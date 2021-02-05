Weekly Burbank Police Log: January 23 – January 29

The Burbank police department goes all out to keep the citizens of the city safe and secure.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Though Burbank isn’t a bustling metropolis, the Burbank police department is always busy and over the course of a day and night, people are apprehended.

They include John Zaragoza, on Thursday, January 29, as the Burbank resident and construction worker was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:55 a.m.

Armando Navarette also lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with disorderly conduct, 25620 (A) and a warrant. It happened at 331 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:50 p.m.

Beverly Hills model Rene Ortiz was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way after being charged with disorderly conduct. It occurred at 7:22 p.m.

On Wednesday, January 28, Robert Anthony Lara, who lives in Boyle Heights and is employed as a glazer was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. The charges are C 487 (A) and 381 (B). It happened at 3:45 p.m.

Miguel Angel Gomez is a janitor and also resides in Boyle Heights. Gomez was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are C 487 (A), 381 (B) and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Andres Lopez lives in Boyle Heights and is unemployed. Lopez was handcuffed at the same site, but the time is 4:20 a.m.

The charges are C 487 (A), 381 (B) and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Connie Arizmedi is a cashier and was cuffed at the same location and at 3:50 a.m.

The charges are C 487 (A), 381 (B), driving with a suspended or revoked license, identity theft and warrants.

Omar Corona Zuazo lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Zuazo was nabbed at the same site and at 3:45 a.m. The charges are C 487 (A) and 381 (B).

Michael Christoper Kotva is a resident of Burbank and was arrested at Riverside Drive and Rose St. The charge is possession of stolen property. The time is 10:40 a.m.

Cody Richard Croft is an engineer and a Burbank resident. Croft was taken into custody at 2806 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:20 a.m.

The charges are 166 (C) (1), possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Alexander Sebastian Gavidia lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Target and the time is 4:30 p.m.

The charges are 602 (T), being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and a warrant.

Desiree Jordan is a Burbank resident and cook. Jordan was arrested at 4128 North Whitnall Hwy.

The charges are 602 (O) (1), 485, 245 (A) (4) and a warrant. The time is 9:25 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 27, Burbank resident and administrative assistant Jessica De Luna Shaw was nabbed at 2100 Empire Ave. The charges are identity theft and a warrant. The time is 00:30 a.m.

James Robert Diestel lives in Camarillo, works as a chef and was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Kenwood St.

The charges include 484 (A), 853.7, identity theft, being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Charles Wilson Carter works in a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles. Carter was taken into custody at 211 West Tujunga Ave. and was charged with being in possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 7:30 a.m.

Celeine Yaghi is a server and resides in Tarzana. Yaghi was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Fairview St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 11:55 p.m.

Actor Anthony Timothy Gallo is a Tarzana resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 29800 (A) (1) and a warrant.

On Monday, January 26, maintenance worker Herbert Lionel Jimenez, a Burbank resident was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The time is 2:08 a.m. and the charges are 4463 (A) (1) and 64 (F).

Apache McQuade, who lives in Burbank and is a dishwasher was cuffed at Scott Road and Amherst Drive. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 10:20 a.m.

Lakita Washington lives in Burbank, is a bartender and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Produce worker Omar Corona is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Olive Park. The time is 9:20 p.m. and the charges are robbery and disorderly conduct.

On Monday, January 25, Los Angeles resident and driver Saundra Ghatanfard was apprehended at Elm Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Joshua Daniel McNeese is a driver and lives in Los Angeles. McNeese was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same plus a warrant.

Vardan Khakalmazyan lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 1325 Lincoln St. after being charged with 245 (A) (4), 69, possession of drug paraphernalia and 166 (A) (4). It took place at 12:30 p.m.

Oscar Caravos Jr. is a resident of North Hollywood and was nabbed at Valerio St. and Lankershim Blvd. after being charged with 23152 (F), 69, 245 (C) and 2800.2 (A). It happened at 3:02 p.m.

Oracio Gonzalez is a roofer, lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St.

The time is 10:10 p.m. and the charges include 4463 (A) (1), being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ruby Urbina is a secretary and a resident of Sun Valley. Urbina was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1), 30305 (A) (1), identity theft, 148.9 (A), being in possession of drug paraphernalia, 484 (A), 3056 and warrants. It occurred at 10:28 p.m.

Jose Hermosillo is a mechanic and lives in Pacoima. Hermosillo was handcuffed at the Quality Inn at 11:09 p.m.

The charges include supplying false information to a police officer and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, January 24, Carl Antonio Franklin, a Burbank resident who works in television production was cuffed at 333 Andover Drive. The time is 1:30 a.m. and the charge is 602 (T).

Gaston Matias Ruggeri lives in San Fernando, is employed in carpet cleaning and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The charges include 484 (E) (D), possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, 484 (A) and warrants. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Dillon Chase McClintock lives in Burbank and is employed in retail and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 3:00 a.m. and the charges are 23152 (F) and 11375 (B) (2).

Burbank resident Michael Jeffrey Barragan is a truck driver and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest. It took place at 1:16 a.m.

Roberto Arias Barahona lives in Sun Valley, is employed in construction and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave.

The time is 7:00 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Montrell H. Long works in security and is a Los Angeles resident. Long was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St.

The charges are 11370.1 (A) HS, 69, 29800 (A) (1) and 30305 (A) (1). The time is 7:19 p.m.

Sunland resident Robert Panosian works as a realtor and was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it occurred at 9:36 p.m.

On Saturday, January 23, Raquel Elizabeth Gonzales, who works in real estate and lives in Sherman Oaks was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Reese Place.

It happened at 1:05 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Alex Gaines, a resident of Burbank and food service employee was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave.

The charges include vandalism of $400 or more and 166 (A) (4) and it happened at 5:40 a.m.

Michael Christopher Kotra lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 119 North Brighton St. The charge is resisting arrest and the time is 3:25 p.m.

Sun Valley resident and construction worker Luis Ortega was nabbed at 761 North First St.

It occurred at 7:00 p.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license, 853.7 and warrants.

Calvin Michael Hodges is a resident of Lancaster and is employed as a laborer. Hodges was taken into custody at Clybourn Ave. and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 11:55 p.m. and the charges include 25850 (A) and 25850 (C) (2).

Keyshawn Amour Chester also lives in Lancaster and is a rapper. Chester was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are 25850 (C) (2) and 12500 (A).