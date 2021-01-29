Weekly Burbank Police Log: January 10 – January 22

It's about service and keeping the city safe for the men and women in blue.



Burbank’s safety and security rests with the city’s police department doing its job, which also entails having to arrest individuals.

On Friday, January 22, Luis Ernesto Valdez Jr., a resident of Burbank and studio driver was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and 29805. It happened at 00:10 a.m.

Luis Eduardo Arellano is a painter, lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Ismael Altamirano Jr. lives in Glendale, is unemployed and was nabbed at 2200 West Empire Ave [Extended Stay].

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and 3056. It occurred at 10:58 a.m.

Andrew Emerson lives in Pasadena and works in sales. Emerson was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse, 166 (C) (1), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin/cocaine and 4573. The time is 1:55 p.m.

Samantha Lynn Dennison lives in Chico and works as a caretaker. Dennison was arrested at Lake St. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are 496 (D) (A), being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 11364 (A) HS. It took place at 5:00 p.m.

Daniel Ussher is a Fallbrook resident and a turbine mechanic. Ussher was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Parish Place and the charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 6:00 p.m.

Renee Naomi Martinez lives in Los Angeles and works in customer service. Martinez was apprehended at 1701 North Victory Blvd.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Katelyn Ada Walker is a Burbank resident and works as an artist. Walker was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are 11370.1 (A) HS, 530.5 (C) (3), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 21510 (A), 530.5 (C) (1), 459.5, 484 (A), 22210 and warrants.

Christion Jovan Frowner is a barber and a resident of Chicago. Frowner was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. The charge is 23152 (F) and the time is 8:15 p.m.

On Thursday, January 21, Jacob Jason Lopez, a resident of Covina and painter was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 3:25 a.m.

Carly Mersola is a resident of Burbank and works at Postmates. Mersola was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Jeffries Ave. The charge is 166 (C) (1). It happened at 10:50 a.m.

Cody Croft is an engineer and a Burbank resident. Croft was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Eduardo Gavilan lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Gavilan was cuffed at 1616 North Pepper St. The charge is resisting arrest and the time is 5:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, January 20, Tiffany Cassandra Robins, a Los Angeles resident was charged with disorderly conduct and it happened at 1921 Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 00:12 a.m.

Marco Antonio Morales lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and the Whitnall Hwy. The charge is 3455 (A) and it took place at 2:00 a.m.

Allen Ivar Louis Gilbert lives in North Hollywood and works as a chef. Gilbert was taken into custody at the same site and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DuJuan DeCarlos Whitehead is a Glendale resident and is a house cleaner. Whitehead was arrested at 3418 Wedgewood Lane and the charge is burglary. It happened at 2:00 p.m.

Los Angeles resident and merchandiser Mario Alexander Lopez was handcuffed at 1200 South Flower St.

The charges are burglary, grand theft, 4573 and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 3:15 p.m.

Teofila Elizabeth Martinez lives in Los Angeles and is a bartender. Martinez was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave.

The charges are 484 (A), giving false information to a police officer and 11375 (B) (2). The time is 6:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 19, Dave Nileshwar, a resident of Los Angeles was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The charge is burglary and it occurred at 4:35 p.m.

Richie Rivera Ortiz lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct and it happened at 5:00 p.m.

Anthony Baires is a Los Angeles resident and works as a laborer. Baires was apprehended at Sixth St. and Amherst St.

The charges are disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and outstanding warrants. The time is 5:35 p.m.

David Ernesto Maldonado is a Burbank resident and is employed as a landscaper.

Maldonado was nabbed at 831 Cornell Drive and the charge is burglary. It took place at 11:15 p.m.

On Monday, January 18, Troy Eric Thomas, a Los Angeles resident and audio equipment manager was brought into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and 273.6 (A) and it happened at 2:30 a.m.

Angel Dominguez Garcia resides in North Hills and is an entrepreneur. Garcia was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are being an unlicensed driver, being in possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. The time is 2:55 a.m.

Daisy Ubaldo Quirino lives in Panorama City and is employed as a caregiver. Quirino was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, 530.5 (C) (1) and a warrant.

