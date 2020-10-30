Weekly Burbank Police Log: October 13 – October 18

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



Busy as a bee could easily describe the Burbank police department on Sunday, October 18, as several people were taken into custody.

They included Michael Joseph Otello, a Burbank resident and salesman, who was apprehended at 1117 North Orchard Drive. The time is 00:05 a.m. and the charges are burglary and 23152 (A).

Javier Alejandro Lopez lives in Burbank and is a software engineer. Lopez was nabbed at Verdugo Blvd. and Victory Blvd. after being under the influence of alcohol.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is also a Burbank resident and works as a salesman. McClendon was arrested at 3:50 a.m. It occurred at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Ontario resident Eric Giovani Castro Jr. is unemployed and was nabbed at 1:36 p.m. It happened at 918 North Lake St. and the charges are having an outstanding warrant, 584 (B) (1), 10851 (A) and possession of a controlled substance.

Dina Busuioc of Riverside is unemployed and was handcuffed at 121 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 5:00 p.m. and the charges are 484 E (D) and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gabrielle Becerra works as a dispatcher and lives in Burbank. Becerra was arrested at 2304 North Frederic St. and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is 3455 (B) 1.

Jeffrey Scott Kessler lives in Los Angeles and works in sales. Kessler was arrested at Cordova St. and Hollywood Way. The time is 8:55 p.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct and 65000 ZZ.

On Saturday, October 17, Cierra Nicole Smith Ohlemacher, who lives in Simi Valley and is a nurse, was arrested at 00:05.

It occurred at Lake St. and Olive Ave. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft and 484 E (D).

Gerson Antonio Jimenez is a Reseda resident who works in construction. Jimenez was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is 25400 (A) 1.

Reseda resident and construction worker Miguel Aceiunto was arrested at the same site. The time is 2:45 a.m. and the charge is 12500 (A).

Nicholas William Stevens lives in Chatsworth and is employed in home cleaning. Stevens was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. The time is 2:59 a.m. and the charges are 484 E (D) and 23152 (G).

Sasheh Zadooriansangbarani resides in Glendale, works as a mechanic and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place [Walmart].

The time is 8:25 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, 40001 and having an outstanding warrant.

Joel Lee Campbell lives in Los Angeles and is a day trader. Campbell was arrested at 200 North Third St. at 10:45 a.m. The charge is battery.

Colton resident and construction worker Miguel Enriquez was handcuffed at Home Depot at 11:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 459.5.

Karen Karandzhyan lives in Burbank, works as a plumber and was arrested at 3:03 p.m. The charges are elderly or dependent adult abuse/endangerment, battery, 166 (A) (4) and 1203.2.

Stephanie Mercedes Urteaga is a waitress who lives in Los Angeles. Urteaga was nabbed at Avon St. and Hollywood Way and the time is 6:45 p.m.

The charges are 21510 (A), disorderly conduct, being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

Burbank resident Paula Ann Howard is in the Air Force. Howard was cuffed at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. after being drunk in public and 23152 (G).

Mariah Michelle Nowak lives in Burbank and is a receptionist. Nowak was apprehended at Third St. and Burbank Blvd. and the charges are 23152 (A), 23152 (B) and 23152 (G).

On Friday, October 16, Ray Mondele Ross, who lives in Los Angeles and is an officer, was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. at 1:49 a.m. The charges are driving under the influence and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Chef Lauro De Guzman lives in Sparks, Nevada, and was arrested at 849 East Bethany Road. The time is 12:15 p.m. and the charge is 245 (A) (4).

Unemployed Bellflower resident Victor Lizarraga was arrested at Empire Ave. at the 15. It happened at 6:30 p.m. The charges are 3455 (B) 1 and being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joseph Oh Choi lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a teller. Choi was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:40 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of marijuana [less than an ounce].

Armen Archie Galstian is a North Hollywood resident, works as a mechanic and was arrested at 9:25 p.m. The charges are 4573 and domestic battery.

Los Angeles resident and artist Anthony James Wheaton was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1551.1 and identity theft. The time is 9:44 p.m.

Jennifer Elizabeth Featherston is a Santa Clarita resident and is employed as an officer manager.

Featherston was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft, 466, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Dizon Gutierrez lives in Burbank and is a gym owner. Gutierrez was taken into custody at Victory Blvd., north of Lake St.

The charges are 23152 (A), 14601.1., driving under the influence and two outstanding warrants.

Nicholas Ray Hamilton resides in Simi Valley and is a construction worker. Hamilton was arrested at Lake St. and Olive Ave.

The charges are identity theft, 4573, 484 E (D), being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 11:15 p.m.

On Thursday, October 15, Burbank resident and contractor Alise Elizabeth Christensen was arrested at 00:20 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Charles Albert Fuchs lives in Sylmar and works as a mover. Fuchs was arrested on the charge of spousal abuse. The time is 00:20 a.m.

Caleb Patrick Duggan is a server and was arrested at 3:00 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Sherman Oaks resident Matthew John Tricarico is unemployed and was nabbed at 832 West Martin Luther King Blvd. The charges are burglary and 484 and the time is 11:50 a.m.

Kendrick Massie lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Massie was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:30 p.m. and the charges are trespassing, vandalism and 53904 (A).

Mechanic Darrin Scott Peterson lives in Burbank and was arrested at 2611 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:10 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Avinoam Shalem works in towing, resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft, 484 E (D) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Leigh Hainlen lives in Valley Village and is a property manager. Hainlen was apprehended at 699 North Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 9:21 p.m. and the charges are 29800 (A) 1, 484 (D), 11351 HS, 11370.1 (A) HS, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056.

La Crescenta resident and investor William Volkmor was cuffed at the same site. The time is 9:10 p.m. and the charges are 29800 (A) 1, identity theft, 484 E (D), 11351 HS, 11370.1 (A) HS, possession of drug paraphernalia, 11351 HS and 14601.2 (A).

On Wednesday, October 14, Sun Valley resident Eric Antonio Rodriguez was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Screenland Drive. It happened at 2:50 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (F).

Bryan Alonso Saldivar of North Hills is employed as a mover. Saldivar was handcuffed at Wheatland Ave. and Pawnee St. It happened at 6:59 a.m. and at the Ramada Inn. The charge is 23152 (A).

Genaro Salcedo lives in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at Wheatland Ave. and Pawnee St.

The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are 11370.1 (A) HS, 12022 (C), possession of a controlled substance for sale and 186.22 (B) (1).

North Hollywood resident Terrell Lewis Osley of North Hollywood is a music artist. Osley was nabbed at the Empire Center. The time is 8:20 p.m. and the charge is 484 (A).

Manasseh Jeremiah White lives in Clinton Towns and is a music artist. White was nabbed 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:12 p.m. The charge is 484 (A).

Jamie Ann Menter resides in Simi Valley and was nabbed at 843 North Naomi St. It happened at 7:45 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and 484 (A).

Stephen Lee Pyle resides in Burbank, works as an aerospace producer and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are disorderly conduct and forgery.

Sylmar resident and temporary worker Amanda Nicole Tobias was nabbed at 2021 North Grismer Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 10:05 p.m.

On Tuesday, October 13, Santa Cruz resident Joanna Lee Jordan was nabbed at 2000 Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hracha Tadevosyan resides in Los Angeles, is employed as a driver and was handcuffed at 2255 Buena Vista St. The time is 5:10 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Reseda resident and chef nurse Vanessa Lisseth Burgos was apprehended at Krispy Kream. It happened at 8:20 p.m. and the charge is 381 (B).