened at 3:10 a.m.

Taleeya Del Real, a resident of Los Angeles was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and the 134 freeway entrance.

It occurred at 7:54 a.m. and the charges are 69, 21954 (A), being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 594 (A).

Los Angeles student Irvin Lee Jones Jr. was apprehended at 2520 West Olive Ave. and the charge is possession of stolen property. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Alex La Daryl Randell is a resident of Los Angeles and is employed as a driver. Randell was nabbed at Foothill Blvd. and Lowell Ave.

It happened at 1:05 p.m. and the charges are 487 (A), 459.5, 484 (A), burglary and 3056.

Devin Charles Patterson lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. The charges are 148 (A) (1), 484 (A) and 594 (A). It took place at 5:35 p.m.

David Wesley Cassis resides in Sylmar and works in legal support. Cassis was nabbed at 2900 San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 10:20 p.m.

Randall Dean Paden is employed as a tattoo artist and is an Arleta resident. Paden was handcuffed at the same site. It occurred at 10:15 p.m.

The charges are identity theft, being in possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.