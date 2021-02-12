Weekly Burbank Police Log: January 30 – February 5

The men and women in blue are always busy making sure the city is safe.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

Making sure that the city is safe, the men and women of the Burbank police department has to perform its duty which sometimes includes having to arrest individuals.

One such person was Lancaster resident and maintenance worker David Ray Purvis, on Friday, February 5, who was taken into custody at 1127 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are burglary, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants. It happened at 4:25 a.m.

Jesse Manuel Duran is employed at Postmates and lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 2105 North Kenwood St.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1), 30305 (A) (1), 11370.1 (A) HS and 10852. It took place at 5:30 a.m.

Joseph Anthony Ballaster is a resident of Burbank and is employed as a music engineer.

Ballaster was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, 29800 (A) (1), 11370.1 (A), 30305 (A) (1) and 4573.

Scott McMillan lives in Huntington Beach and is a pastry chef. McMillan was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St.

The time is 12:15 p.m. and the charges are 2800.2 (A), 20001 (A), possession of stolen property, 3455 (A) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terri Ann Jean Nixon works in sales and lives in Lancaster. Nixon was cuffed at Best Buy and the charges are 30305 (A) (1), identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants. The time is 3:00 p.m.

North Hollywood resident and barber Andy Renteria was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 4:56 p.m. and the charge is vandalism of $400 or more.

Mark Rosales is a day laborer and a Pacoima resident. Rosales was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are disorderly conduct, vandalism, battery and warrants. The time is 7:40 p.m.

Adren Treadway lives in Los Angeles, is employed as a hair braider and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 8:11 p.m. and the charges are 459.5 and a warrant.

David Buchanan Seay is a Los Angeles property manager and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive.

Seay is charged with being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It happened at 9:16 p.m.

On Thursday, February 4, Oscar A. Santiago Gonzalez, a Pacoima resident and laborer was handcuffed at 2201 Frederic St.

The time is 00:10 a.m. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance, 4573 and 3455 (A).

Akram Mataqui lives in Palmdale, is unemployed and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, 10851 (A), possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants. It occurred at 9:30 a.m.

Hollywood cook Jamie Daniel Gonzalez was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Screenland Drive. The time is 9:00 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zareh Aroian lives in Chatsworth and is employed as a chef. Aroian was taken into custody at 3227 North Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 485, 5305. (A) 459.5 and warrants.

Emmanuel Buelina Castro is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. after being charged with vandalism of $400 or more. It happened at 1:35 p.m.

Lourdes Azucena Torres is a Burbank resident and a housekeeper. Torres was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave.

The time is 2:45 p.m. and the charges are petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, 485, 166 (A) (4), 273.6 (A) and warrants.

Kenty Thomas lives in Inglewood and is employed in car detailing. Thomas was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd.

The charges are 4573, possession of drug paraphernalia, 3455 (B) (1) and warrants.

Burbank clerk Thomas Martin Wagner was handcuffed at 11332 Saticoy St. The time is 6:50 p.m. and the charges are 2800.2 (A), 69, 10851 (A), 23152 (G), resisting arrest, 485 and warrants.

Rafael Rodriguez is a resident of Fontana and is a tattoo artist. Rodriguez was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Raymond Ave. It took place at 11:20 p.m. and the charges are 11351 HS and 594.2 (A).

On Wednesday, February 3, Scott David Neitzke, a Los Angeles cashier was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Evergreen St.

It took place at 2:49 a.m. and the charges are 4573, possession of a controlled substance and 3056.

Mark Anthony Rosales lives in Pacoima and is a day laborer. Rosales was arrested at 1775 Victory Place. The charges are petty theft, 640 and a warrant. The time is 1:45 p.m.

Brian Keith Claybrook Jr. resides in Los Angeles and is employed as a medical technician.

Claybrook was nabbed at Fry’s and the charges are 10851 (A), 3000.08 and a warrant. It took place at 5:20 p.m.

Burbank resident and bartender Mack Douglas Marquard was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Winchester Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it occurred at 11:33 p.m.

On Tuesday, February 2, Jesse Almaguer Luna IV, an actor and Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 230 North Kenwood St.

The charges are possession of stolen property, giving false information to a police officer and warrants. It took place at 2:05 a.m.

Ismael Altamirano Jr. lives in Burbank and was cuffed at the Extended Stay after being charged with trespassing. It took place at 2:30 a.m.

Esther Michelle Ayala resides in San Jose and was charged with 10851 (A) and it happened at 2501 Hollywood Way. It occurred at 11:23 a.m.

Lancaster cook Ricardo Ordaz was apprehended at Alameda Ave and Flower St. The charges are burglary, petty theft and 3056 and it happened at 3:00 p.m.

