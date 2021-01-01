Weekly Burbank Police Log: December 6 – December 11

Maintaining law and order is extremely important for the Burbank police department.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

There are no days off for the Burbank police department and this means some people are going to get arrested.

This happened to Tyrone Derrick West, who lives in North Hills on Friday, December 11, after being apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 1:38 a.m. and the charges are giving false representation to a police officer, being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 22210 and spousal abuse.

Armando Cedillo Vizcarra resides in Sun Valley, works in construction and was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Keystone St.

It occurred at 2:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056.

Jessica Roxana Morales is a resident of Culver City and is employed as a medical assistant.

Morales was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and an outstanding warrant. It happened at 1:38 a.m.

Altadena resident and construction worker David Hernandez was handcuffed at 7:19 p.m.

The location is 2080 Empire Ave. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jasmine Laqualyn Smith lives in Lancaster and works in day care. Smith was nabbed at 1015 North San Fernando Road.

The charges are 484 (A) and possession of a controlled substance and the time is 7:40 p.m.

Derek Evans is a Lancaster resident and is employed as a tattoo artist. Evans was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is 484 (A).

Francisco Abad Uranda was apprehended at Vanowen St. and Hollywood Way and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:03 p.m.

Moorpark resident and cashier Omar Uranda was taken into custody at the same site and the same time.

The charges against Uranda are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, December 10, Reno resident Ashley Marie Hobert, who is employed at Postmates was handcuffed at 2500 North Hollywood Way. It happened at 2:00 a.m. and the charge is burglary.

Elise Mia Martinez lives in Sparks, Nevada, works as an exotic dancer and was arrested on the same charge and the same site.

Isaiah Lemuel Robinson Grant is a resident of Sparks, Nevada, works in a warehouse and was apprehended at the same site, on the same charge and at the same time.

On Wednesday, December 9, Fernando Gomez, who lives in Los Angeles and works as a driver was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Whitnall Highway.

It happened at 00:30 a.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles mechanic Gustave Javier Morales Lopez was arrested at Olive Ave. and Florence St.

It happened at 4:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property, 10851 (A) and 487 (D) (1).

Ivan Gonzalez lives in Los Angeles, works in lawn care and was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is burglary.

Van Nuys plumber Robert Abraham Salas was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Parish Place.

The time is 10:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056.

Jasen Joshua McMurry was brought into custody at 4000 Warner Drive and the time is 6:45 p.m.

The charges are providing false representation to a police officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, December 8, Josue Siguil, a resident of Van Nuys was nabbed at First St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 7:30 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Joseph Ruiz was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Allen Ave. It happened at 11:20 p.m. and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Monday, December 7, Kevin Wooten, an actor who lives in the state of Washington, was arrested after being charged with 69 and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 8:30 p.m.

Sylmar resident Miguel Angel Cornejo was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:20 p.m.

On Sunday, December 6, Canoga Park housekeeper Mary Brownlee was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

It occurred at 3:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Renee Ivette Ward lives in Northridge and works in construction. Ward was taken into custody at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft, 484 (d), being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 11351 HS.

Richard Sanchez resides in Los Angeles and works in scheduling. Sanchez was nabbed at 3:10 a.m.

The charges are identity theft, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and 1203.2. The site is Magnolia Blvd. and First St.

Gardena resident Hrachia M. Tadevosyan was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Celene Clara Castro lives in Gardena and is unemployed. Castro was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are identity theft, being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Dale Deats works as a grip and resides in Los Angeles. Deats was nabbed at the Burbank police department lobby.

It happened at 3:38 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Brent Juniel McFarland is a resident of Las Vegas, and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 25850 (A). It happened at 9:05 p.m.

Burbank roofer Boris Ofall was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:30 p.m.

Mikael Persson lives in Burbank and is employed as an electrician’s assistant. Persson was apprehended at 11:30 p.m. and the charges are spousal abuse and vandalism with $400 or more.