Weekly Burbank Police Log: October 19 – October 25

Toiling 24 hours, the Burbank police department performed its duty that also includes apprehending individuals.

They included North Hollywood resident Daniel Cristino Ramirez Olmeda on Saturday, October 24, who was arrested at Buena Vista St.

The time is 7:35 p.m. and the charges are criminal threats, false representation to a police officer and 12500 (A).

Philip James Garza of Sylmar who works in telecommunications was nabbed at 761 North First St.

It happened at 00:30 and the charges are 4463 (A) (1), possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism and an outstanding warrant.

Juan Jose Arguera of Panorama City is unemployed and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. The time is 2:40 a.m.

Huntington Park resident and warehouse shipment worker Juan Daniel Vinalay was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The charges are 484 E (D) and possession of a controlled substance.

Ryia Dixon of Montecito was arrested at the Extended Stay and the time is 7:50 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Montebello construction worker Adrian Mastro was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive. The charge is battery and the time is 11:20 a.m.

Aren Khodadadi of Glendale is a dispatcher and was arrested at the Ramada Inn.

It happened at 1:50 p.m. and the charges are 29800 (A) 1, being in possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Sylmar cook Gabriella Ramos was arrested at the same time and the same location.

The charges are 484 (A) identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver.

Cesar Ramos of Sylmar is a laborer and was nabbed at the Ramada Inn. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, 3455 (A) and 484 (A) and the time is 1:30 p.m.

Burbank resident Leonel Gomez works as a handyman and was apprehended at 1700 North Buena Vista.

The time is 5:08 p.m. and the charges are 3455 (A), 484 (A), possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056.

Compton resident Irais Barona is employed at Postmates and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd.

It occurred at 5:00 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, 484 E (D) and 148.9 (A).

Kyle Lee Johnston resides in Bell Gardens, is a mechanic and was cuffed at 697 North Victory Blvd. The charge is 484 E (D) and the time is 5:15 p.m.

Karen Koshkaryn lives in Burbank, is a recycler and was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd.

The time is 6:40 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A), being in possession of heroin/cocaine and 3455 (A).

Karen Sargsyan resides in Tujunga and is a CEO. Sargsyan was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd.

The charges are 484 (A), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 6:50 p.m.

Teacher Noel Alejandro Sibrian of Lynwood was nabbed on domestic violence and the time is 10:50 p.m.

Eduardo Hernandez lives in Inglewood, is a gardener and was handcuffed at Vanowen St. and Vineland Ave. The charge is 381 (B) and the time is 10:40 p.m.

Burbank meat cutter Jose Concepcion Mejia Jr. was nabbed at 239 Spazier Ave. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and the time is 11:50 p.m.

Gustavo Alirio Hernandez Munoz lives in Los Angeles, works in security and was apprehended at Vanowen St. and Vineland Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and 381 (B) and the time is 10:55 p.m.

Oscar Eduardo Hernandez Abrego resides in Hawthorne, works in fabrication and was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Vineland Ave. The time is 11:00 p.m. and the charge is 381 (B).

On Friday, October 23, Burbank laborer Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez was arrested at 1:00 a.m. on the charge of DUI. It occurred at Hollywood Way and the 15 off ramp.

April Easley of Los Angeles was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. It happened at 12:40 p.m. and the charge is 484 (A).

Ericka Wilcox of Sun Valley is a recycler and was taken into custody at 6:00 p.m. The charge is 484 (A).

Jose Cabrera is a cook who lives in Reseda. Cabrera was apprehended and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.

Garden Grove resident and actress Denise Lenore Crane was nabbed at 1112 North Hollywood Way. It happened at 9:30 p.m. and the charge is resisting arrest.

John McMichael Botello resides in North Hollywood and works as a laborer. Botello was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Allen Ave. and it occurred at 10:20 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Nathan Peter Stern is an electrician. Stern was arrested at 11019 Fruitland Drive.

The time is 11:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, October 22, Burbank resident and carpenter Scott Peterson was arrested at 00:25 a.m.

The charge is 23152 (A) and it happened at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

Gardener and Arleta resident William Hernan Villa Torres was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cornell Drive.

It occurred at 2:00 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, 466 and 23152 (B).

Villa Torres was arrested Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the charge is 484 (A) and it happened at 2:25 p.m.

Sarkis Panoyan of Sun Valley is employed as a service advisor and was nabbed at Petco. It happened at 5:15 p.m. and the charge is 11370.1 (A) HS.

Raul Chavez of Pacoima is a metal collector and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd.

It happened at 10:45 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 166 (C) (1).

Tony Kadzhabashian resides in Glendale, is a cabinet maker and was apprehended at 712 North Isabel St.

It occurred at 10:55 p.m. and the charges are identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, 22810 (A) and grand theft.

Kyle Christopher Peren of Burbank is employed in sales and was nabbed at 908 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 9:25 a.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct and possession of stolen property.

Marlene Pasillas of Monterey Park is unemployed and was arrested at Washington Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

It occurred at 9:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property and 466.

Huntington Park resident and forklift operator Jahir Artemio Reyes was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Washington Blvd.

It took place at 9:00 a.m. and the charges are grand theft, 466 and possession of stolen property.

On Wednesday, October 21, Davit Blasyan of Glendale who works in a smoke shop was apprehended at the 1200 block of Virginia Ave. It happened at 2:20 p.m. and the charge is robbery.

Jean Carlo Gonzalez of Burbank is a warehouse employee and was cuffed at 2240 North Fairview St.

It occurred at 4:30 p.m. and the charges are 166 (A) (4) and giving false representation to a police officer.

Encino resident Dante Stephen Theard was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Frederic St. and the charge is 484 (A).

Claudia Quihuis of Burbank is a financial advisor and was arrested at the Jocelyn Center at 6:13 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, October 20, Erik Markarian of Glendale was nabbed at Chevy Chase Drive and Harvey Drive.

It happened at 3:00 p.m. and the charges are robbery, assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jova Nazarymasihi of Glendale is employed as an electrician and was nabbed at 1031 East Elm Ave. The time is 9:20 p.m. and the charge is 22610 (A).

On Monday, October 19, Joel Saul Pirir of North Hollywood was apprehended at 00:09 a.m. at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are giving false representation to a police officer, disorderly conduct and 1203.2.

Los Angeles resident Brandon Angelo Davis was handcuffed at 2500 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 2:10 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Georgina Callado Ferreira of Los Angeles is a RV renovator and was taken into custody at 2:40 a.m.

It happened at First St. and East Orange Grove Ave. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 1085.1 (A).

El Monte driver Christopher Alexander Juarez was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:39 a.m. The charges are robbery and 1203.2.

Construction worker Tyshon Aaron Hall of Los Angeles was nabbed at Reese Place and Glenoaks Blvd.

It happened at Reese Place and Glenoaks Blvd. and the charges are 1085.1, 23152 (A) and 278.5 (A).

Jessie Neftali Rodriguez of North Hollywood works as a painter. Rodriguez was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 4:41 p.m.

The charges are giving false representation to a police officer and 484 (A).

Burbank resident and miner Blake William Hitz was arrested at 4051 1/2 East Valencia Ave. It occurred at 9:53 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.