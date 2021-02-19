Weekly Burbank Police Log: February 6 – February 11

The Burbank police department is top-notch and determined to keep the city safe.



They included on Thursday, February 11, Eric Antonio Rodriguez, a resident of Sun Valley and a restorer.

Rodriguez was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charges are 23152 (F), resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 1:45 a.m.

Burbank resident and Instacart driver Carly Louise Mersola was taken into custody at 2806 West Victory Blvd. and the charge is identity theft. The time is 7:15 a.m.

Cody Richard Croft is an engineer and is a Burbank resident. Croft was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Kyle Michael Moroney is a resident of Reseda and works in production. Moroney was cuffed at Angeleno Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 10:30 a.m. and the charges are 22810 (A), being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056.

Sun Valley barber Christopher Michael Carrillo lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at the Empire Center.

It took place at 6:52 p.m. and the charges are 484 (E) (D), petty theft and 496 (A).

Joel Saul Pirir is a resident of North Hollywood and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are 148 (A) (1), petty theft and disorderly conduct. The time is 7:00 p.m.

Summer Lynn Gibson is a resident of Saugus and is employed as a mortgage broker.

Gibson was arrested at 501 North Third St. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Crystal Miel Cossey lives in Eagle Rock and is a circus leader. Cossey was brought into custody at Third St. and San Jose Ave.

It occurred at 7:39 p.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, February 10, Jose Vega, who lives in Hollywood and is employed in metaphysics was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 2:00 a.m.

Jesus Mauro Perez Rodriguez works at a car wash, lives in Pacoima and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and the time is 2:45 a.m.

Jesus Antonio Castro is a resident of Panorama City and works in security. Castro was nabbed at the same time and the same location.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Alexander Thomas Murrillo lives in Whittier and is a carpenter. Murrillo was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 1:35 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Raquel Yvonne Romero is a resident of San Pedro and is employed as a poodle packer.

Romero was cuffed at Lamer St. and Haven Way and the time is 2:59 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen vehicle and 496 (D) (A).

Christopher Brooks Califf lives in Pelzer and is a laborer. Califf was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance, 4573, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It took place at 3:43 p.m.

Jozef Allahyarian lives in Burbank, is employed at a body shop and was handcuffed at 1200 Flower St.

The time is 5:20 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, identity theft, burglary and warrants.

Jeffrey Ray Perkins is a Los Angeles handyman and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 9:50 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Daniel Edward Nersoyan lives in Burbank, works as a diamond dealer and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St.

The charges are possession of marijuana [less than one ounce] and possession of heroin/cocaine. It happened at 11:39 p.m.

On Tuesday, February 9, Janette Pauline Long, a Burbank resident and cultivator was arrested at 1121 West Angeleno Ave.

The charges are battery, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The time is 00:20 a.m.

Marko Ante Bevanda lives in Fullerton and is an apartment manager. Bevanda was cuffed at Reese Place, south of Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are 30305 (A) (1), possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 2:30 a.m.

Carlos Jesus Munguia Jr. is a security guard and a Los Angeles resident. Munguia was nabbed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:15 a.m. and the charge is vandalism.

Harley Arceo is a Los Angeles machinist and was brought into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are vandalism and a warrant.

Palmdale resident and barber pacer Henry McGuire was nabbed at Cypress Ave. and Third St.

The time is 3:45 p.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Sarkis Manuel Avedisian lives in Los Angeles, is a water restorer and was handcuffed at California St. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 4:03 p.m. and the charges are 23152 (F) and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez is a resident of Victorville and works as a caregiver.

Rodriguez was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Myers St. The charges are burglary and a warrant. It happened at 9:00 p.m.

Joaquin Arellano Jr. also resides in Victorville and is employed in roofing. Arellano was apprehended at the same site and the same time.

The charges are 472, possession of drug paraphernalia, being an unlicensed driver, burglary and warrants.

Seth Alexander Williams lives in Richmond and is employed as an unloader. Williams was nabbed after being charged with possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. The time is 9:50 p.m.

Brandon De Sean Duckworth also lives in Richmond, is a musician and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Wilson Ave. It occurred at 9:30 p.m. and the charge is 30605 (A).

Davyeon Fonseca Charrette lives in Vallejo and is a rapper. Charrette was taken into custody at the same location and it happened at 10:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rialto resident David Abraham Briones was nabbed at Keeler St. and Morgan Ave. and the charge is 475 (A), possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:00 p.m.

Ismael Altamirano lives in Burbank, is a plumber and was arrested at 2100 Empire Ave. The charge is trespassing and it took place at 11:34 p.m.

Christina Sophia Vegasbaca resides in North Hollywood, is a housekeeper and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 11:34 p.m. and the charges are being an unlicensed driver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, February 8, Tujunga resident and driver Teri Natalie Taylor Haggar was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Ontario St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and it occurred at 3:25 p.m.

Vardan John Gevorgyan lives in North Hollywood and works in retail and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, February 7, Brent Edward Chew, a La Crescenta Resident and server was nabbed at 910 First St.

The time is 8:00 a.m. and the charges are 29800 (A) (1), possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jamie Hodge works as a comic book artist and lives in Los Angeles. Hodge was cuffed at 4515 Vanowen St. and it took place at 3:10 p.m.

The charges are 69 and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Apache McQuade lives in Burbank and is unemployed. McQuade was arrested at Valencia Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it happened at 7:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Jason Baker is unemployed and resides in Valley Village. Baker was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at 8:55 p.m.

Danielle Elizabeth Gullickson lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody after being charged with disorderly conduct. It occurred at 9:15 p.m.

On Saturday, February 6, Victor Hugo Velasquez, a resident of Rialto who is unemployed was nabbed at the 5 freeway and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are 381 and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 00:41 a.m.

Daniel Alexander Nolasco lives in Granada Hills, is employed in the grocery business and was arrested at the 5 freeway and 134 freeway. It occurred at 1:00 a.m. and the charges are vandalism and 186.22 (D).

Bryan Castellanos lives in Northridge and works as a clerk in the meat department.

Castellanos was handcuffed at the same site and the same time and the charges are the same.

Frank Rivas works in security and lives in North Hollywood. Rivas was apprehended at the same time and the same site and the charges are also the same.

North Hollywood resident Danny Quintanilla works at a car wash and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and California St.

The time is 2:30 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale resident and pharmacy technician Nareh Shamirian was handcuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, 485, burglary and a warrant. It took place at 3:11 a.m.

Andrew Maldonado lives in Burbank, is an audio employee and was nabbed at Brighton St. and Kenmore Ave.

The time is 4:25 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Rene Ortiz lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed. Ortiz was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 2:00 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Erica Ashley Dodds is a resident of Panorama City and works as a custodian. Dodds was cuffed at the Van Nuys jail and it happened at 7:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine, petty theft and warrants.

Ivan Aparicio is a Burbank resident and a construction worker. Aparicio was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and California St.

The charges are being in possession of a stolen car, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary. It took place at 9:05 p.m.

Burbank construction worker Jacob Brian Becker was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Fairview St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, 25620 (A) and a warrant. It happened at 9:20 p.m.