Jared Michael Williams is a Sun Valley resident and works as a landscaper. Williams was handcuffed at 2500 West Victory Blvd. and the charge is 602.1 (A). It happened at 3:20 p.m.

Christopher McCarty lives in Burbank and is employed as an IT consultant. McCarty was nabbed at 422 East Tujunga Ave. and the charges are driving under the influence with .08 or above, 20002 (A) and a warrant. It happened at 7:45 p.m.

On Sunday, January 17, Brittany Jay Tamillo, who lives in Burbank and is a caregiver was arrested at Ontario St. and Wyoming Ave.

The charges are 653X (A), driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, 368 (B) (1), vandalism, 484 (A) and warrants. The time is 2:00 a.m.

Debt collector Taylor Marie Michel, a resident of Olympia, Washington was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:45 p.m.

Peyton Miracle Damron lives in Mt. Gilead and is unemployed. Damron was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Janitor Joshua Peter Borden resides in Olympia, Washington and was cuffed at the same location and the same time. The charges are also the same.

Tigran Yaymadzhyan is a driver and a Los Angeles resident and was brought into custody at 305 East Verdugo Ave.

The charges are 166 (C) (1), possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2. The time is 10:15 a.m.

Northridge plumber Javier Alejando Fuentes Leal was arrested after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, resisting arrest, 25850 (A), 12500 (A), 22210 and warrants. It occurred at 10:15 a.m.

Tracy Lenora Von Winckelmann lives in San Marcos, is unemployed and was nabbed at 2501 North Hollywood Way.

It took place at 5:00 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle and being an unlicensed driver.

John Wayne Davis is a resident of Lakewood and works as a handyman. Davis was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave.

The charges are 530.5 (C) (1), possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It happened at 6:50 p.m.

Manuel Alberto Alvarez is a resident of Burbank and works in a warehouse. Alvarez was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and the 15 freeway.

The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. The time is 10:50 p.m.

On Saturday, January 16, Van Nuys resident Pablo Enrique Acosta, who works in restaurant supplies was cuffed at 2980 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are 484 (E) (D) and possession of drug paraphernalia and it happened at 1:45 a.m.

Artur Gabrielyan lives in Glendale and is unemployed. Gabrielyan was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are 529, 4573, possession of heroin/cocaine 484 (A) and three outstanding warrants.

Mark Austin Sheflin is a Burbank resident and sandwich maker. Sheflin was nabbed at the 101 freeway and Barham Blvd. The charge is being in a stolen vehicle and the time is 8:00 a.m.

Christopher Michael Mosqueda is a resident of Mission Hills and is employed as a driver.

Mosqueda was arrested at the Van Nuys jail after being charged with identity theft. The time is 7:50 p.m.

Jesse Michael Eubanks is a warehouse worker and a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at 1541 North Victory Place.

The time is 10:10 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, January 15, Jason Robert Jimenez, who resides in San Fernando and works as an income tax preparer was nabbed at 500 South Buena Vista St.

The time is 6:45 a.m. and the charges are 548 (B) (1), 602 (M), 3000.08 (C) and a warrant.

Jessica Ann Radovicz is a Los Angeles business owner and was arrested at Arroyo St. and West Olive Ave.

The charges are 2800.2 (A), 23152 (G) and 3455 (A) and it happened at 4:11 a.m.

Daniel Ventura Morales is a Sun Valley resident and works as a welder. Morales was brought into custody at the Burbank jail lobby.

It occurred at 11:37 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of stolen property.

Coral Bednash lives in Chatsworth and is unemployed. Bednash was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and Victory Blvd. The charge is 20001 (A) and it happened at 4:00 p.m.

Skye Ciara Frank is a Stevenson Ranch musician and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles rapper Travis Armond Ford was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse, 484 (A) and a warrant. The time is 9:40 p.m.

On Thursday, January 14, Van Nuys karate instructor Tavarus Allen Sterling was nabbed at Valpreda St. and Empire Ave.

The charges are 11370.1 (A) HS, 11351 HS, 23152 (F), resisting arrest, 12022 (C) and driving with a suspended or revoked license. It happened at 9:15 a.m.