Christina Kathryn Laney Snowhill is a resident of Burbank and works as an architect.

Snowhill was handcuffed at 615 Whitnall Hwy and the charge is resisting arrest and it happened at 3:00 a.m.

Anna Stokkbye lives in Los Angeles, is a website developer and was nabbed at 2627 Hollywood Way. It took place at 7:08 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Thousand Oaks resident James Andreas Kutslukos is a director and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The charges are 21310 and 21810. The time is 6:15 p.m.

Nicholas Hunsperger is a miner, lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 9:00 p.m.

On Monday, February 1, Jose Luis Ruiz, an Inglewood resident and a mechanic was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 1:25 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 466.

Miriam Anellely Rivera Lmas, a resident of Los Angeles and employed as a packer was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, 466 and 485.

Anthony Dennis Nuckolls lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 4:50 a.m. and the charges are grand theft and 501 (A).

Narbeh Minas is a resident of Glendale and works as a driver. Minas was cuffed at Fire Station No. 11 and the charge is trespassing and it occurred at 6:50 a.m.

Jose Gabriel Belmonte Savila lives in Monrovia, is employed in construction and was nabbed at 175 West Verdugo Ave.

The charges are identity theft, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. It happened at 1:30 p.m.

Pasadena resident Ruby Ann Gallock works in the front desk and was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are 4573, identity theft, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rene Ortiz is a Los Angeles model and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The charge is petty theft and the time is 2:30 p.m.

Jamil Matthew Pittman is unemployed and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon, 555, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants. The time is 5:58 p.m.

Michael Kotva resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 330 North Victory Blvd. The time is 6:30 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Vagreg Trossian lives in Glendale and works in construction. Trossian was arrested at 233 Alameda Ave. and the charges are petty theft, identity theft and 11375 (B) (1). It happened at 10:54 p.m.

Arin Hovsepian Tabrizi lives in Glendale, is employed as a delivery driver and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, January 31, Jamie De Jesus Morales lives in Sun Valley and works in quality control.

Morales was nabbed at 2341 North Naomi St. and the charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 00:30 a.m.

Sylmar resident Robert Sanchez was arrested at Angeleno Ave. and the 15 freeway and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance. It took place at 8:17 a.m.

Jennifer Marie Sexton is a teacher’s assistant and a Van Nuys resident. Sexton was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:45 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Christian Edward Martinez is a clerk and a North Hollywood resident. Martinez was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Lake St.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 69, petty theft and warrants. It took place at 8:17 p.m.

Hovsep Kamalmazyan lives in Newhall, works in national security and was nabbed at 2140 Hollywood Way.

The time is 8:55 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056.

Burbank resident Cesar Guevara Amador is employed as a mover and was nabbed at Peyton Ave. and Parish Place.

The charges are discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, 65000 ZZ and warrants. It took place at 11:15 p.m.

On Saturday, January 30, Michael Armendariz, a resident of Burbank and a shipper and receiver was arrested at Lincoln St. and Winona Ave. The charge is 29800 (A) (1). It happened at 1:50 a.m.

Miranda Grace Canavan, who lives in Glendale and is employed as a house cleaner was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. It happened at 3:00 a.m. and the charge is 466.

Glendale resident and dispatcher Harout Essakhan was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are petty theft, 466 and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Herman Patrick Snyder lives in Tujunga and was arrested at the Courtyard Marriott.

The time is 8:30 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, identity theft and warrants.

Juan Carlos Fuentes lives in the same city and is a car broker, Fuentes was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St.

It occurred at 3:00 a.m. and the charges are 529, petty theft, 466, 11375 (A) HS, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and warrants.

Arin Hovsepian Tabrizn lives in Glendale, works as a delivery driver and was nabbed at Ralphs supermarket.

The time is 3:00 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Los Angeles resident James Edward Mendoza is employed as a construction worker.

Mendoza was nabbed after being charged with child neglect, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 3:30 p.m.

Lizette Cardoza is a housekeeper and a Los Angeles resident. Cardoza was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and it happened at 4:08 p.m.

North Hollywood resident and truck driver Zachary Lee Cook was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St.

It took place at 5:30 p.m. and the charges are being possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Frank Frederick Zizzo lives in Hollywood and is an engineer. Zizzo was nabbed at Catalina St. and Victory Blvd. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 7:00 p.m.

Jack Donald Ballard III is a handyman and a resident of Hollywood. Ballard was arrested at the same site and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Basile Henry lives in Burbank and is employed in sales. Henry was handcuffed at Third St. and Cypress Ave.

The charges are indecent exposure, resisting arrest and 3056. It took place at 10:20 p.m.