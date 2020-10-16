Weekly Burbank Police Log: October 1 – October 6

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



With the aim to keep the peace and the city safe and sound, the Burbank police department was busy on Tuesday, October 6, making several arrests including Zachary Lee Koonce, who lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 4:00 a.m.

It occurred at Hollywood Way and Valhalla Drive and the charges are identity theft and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood resident and tile setter Eric David Shoemaker was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Nareh Shamirian lives in Burbank and is employed as a pharmacy technician. Shamirian was arrested at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and it happened at 9:30 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Glendale truck driver Mkher Alverdian was apprehended at the same site and the same time.

The charges are 22610 (A), being in possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and 466.

Brian Marcell Smith lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It happened at 2:21 p.m. and the charges are having seven outstanding warrants and 484 (A).

Sylmar resident and construction worker Elio Jesus Portillo was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m.

It occurred at 142 East Olive Ave. and the charges are 484 E (D), possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and identity theft.

Derek Scott Gray lives in Burbank, is a personal trainer and was arrested at 7:30 p.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Tujunga resident and driver Hrant Dzhandyan was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Andover Drive. The charges are 23152 (F) and resisting arrest and it occurred at 7:08 p.m.

Jose Cruz Gomez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 11:55 p.m. It happened at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident and driver Rigoberto Morales was cuffed at the Burbank Blvd. overpass. The time is the same and the charge is 23152 (A).

On Monday, October 5, bartender Serena Marie Walker of Simi Valley was arrested at Olive Ave. and Reese Place.

It occurred at 2:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, 11375 (B) (2) HS, being under the influence of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Masis Mehrabian lives in Glendale and was also nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are driving under the influence and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

West Hollywood resident Ismael Quintero was taken into custody at Spazier Ave. and San Fernando Blvd and the time is 1:00 p.m.

The charges are criminal threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, 3056 and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Robert Dale Heck lives in Sun Valley and works in food delivery. Heck was apprehended at 7856 Satsuma Ave. and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is DUI.

On Sunday, October 4, Joseph Dagan of Agoura Hills was arrested at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St.

Dagan works in construction and was handcuffed at 4:00 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Elizabeth De La Torre works as a cashier and lives in Van Nuys. De La Torre was cuffed at the same site, but the time is 4:07 a.m. and the charges are the same.

Mechanic and Norwalk resident, Jesus Emmanuel Gutierrez, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. The site is Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leonel Nunez Gomez is a mover who lives in Burbank. Gomez was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the charge is a no-bail parole warrant. The time is 7:10 p.m.

Sun Valley resident Patricia Fanell Rosen is employed as a secretary. Rosen was arrested at the Empire Center and the time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of illegal drugs, an outstanding warrant and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, October 3, Alex Arbi Zaragarian, a truck driver from Burbank was arrested at 00:45 a.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon [a firearm], criminal threats and domestic battery.

Fontana resident and warehouse employee Evan Roland Bynum was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 2:00 a.m. and the charge is identity theft.

Emilio Gonzalez of Huntington Park is a construction worker who was nabbed at 7:44 a.m. It happened at Jeffries Ave. and Lima St. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long Beach resident Jesus Reyes Gonzalez works in demolition and was apprehended at the same time and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Weisman resides in Burbank and is unemployed. Weisman was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Lima St.

It occurred at 1:25 p.m. and the charges are 3000.8 (C) and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Jonathan Lee Mitchell lives in Burbank and was apprehended at the 2300 block of North Catalina St.

The charges are criminal threats, 69, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and the time is 7:00 p.m.

Burbank resident and jeweler Andranik Nayapetyan was taken into custody at 259 East Palm Ave. and the charge is 245 (A) (4).

On Friday, October 2, Maria Julia Soto, a caregiver from Van Nuys was arrested at 1:50 a.m.

Soto was handcuffed at Grismer Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

North Hollywood painter Marco Antonio Davila Garay was nabbed at Heffron Drive and Maple St.

It occurred at 3:35 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft, 487 (A) and resisting arrest.

Roger Donald Kalbus, a commercial technician, resides in Menlo Park. Kalbus was apprehended at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 4:40 a.m. and the charges are 484 E (D), 11355 (A) HS, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Alonzo Sandoval of Sylmar was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. Sandoval, who works in construction, was nabbed at 1:05 p.m.

The charges are identity theft, 484 (A), being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Jeremiah Ibraham is unemployed and lives in Los Angeles. Ibraham was apprehended at 1835 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and carjacking.

El Cajon resident Richard Abel Perez is a manager and was taken into custody at 2200 Empire Ave. and it occurred at 8:10 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of burglary tools, identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident Bertha Maria Pletes works as a cleaning woman. Pletes was arrested at 10:50 p.m.

It happened at Burbank Blvd. and Edison Blvd. The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mihran Mike Papazian lives in Van Nuys and works in bail bonds. Papazian was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft, possession of stolen property, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, October 1, Oscar Amezcua, a laborer from Pacoima was arrested at Empire Ave. and Keystone St.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and having a suspended driver’s license.

Pacomina resident and side hustler David Alonso Curiel was nabbed at 1638 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is 484 (A).

Isahuro De La Cruz Hernandez lives in Pacoima, is a construction worker and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are 484 (A) and trespassing.

Burbank resident Johnny Silva is employed as a mover. Silva was arrested at 10:45 p.m. and the charges are 245 (A) (4), child endangerment and domestic battery.