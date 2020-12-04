Weekly Burbank Police Log: November 12 – November 17

Keeping the community safe is the goal of the Burbank police department.

On Tuesday, November 17, Dilson Bonilla, who lives in Los Angeles and is a metal collector, was arrested at Keystone St. and Burbank Blvd. The charge is possession of stolen property and it happened at 5:58 a.m.

Royce Alexander Radcliffe resides in Los Angeles and is a landscaper. Radcliffe was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St. The charge is 314.1. and the time is 10:45 a.m.

Timothy William Zega lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The charges are 69, vandalism with $400 or more, 602 (O) (1). It occurred at 4:15 p.m.

Burbank resident Vardan Khakalmazyan works as a valet parker and was handcuffed at 1325 North Myers St. The charge is 166 (A) (4) and the time is 4:30 p.m.

On Monday, November 16, Cody Richard Croft, an engineer who resides in Burbank, was taken into custody at 2806 West Victory Blvd. The charges are 23152 (A) and 23103 (A) and it happened at 00:25 a.m.

Yoselin Gutierrez lives in North Hollywood and works in cosmetics. Gutierrez was nabbed at 2100 Empire Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct. It occurred at 3:25 a.m.

Fabian Omar Cruz resides in Burbank and works in movie props. Cruz was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. The time is 11:30 a.m.

The charges are vandalism of $400 or more and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Fernando Cortez is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Ralphs supermarket. The charges are 484 (A) and being in possession of a controlled substance. The time is 10:45 p.m.

Jennifer Deann Lewis lives in Nampa, Idaho, and is employed in maintenance. Lewis was apprehended at Frederic St. and Thornton Ave.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 11:20 p.m.

Rafael Valdovinos is a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at Valley St. and Victory Blvd. It happened at 8:23 p.m. and the charges are 23153 (A) and 20001 (A).

On Sunday, November 15, Michael Wayne Scott Jr., who lives in Sun Valley and works as a fitness instructor, was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Palm Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. It happened at 3:50 a.m.

Adrian Mastro resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 8:00 p.m. The site is 1919 Grismer Ave. The charges are 584 (B) (1) and disorderly conduct.

Guy Zacharias Chavez lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Chavez was handcuffed at 369 East Santa Anita Ave. The charges are 10852, 3000.08 (C) and it occurred at 10:00 p.m.

On Saturday, November 14, Palmdale welder Arturo Vargas was nabbed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 7:45 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earl Chadwick lives in Burbank and is a warehouse worker. Chadwick was handcuffed at 2625 North Buena Vista St.

It happened at 5:29 p.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 20002 (A).

Jason Sam Paz resides in Burbank and was arrested at Oak St. and Florence St. It occurred at 9:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sun Valley resident Jose Parra is a warehouse worker. Parra was nabbed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles musician Ashton Bryce Vines was arrested and the charges are spousal abuse and forgery. The time is 10:22 p.m.

On Friday, November 13, Patrick William Mostead, who lives in Lake Elsinore and works in construction, was handcuffed at the Ramada Inn.

It occurred at 8:40 a.m. The charges are 22610 (A) and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Anthony Agaverdyan resides in Burbank, is a construction worker and was apprehended at 2012 North Parish Place. It happened at 12:10 p.m. and the charge is 166 (C) (1).

Sergio Rocha is a West Covina resident and is employed in deliveries. Rocha was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 1:45 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

Ruben Ruiz lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road. The time is 2:20 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Amalya Sutton is a resident of Burbank and was brought into custody at 200 North Third St. It happened at 4:10 p,m. and the charges are 414 (2) and 25662 (A).

Joseph Markus Valenzuela is a Burbank resident and is unemployed. Valenzuela was apprehended at 907 North Lincoln St.

It occurred at 10:45 p.m. and the charges are identity theft, 484 E (D) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell Robert Vernon Cryer resides in Paso Robles and works in heating and air conditioning.

Cryer was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and it happened at 10:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isabella Corinne Fortuna lives in Atascadero and is a hair stylist. Fortuna was handcuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary Anne Dakin resides in Templeton and is a receptionist. Dakin was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor Chase Strange also lives in the same city and is a painter. Strange was handcuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, November 12, Robert William Casselberry of North Hollywood, who works in construction, was arrested at Staples.

It happened at 2:45 p.m. The charges are 529 (A), possession of drug paraphernalia and 211 (A).

Erin Lynsey Alcarez lives in Lancaster and is employed as a bartender. Alcarez was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Palmdale resident and mechanic Jorge Nungaray was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 7:00 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.