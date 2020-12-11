Weekly Burbank Police Log: November 18 – November 23



With everyone pulling together to make the community secure, the Burbank police department had to apprehend a handful of people on Monday, November 23, including Jesse Morales Jr.

Morales lives in Palmdale and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Wyoming Ave.

The time is 00:25 a.m. and the charges are 4573, possession of heroin/cocaine, 11375 (B) (2) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Driver Lusine Vahanyan of North Hollywood was apprehended at 2600 West Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 00:45 a.m. The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sylmar resident and stocker Fabian Alfonso De La Cruz was handcuffed at Clark Ave. and Mariposa St.

It happened at 1:00 a.m. and the charges are vandalism of $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

John Anthony Estrada of Burbank is a warehouse worker. Estrada was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are vandalism of $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

Haroutun Harry Torkonian lives in Burbank, works as a shipper and was taken into custody at 2600 West Victory Place.

It occurred at 1:21 a.m. The charges are 23152 (F), possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Gabriel Esau Gomez is unemployed and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and the Tulare Ave. railroad tracks. The charge is 3691 (A) and it occurred at 4:50 p.m.

Rolando Miguel Navarro is a social worker and was taken into custody after being charged with child endangerment. The time is 9:10 p.m.

Troy Erick Thomas is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed and is being charged with domestic battery.

On Sunday, November 22, Fred Edward Frias, who lives in Compton, was arrested at 4021 West Alameda Ave. The time is 00:30 a.m. and the charge is 3000.08.

Kane Ryan Bolden lives in Los Angeles and works in retail. Bolden was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Maple St.

The time is 00:55 a.m. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Valeria Celis resides in North Hollywood and was handcuffed on the charge of spousal abuse. It happened at 1:55 a.m.

Anthony Melvin King II works as a driver and lives in Los Angeles. King was nabbed at Keystone St. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 3:52 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and 487 (B) (3).

William James Gauger resides in Long Beach, works as a firefighter and was apprehended at Lowe’s. The time is 1:10 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A) and burglary.

Santiago Arriola Gomez is a resident of Sunland and is employed as an auto mechanic.

Gomez was handcuffed at the Quality Inn. It happened at 4:20 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, 3455 (B) and 23153 (A).

Patricia Romero lives in Sun Valley and is a recycler. Romero was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. The time is the same. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Kristen Lisa Amer is a resident of North Hollywood and is an art director. Amer was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 7:55 p.m. and the charge is 484 (A).

Jose Donaldo Figueroa lives in Inglewood and works in construction. Figueroa was cuffed at the Monrovia police department. The time is 9:30 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

On Saturday, November 21, Salomon Nino Martinez, who lives in Long Beach and is a canvasser, was arrested at Hollywood Way and Avon St.

It happened at 4:10 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Jose Concepcion Mejia Jr. is a meat cutter and lives in Burbank. Mejia was nabbed at Flower St. and Alameda Ave.

It happened at 8:59 a.m. The charges are 4573, 23152 (F), possession of heroin/cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Mohit Mohit lives in North Hollywood, is employed as a cleaner and was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 11:15 a.m. The charge is 484 (A).

Elsie Mia John is a student and lives in North Hollywood. John was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Blvd.

It happened at 8:49 p.m. The charges are robbery 211 and giving false representation to a police officer.

Herman Patrick Snyder works in roofing and resides in Tujunga. Snyder was handcuffed at Ontario Sr. and Empire Ave. It happened at 11:35 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Jay Chatham lives in Hollywood and is employed in freight. Chatham was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, November 20, Victoria Courtney Jordan, who lives in San Leandro and works in medical billing, was arrested at San Fernando Blvd and Walnut Ave. (CVS).

The time is 5:04 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of stolen property, 484 E (D), resisting arrest, 148.9 (A), identity theft, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karlesia Elaine Lamar is a resident of Oakland and works at in-home care. Lamar was nabbed at the same time.

The site is 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the charges are 484 E (D), possession of stolen property, identity theft, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2.

Marquis Rydel Ray lives in Burbank, works in home improvement and was handcuffed at 8:35 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Yolanda Valdez resides in North Hollywood and is unemployed. Valdez was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave.

The time is 9:00 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and disturbing the peace.

Yesid Fabian Silva Kopp lives in Burbank and works in restoration. Kopp was arrested and the charge is 242 (E) (1). The time is 12:10 p.m.

Dustin Michael Bender is a resident of Northridge and is an ironworker. Bender was handcuffed at 8821 Quakertown Ave.

It occurred at 3:30 p.m. and the charges are robbery, burglary, domestic battery and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jennifer Marie Kern works as a bartender and lives in the same city. Kern was handcuffed at the same site and charges are robbery and burglary. The time is 4:05 p.m.

On Thursday, November 19, Jose Estuardo Guardo Guerra, who is a mechanic and lives in North Hollywood, was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quentin Michael Howard is a priest and resides in Corona. Howard was nabbed at Grismer Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 10:15 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Kirit Chandulal Makwana resides in Burbank and is unemployed. Makwana was arrested at 901 Truman St. The time is 8:54 a.m. and the charge is 451 (1).

Michael McKindra Malone works in retail and was handcuffed at 101 East Alameda Ave. It happened at 4:30 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and 484 (A).

Rudolph Jonah Arslan resides in North Hills, is employed in construction and was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Lomita St. The charge is 484 (A) and the time is 5:05 p.m.

Joseph Eide lives in North Hollywood and works as a handyman. Eide was cuffed at the same site and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Martinez Lopez is a recycler and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. The charges are 11370.1 (A) HS, 23900, possession of drug paraphernalia and 459.5.

Boyle Heights resident Luis Martinez and is a recycler. Martinez was brought into custody at the same time and the same site. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daisy Villa lives in Highland Park and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive. The time is 11:35 p.m. and the charges are 21810 and 30305 (A).

On Wednesday, November 18, Marcos Villagrana Cabrera of North Hollywood was handcuffed at 2801 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 5:50 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Sandford Jones lives in Burbank, works as an IT tech and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The charge is making a criminal threat and the time is 3:00 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Parker Steven Wiersma was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place.

It occurred at 7:20 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.