Weekly Burbank Police Log: November 24 – November 29

It's the holiday season and the men and women of the Burbank police department are busy making sure the city is safe.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

With the holiday season underway despite the presence of the coronavirus, the city is busy with foot and motor traffic.

This means that the men and women in blue, the Burbank police department, is equally busy as they arrested a number of individuals on Sunday, November 29.

They included Barbara Walls Shifflett, a saleswoman who lives in Sherman Oaks.

Shifflett was taken into custody at 2100 West Empire Ave. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 4:30 a.m.

Jay Emilio Maciel resides in Studio City and is a business owner. Maciel was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It occurred at 4:40 a.m. and the charge is the same.

Francisco Rodriguez works for Postmates and lives in Rancho Cucamonga. Rodriguez was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and 3056.

Ruben Andrew Eslao is a Burbank resident and is a medical assistant. Eslao was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and it occurred at 4:20 p.m.

North Hollywood resident and dispatcher Levon Mayilyan was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave. It happened at 5:50 p.m. and the charge is 2800.2 (A).

William Coleman lives in Los Angeles and is retired. Coleman was cuffed at Exposition Blvd. and Western Ave. The charge is vandalism. The time is 5:15 p.m.

Jora Nazary Masihi lives in Burbank, is an electrician and was apprehended at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and the time is 9:10 p.m.

Cody Richard Croft is a resident of Burbank and works as an engineer. Croft was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 10:35 p.m.

On Saturday, November 28, Victor Rojas, a Los Angeles resident who works in demolition, was brought into custody at Walmart.

It happened at 10:05 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and 484 (A).

Anthony Daniel Barrio works in security and lives in Los Angeles. Barrio was nabbed after being charged with kidnapping and it occurred at 4:00 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Paul Mooneyham was handcuffed at 2000 West Empire Ave. The charge is grand theft and it happened at 5:30 p.m.

Jose Estuardo Guardado Guerra lives in North Hollywood, works as a mechanic and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and the 134 freeway.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver. The time is 8:35 p.m.

Tyler Raymond Meyer resides in Portland and is employed as a painter. Meyer was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The charge is 594.2 (A) and it happened at 9:30 p.m.

Christian Kainda Yamamura is a resident of Los Angeles, works as a lab respondent

and was arrested at the same site and the charge is the same. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Jordan Reese McConeghy lives in Dallas, works in social media and was cuffed at the same site, at the same time and the charge is the same.

Tory Nago is a restaurant owner who lives in Aiea, Hawaii. Nago was nabbed at the same site, the same time and is facing the same charge.

Malisa Yvette Linares is a retail worker, lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 11:30.

It happened at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Santiago Adalberto Rodriguez is employed as a cook, resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the same site.

The charges are 23152 (G) and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 11:45 p.m.

On Friday, November 27, Burbank resident Vasily Zotov was arrested at 4020 West Magnolia Blvd. and the charge is 602 (O) (1). The time is 00:10 a.m.

Juan David Herrera Mesa lives in Melbourne and is a Coffee Bean salesman. Mesa was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 00:25 a.m.

Michael Anthony Logan resides in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Logan was apprehended at 935 Hollywood Way and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 245 (A) (4).

Irving Leung is a Los Angeles resident and works as a handyman. Leung was arrested at 6:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, 484 E (D) and 14601. The site is Winona Ave. and Buena Vista St.

Christine Hobbs lives in Burbank and was handcuffed on East Third St. The charge is disorderly conduct and it occurred at 7:40 p.m.

Rony John Paul Moran lives in North Hollywood and is an electrician. Moran is charged with possession of heroin/cocaine and 484 (A) and the time is 9:06 p.m. The site is Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

On Thursday, November 26, Martin Isaiah Resendez, an engineer who lives in Los Angeles was arrested at 00:20 and the charge is 23152 (F). The site is Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd.

Fernando Robert Ramirez is a salesman and resides in Burbank. Ramirez was nabbed and the charge is spousal abuse. The time is 9:10 a.m.

Ron Schreier is a resident of Burbank and is employed as a carpenter. Schreier was taken into custody at 11:00 a.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and having 21 outstanding warrants.

Gabriel Isaac Blanco lives in Acton, works as a painter and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

It happened at 4:40 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Randal Jonathan Warren works as a grip, lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 4181 West Kling St. The time is 8:45 p.m. and the charge is battery.

Jacob Francisco Ayala is a Glendale resident and works as a forklift operator. Ayala was apprehended at 549 South San Fernando Blvd.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and it happened at 11:17 p.m.

On Wednesday, November 25, North Hollywood resident and painter Moses Daniel Keitz was arrested at Mariposa St. and Magnolia Blvd. The charge is 3455 (B) and the time is 00:25 a.m.

Minerva May Lange works at the front desk and lives in North Hollywood. Lange was nabbed at Erwin Drive and Cleon Ave. The time is 3:30 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (F).

Sun Valley plumber Jesse Gonzalo Sanchez was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St.

The charges are 496 (D) (A), 484 E (D), possession of heroin/cocaine and 3455 (A). The time is 11:30 a.m.

Vivian Esmeralda Monroy of Los Angeles works as a case manager and was taken into custody at 4829 Lexington Ave. The time is 10:50 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

On Tuesday, November 24, Burbank actor Ian Kelly Green was arrested at Thornton Ave. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 1:30 p.m. and the charge is vandalism.

Toluca Lake resident and actor Octavius Johnson was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The charge is 314.1 and it happened at 5:00 p.m.

Zenani Shakur lives in Ventura and is charged with disorderly conduct. It happened at 2627 Hollywood Way. The time is 10:15 p.m.