Weekly Burbank Police Log: November 6 – November 11

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

With the holiday season approaching, the Burbank police department was busy as several people were apprehended on Wednesday, November 11, including Ryan Dickerson, who lives in Lake Forest and works as a truck driver.

It happened at 00:50 a.m., the charge is 249 and the site is Wyoming Ave. and Naomi St.

North Hollywood resident and construction worker Rodolfo Ramirez Mendoza was handcuffed at Vanowen St. and Lima St.

It occurred at 00:40 a.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving with a suspended license.

Josue Siguil of North Hollywood was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. It happened at 3:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Johnny Silva lives in Burbank and is employed as a mover. Silva was arrested at the Burbank Mall north garage. It happened at 4:45 p.m. and the charge is 602 (O) (1).

Peter Montes Switzer of Burbank works in customer service. Switzer was apprehended at the same site and the same charge and it happened at 5:00 p.m.

Pacoima resident Julio Alberto Molina is a carpenter and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 8:50 p.m. and the charges are 466, being in possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Patricia Orduno of Mission Hills works as a merchandiser and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Michael Lane lives in Lancaster and is employed as an electrician. Lane was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave.

It occurred at 10:45 p.m. The charges are 1203.2, 484 E (D) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, November 10, Cintarius Jamal Davis, a standup comic who lives in Burbank, was arrested at the Tesla dealership on San Fernando Road. It happened at 10:00 a.m. and the charge is making criminal threats.

Edwin Khaskakichigani lives in La Crescenta, works as a car salesman and was cuffed at 1701 Evergreen St. It happened at 7:30 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, November 9, Winnetka resident Ryan Tolentino Guintu, who works in security was nabbed at 323 East Cedar Ave.

It happened at 00:45 a.m. and the charges are 381 (B), disorderly conduct and 11375 (B).

Gabriel Ruiz of San Gabriel works in construction and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Niagara St.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. The charges are 182 (A) (1), identity theft, possession of stolen property, 466 and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Celina Ruiz lives in Montebello and works as a security guard. Ruiz was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are 182 (A) (1), identity theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Caterer Rachel Becerril Marquez lives in West Covina and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Niagara St.

The time is 2:30 a.m. and the charges are 182 (A) (1), identity theft, 484 E (D), possession of stolen property and 466.

Joe Angel Villanueva lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 12:20 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and robbery.

Massimiliano Pisani works as a handyman and lives in Van Nuys. Pisani was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. [CVS]. It happened at 11:50 a.m. and the charge is robbery.

Michael A. Romero works in air conditioning and resides in Whittier. Romero was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It happened at 7:40 p.m. The charges are 484 E (D), being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristin Michelle Cyrus lives in the same city, works as a cashier and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft, 484 E (D), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerby Alexander Dumengio Farrar resides in Oxnard and is employed in programming. Farrar was taken into custody at 4240 West Sarah St. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is vandalism of $400 or more.

On Sunday, November 8, Dianne Valerie Hidalgo, who lives in Glendale, was arrested at Cahuenga Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and it happened at 2:15 a.m.

Serjek Morshedian resides in Los Angeles, works as a HVAC mechanic and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 2:00 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Turturo lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker. Turturo was handcuffed at the same time and same site. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, November 7, Burbank resident Jamal Abdul Nasser Bitar, who works in delivery, was nabbed at Monterey Ave. and Brighton St.

It happened at 1:15 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank bartender Isabelle Marie Tate was arrested at 916 West Burbank Blvd. It happened at 1:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Tujunga resident and handyman Robert Maldonado was brought into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave.

It happened at 3:49 a.m. and the charges are burglary and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katherine Ellen Joyce lives in Tujunga, works as a server and was cuffed at the same site and the same time and the charge is burglary.

Jesse Luna lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed. Luna was nabbed at 235 North Valley St. and the time is 3:40 p.m.

The charges are giving false representation to a police officer, 640 (B) (8) and 640.

Medical assistant Idania Maria Buruca lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lake St.

It happened at 7:35 p.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence and .08 or above.

Mike Castillo Jr. lives in Canoga Park, works in food service and was nabbed at 1565 North Victory Place.

It occurred at 10:10 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and 484 (A).

Sunland resident and landscaper Jessie Placencia was nabbed at Screenland Drive and Victory Blvd.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, November 6, North Hollywood resident and beggar Mario Martinez was arrested at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St.

It happened at 1:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and indecent exposure.

Kevin Alan Crawford lives in Burbank, works as a plumber and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Oak St.

The time is 1:45 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver.

Travis Wicker resides in Burbank and was arrested at West Verdugo Ave. It happened at 2:45 a.m. and the charge is 584 (B) (1).

Christian Eduardo Torres is a resident of Pacoima and works as a barber. Torres was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

It happened at 4:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 30305 (A) (1).

Lance Alexander Schiller lives in Canyon Country and is a firefighter. Schiller was handcuffed at 1033 North Hollywood Way. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Castellanos Perez is a Burbank resident and works as linguist. Perez was brought into custody at 400 East Olive Ave.

It occurred at 10:30 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, vandalism and brandishing a deadly weapon/firearm.

Unemployed Burbank resident Vardan Khakalmazyan was nabbed at 1325 North Myers St. It happened at 11:45 a.m. and the charge is making criminal threats.

Sylmar resident and tennis player Phil Ernest Herrera was arrested at McCambridge Park. It happened at 3:30 p.m. and the charge is 5321 BMC.

Miro Karapet of Tujunga is unemployed and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 4:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Yovani Fuentes lives in Van Nuys and works as a chef. Fuentes was nabbed at the Empire Center.

It happened at 7:45 p.m. The charges are 21810, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Qiana Ibarra resides in San Bernardino and is a cashier. Ibarra was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. and it happened at 11:38 p.m.

The charges are 487 (D) (1), 487 (A) and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident and construction worker Christopher Esteven Alvarez was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are 487 (D) (1), 487 (A) and 1203.2 (A).

East Los Angeles construction worker David Jesus Mejia was apprehended at the same time and the same site. The charges are 487 (D) (1), 487 (A) and possession of a controlled substance.