Patrick Stewart McMunn resides in Reseda, is unemployed and was handcuffed at 550 Clybourn Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 7:06 p.m.

On Wednesday, January 13, Daniel Everet Orr, a Los Angeles resident and retail worker was handcuffed at First St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance, 484 (A), resisting arrest and warrants. It happened at 9:45 a.m.

Christopher Joseph Jacobs, who lives in Los Angeles and works as a dump truck driver was nabbed at 200 North Third St.

The charges are 166 (A) (4), battery, making criminal threats and warrants. It took place at 11:00 a.m.

Lavar Sattari, a retail worker who lives in Burbank was arrested at 150 East Olive Ave. It occurred at 12:22 p.m. and the charge is indecent exposure.

Christopher Wilgus lives in Burbank and works in sheet metal. Wilgus was nabbed at Prospect Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It happened at 2:40 p.m. The charges are grand theft and 484 (A).

Los Angeles resident and fork lift driver Victor Javier Almendarez was apprehended at 822 South San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are 484 (A), being in possession of a stolen vehicle and two warrants. It happened at 3:05 p.m.

Maksim Gennadyevich Sorokin, a Burbank resident and systems administrator was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Daniel Everet Orr is employed in retail and was arrested at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. after being charged with grand theft. The time is 3:15 p.m.

Jonathan Arthur DeBarge lives in Sun Valley and works as a recording artist. DeBarge was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, 529, 3000.08 (C) and warrants. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Caryn Elizabeth Mattea is a Los Angeles resident and car flipper. Mattea was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale resident and truck driver Boris Amirkhanyan was handcuffed at Sixth St. and Grinnell Drive.

The charge is discharging of a firearm in a grossly and negligent manner and a warrant. The time is 9:43 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 12, Los Angeles resident and mechanic William Lara Reina was arrested at Empire Ave. and Frederic St. The charges are 182 and burglary and it took place at 2:15 a.m.

Atanacio Ramos Mena lives in Los Angeles and works in construction. Mena was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are burglary, vandalism, making criminal threats, 182 (A) (1) and warrants.

Jannina Lisseth Campos is a Burbank resident and is employed as a cashier. Campos was taken into custody at 2463 North Brighton St.

The charges are 22810 (A), 166 (C) (1), possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS. The time is 2:50 a.m.

On Monday, January 11, Jalyn Jamal Juniors, a resident of Pacoima and a mechanic was nabbed at 207 Orange Grove Ave. The charge is resisting arrest and it happened at 2:40 a.m.

Michael Albert Ayala also lives in Pacoima and works as a stocker. Ayala was arrested at the Metrolink.

The time is 2:37 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Rony John Paul Moran lives in Burbank and works as a handyman. Moran was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct and it happened at 4:45 a.m.

Brenda Yessnia Williams lives in Los Angeles and is a housekeeper. Williams was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:10 p.m. and the charges are 3455 (A) and a warrant.

On Sunday, January 10, Dennis James Calvert, who lives in Rosemead and is employed as a carpenter was arrested at 310 North Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are burglary, identity theft and an outstanding warrant. It happened at 1:55 a.m.

Anthony James Otis Wheaton lives in Santa Clarita and is an artist. Wheaton was nabbed at the same site.

The time is 2:30 a.m. and the charges are burglary, identity theft and 484 (E) (D).

Unemployed Tujunga resident Siune Mansoorian was handcuffed at Toluca Lake Ave. and Olive Ave.

The time is 3:09 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sayed Hossein Chavoshi lives in Sherman Oaks, is employed as an electrician and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:20 p.m. and the charge is 484 (A).

Miguel Angel Gautefranco lives in Burbank, works as a cleaner and was arrested at 1700 West Olive Ave. The charge is 243 (D). It occurred at 9:10 p.m.

Jose Alfredo Huerta Flor is employed as a cook, resides in Burbank and was cuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are 243 (D), 472 and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Neal Andres is a resident of Santa Clarita and is a Go Cart mechanic. Andres was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and burglary. It took place at 10:30 p.m.