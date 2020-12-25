Weekly Burbank Police Log: November 30 – December 5

Hard working and dedicated, Burbank's thin blue line is keeping the city nice and cozy.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

One month remains in this unprecedented year due to COVID-19 and the Burbank police department is doing its utmost to ensure that everything is under control.

This means that a few people were taken into custody on Saturday, December 5, such as warehouse employee Curtis James Hurtado, who lives in Sylmar.

Hurtado was apprehended at 1551 North Victory Place and the charges are outstanding warrants, possession of heroin/cocaine, drug paraphernalia, 10851 (A) and 484 (A). The time is 1:50 a.m.

Glendale resident and attorney Hassan Halawki was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:00 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Alec Sanderfern Zarifian lives in Chatsworth, is a business owner and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St.

It occurred at 6:22 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Miguel Eduardo Guerra is a resident of Sylmar and is a counter worker. Guerra was cuffed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. It happened at 2:45 p.m. The charge is 484 (A).

Nancy Amy Swartz lives in Los Angeles and is a producer. Swartz was apprehended at 1701 West Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 9:22 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles film editor Andrew Herbert Greenbury was taken into custody at the same site, at the same time and on the same charges.

On Friday, December 4, Granada Hills resident Joshua Louis Vargas, who works in customer service, was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) HS. The time is 00:45 a.m.

John Mouliskey lives in Menefee, works in production and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive.

The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and it occurred at 1:20 a.m.

Charston Richard Crawford is a Los Angeles resident and a truck driver. Crawford was cuffed at 4:55 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse and making criminal threats.

Alfredo Isorida lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a gas installer. Isorida was arrested at Magnolia Ave and Victory Blvd.

The time is 6:40 a.m. and the charges are robbery, trespassing, 484 (A), 640 and making false representation to a police officer.

Joel Andrews is a Los Angeles resident, is unemployed and was nabbed after being charged with 245 (C), 69, 245 (A) (4), assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery and 4600 (A). It occurred at 9:05 a.m.

North Hollywood resident Kevin Melgar is a construction worker and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Orchard Drive. The time is 7:20 p.m. and the charge is 484 (A).

Christopher Bijan Smith is a resident of Sherman Oaks and works as an activity director.

Smith was handcuffed at Oak St. and Pass Ave. The time 7:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, 14601.1 (A) and failure to appear in court.

Burbank resident Lacy Marie Andrusenki works as a cashier and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road. It occurred at 8:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ashley Brooke Crawford is employed as a nanny and was handcuffed at 1551 North Victory Place.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 10851 (A), 484 (A) and outstanding warrants. The time is 10:45 p.m. The site is 1551 North Victory Place.

On Thursday, December 3, William Wise McCall, who lives in Burbank and is a manager, was arrested at Beachwood Drive and Parkside Ave. The charge is resisting arrest and the time is 1:48 a.m.

Emily Claire Aksak is a resident of Oxnard, a student and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St.

It occurred at 12:45 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A) and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

North Hollywood resident and router Amber Nichole Logan was nabbed at Jeffries Ave. and Maple St.

The charges are 23152 (F), 16028 (A) and grand theft and it occurred at 1:50 p.m.

Edson Ivan Olivas lives in Palmdale and is employed in a warehouse. Olivas was nabbed at 10615 San Fernando Road. The time is 4:45 p.m. and the charge is 29800 (A) (1).

Eric Plan Parker resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at 1800 West Olive Ave. It happened at 8:00 p.m. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Augustine Elias lives in West Hollywood and is an electrician. Elias was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 8:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 3455 (B) (1).

Burbank resident John Anthony Estrada works as a retail associate. Estrada was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct and it occurred at 10:20 p.m.

Server Pablo Andres Johnson, who lives in Burbank, was nabbed at 1700 West Olive Ave. The charge is 4573 and 23152 (F) and the time is 10:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, December 2, Bakersfield resident Jason Randle Gann, who is employed as a warehouse operator, was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave.

The time is 11:25 a.m. and the charges are identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis Xineste Munoz lives in Canoga Park and is employed as an administrative assistant.

Munoz was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Vineland Ave. and it occurred at 2:06 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, 466, 14601.1 (A) and 10851 (A).

Carey Dwain Mitchell lives in Burbank and is a shoe salesman. Mitchell was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charge is disorderly conduct and it happened at 6:35 p.m.

Ronald Joe Zepeda is a Los Angeles resident and is employed as a forklift operator.

Zepeda was arrested at 550 North First St. and the charges are 30305 (A) (1) and vandalism. The time is 10:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 1, Burbank resident Brittany Raquel Fesperman, who is employed as a telemarketer, was handcuffed at 600 South San Fernando Road.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:00 p.m.

Alexander Andrev Radev lives in Burbank, is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 600 South San Fernando Road.

The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia and it occurred at 3:00 p.m.

Joshua Alexander Escobar resides in La Canada and is employed as a dishwasher. Escobar was apprehended at 250 South Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 7:18 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A), resisting arrest, vandalism and being in possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, November 30, North Hollywood resident and mechanic Victor Damian Tolosa was arrested at the Empire Center. The charge is identity theft and burglary. It happened at 1:30 p.m.

D’Andre Martez Carter is employed in the music industry and lives in Los Angeles. Carter was handcuffed at the LAPD metro station and is being charged with burglary. The time is 10:30 p.m.