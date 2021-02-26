Weekly Burbank Police Log: February 12 – February 17

Men and women in blue pledge to maintain law and order in the city.



Because there are 24 hours in a day, it translates to the Burbank police department always being on duty.

Part of that duty requires the men and women in blue to arrest individuals and on Wednesday, February 17, Chauncie Harrell, who works in delivery and lives in Los Angeles was taken into custody at 1112 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:00 a.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Isaiah White is an audio engineer and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is grand theft and 1203.2.

Robert Maldanado was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. and the charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 11:30 a.m.

Saida Hasratian is a nanny and was handcuffed at 1601 South Victory Blvd. The charge is petty theft and the time is 1:20 p.m.

Vontre Kaneeaf Lopez is a resident of Burbank and is employed by Doordash. Lopez was cuffed after being charged with 237 (A), being an unlicensed driver, vandalism of $400 or more, spousal abuse and a warrant. It took place at 7:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, February 16, Frank Felix Rey, a Chatsworth resident and store associate was nabbed at 4210 West Chandler Ave.

It occurred at 5:30 p.m. and the charges include 21510 (A), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Richard Croft is an engineer and a Burbank resident. Croft was apprehended at 2806 West Victory Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 3:00 p.m.

Ismael Altamirano is a Los Angeles resident, is employed at a warehouse and was handcuffed at 2627 Hollywood Way. The time is 3:15 p.m. and the charge is 3056.

Liam Vincent Loock resides in Pasadena and works in catering. Loock was taken into custody at 2806 North Victory Blvd. and it happened at 3:00 p.m.

The charges include being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sydney Nicole Nill lives in Burbank and is employed as a food attendant. Nill was arrested at Niagara St. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 3:00 p.m. and the charge is 20002 (A).

Kamil Abdi Jumale is a Studio City resident and is a manager. Jumale was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 4:24 p.m. The charge is 20002 (A).

Blake Oldaker is unemployed and lives in Hollywood. Oldaker was handcuffed at the LAPD Hollywood station. The charges are identity theft and warrants. It happened at 7:15 p.m.

Jose Gabriel Tuquerchajon resides in Los Angeles, works in construction and was arrested at the Montana Country Club.

It took place at 7:30 p.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Echo Park resident and recycler Jennifer Hernandez was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave.

The charges include being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 9:20 p.m.

Rudy Bracamontes lives in Pasadena and was cuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges include resisting arrest and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gilbert Ramos is a plumber and a Burbank resident. Ramos was taken into custody at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 10:55 p.m. and the charge is identity theft.

Anna Marie Cortez lives in Sun Valley and is a caregiver. Cortez was arrested at the same location and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft, 475 (A) and 466.

On Monday, February 15, Quamel Carter, a resident of Burbank was nabbed at 607 South Parish St.

The time is 3:10 p.m. and the charges include 4573, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, February 14, cashier and Palmdale resident Evelyn Ariana Romero was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 00:20 a.m.

Dennis Marquez is a cashier and a Burbank resident. Marquez was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Naomi St.

It occurred at 00:40 a.m. and the charges include driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Luis Alberto Pedraza lives in Los Angeles and was arrested after being charged with disorderly conduct. It took place at 458 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:00 a.m.

Roger Dale Langley is a Burbank resident and is retired. Langley was apprehended at 1110 North Hollywood Way. The charges include 5-3-207, 22435.2 and warrants. It took place at 1:20 p.m.

Juan Gilberto Barahona lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a construction worker.

Barahona was nabbed at 1430 Valleyheart Drive. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and the time is 10:48 p.m.

On Saturday, February 13, Michael Thomas Simeone, a resident of West Hills and a warehouse manager was handcuffed at Brighton St. and Winona St.

The charge is driving under the influence with .08 or more and it happened at 00:37 a.m.

Hovhannes Tumikyan lives in North Hollywood, works as a tow truck driver and was arrested after being charged with petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, 23103 (A), domestic battery and warrants. It took place at 4:55 a.m.

Jameel Lee Major is a resident of Fort Worth, Texas and is employed as a barber.

Major was nabbed after being charged with 69, 529, disorderly conduct and spousal abuse.

Michael Allen Carter is a recycler and a Los Angeles resident. Carter was handcuffed at Andover Drive and Bel Aire Drive and it happened at 3:09 p.m.

The charges include identity theft, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3000.00 (C).

Tigran Yaymadzhyan is a resident of Glendale, is unemployed and was nabbed at 308 East Verdugo Ave.

It occurred at 3:30 p.m. and the charges are 166 (A) (4) and possession of a controlled substance.

Window cleaner and Kansas City, Missouri resident Rodney Ray Batson was cuffed at Victory Place and Empire Ave.

The time is 7:00 p.m. and the charges include giving false representation to a police officer, identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Rachel Hillary Trump is a public defender and was nabbed at the same location and same time.

The charges are identity theft, 4573, supplying false representation to a police officer and 485.

Nicholas Jon Allison lives in Hollywood and works as a mover. Allison was handcuffed at Tufts Ave. and Fifth St.

The charges include being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 9:20 p.m.

Christopher Alfonso Escobar is a North Hollywood construction worker. Escobar was taken into custody at University Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 11:24 p.m.

On Friday, February 12, Alexander Gabriel Mangandi, a resident of South Gate and a general laborer was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The charges are 30600 (A), 29800 (A) (1) and being in possession of a controlled substance for sale. It happened at 1:30 a.m.

Jesus Ahumada, a forklift driver and a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 1:10 a.m.

The charges are 69, 29800 (A) (1), possession of a controlled substance and 30600 (A). It happened at the same site.

Hayk Tonoyan lives in Sun Valley, is employed as a construction worker and was arrested at the Empire Center.

The time is 2:15 p.m. and the charges include 21310, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Randall Briseno lives in Sylmar and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 2:15 p.m. and the charge is burglary.

North Hollywood resident and ride operator Matthew Burton Pierce was arrested at 200 North Screenland Drive.

It took place at 3:30 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Estrada is a receptionist and resides in Canoga Park. Estrada was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. It took place at 4:45 p.m.

Karapet Vaganian lives in Burbank and is employed as a pool cleaner. Vaganian was nabbed at Brighton St. and Victory Blvd. after being charged with 23152 (F) and 11375 (B) (2) HS. It happened at 7:05 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Lohe is a resident of Burbank and has never been employed. Lohe was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are resisting arrest, petty theft, disorderly conduct and warrants. It occurred at 9:55 p.m.

Artour Shahkarami lives in Burbank, works at a body shop and was handcuffed at 260 East Magnolia Blvd.

The charges include being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 10:00 p.m.

John Paul McNamara lives in Northridge, works as a chef and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Lake St.

The charges are identity theft, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 640, possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 10:30 p.m.

Antonella Caratozzolo is a caregiver, a resident of Sherman Oaks and was cuffed at the same location and same time.

The charges include possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 485 and a warrant.