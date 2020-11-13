Weekly Burbank Police Log: October 25 – October 30

The hardworking men and women of the city's police department are working to insure everyone is safe and sound.

One of the duties of the Burbank police department is to arrest people and on Friday, October 30, Artur Abelyan, who resides in Granada Hills and is employed in pool service, was taken into custody at Bel Aire Drive and Vista Ridge.

It happened at 00:30 a.m. and the charges are 484 E (D), 484 (A), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Khalid Ali Mitchell is a counselor who lives in Burbank. Mitchell was arrested at 350 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:10 a.m. and the charge is failure to appear in court.

Sylmar resident Mary Spillane Morgan is unemployed and was handcuffed at 100 North First St. The time is 12:25 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Harpreet Singh is a resident of Canoga Park and works as a cashier. Singh was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd.

It happened at 7:45 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Michael Orion Day lives in Los Angeles and works as a sound engineer. Day was cuffed after being in possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 8:15 p.m.

Arten Doronin resides in West Hollywood and is a personal assistant. Doronin was apprehended at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way.

The time is 8:40 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Bernardo Alva Lopez is a resident of Arleta and works in construction. Lopez was nabbed at 641 North Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 11:40 p.m. The charges are 23103 (B) and being an unlicensed driver.

Mandy Mae Negrete lives in Mission Hills and is a cashier. Negrete was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Wyoming Ave.

The time is 11:55 p.m. The charges are identity theft, 484 E (D), burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, October 29, Harbor City resident Jelan Nicholas Brysondberry, who works as personal assistant, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. The charges are kidnapping, spousal abuse, 29800 (A) 1 and 30305 (A) 1.

Ronald Lee Payne Jr. of Burbank works in construction and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Avon St.

The time is 7:50 a.m. and the charges are disturbing the peace and 6024582.

Terrell Tyrone Whitaker lives in Los Angeles and is employed in security. Whitaker was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Fairview St. It happened at 10:00 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Glendale resident Serje Stapaev is employed in recycling and was nabbed at 109 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of stolen property and 484 (A). It happened at 11:05 a.m.

Michael Alan Woolner lives in Santa Clarita and is a police officer. Woolner was arrested at the Burbank police lobby. The time is 12:10 p.m. and the charge is 502 (C) (2).

Pacoima resident Pedro Marcos is a tree trimmer and was handcuffed at 7:10 p.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Rosa Angelica Zamudio is a manicurist and was apprehended at 25 East Alameda Ave.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Steven Frank Rivas is employed at a car wash. Rivas was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave. and the charge is grand theft.

Terrence Dewan Morton lives in Burbank and is a communication driver. Morton was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 10:30 p.m. The charge is 484 (A).

On Wednesday, October 28, Kevin Edward Perez of Sun Valley was arrested at Riverside Drive and Warner Blvd.

The time is 4:00 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Anthony Joseph Navarro, a Los Angeles resident and construction worker, was brought into custody at 1505 North Evergreen St.

It happened at 8:00 a.m. The charges are 1085, 667.5, burglary, and 3455 (A).

Ian Kelly Green of Burbank is employed as an actor. Green was arrested at Crunch Fitness at 2:10 p.m. The charges are vandalism and giving false representation to a police officer.

Armando Garcia Herrera is a painter who lives in Van Nuys. Herrera was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. It happened at 11:00 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (A).

On Tuesday, October 27, Los Angeles recycler Luis Saul Castellon was brought into custody at Sixth St. and Cypress Ave. It occurred at 4:34 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Justin Parks of Los Angeles works as a server. Parks was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive.

It happened at 7:33 a.m. and the charges are 484 E (D) and resisting arrest.

Los Angeles medical assistant Susana Claribel Martinez Paz was handcuffed at 2080 Empire Ave.

It happened at 12:45 p.m. and the charges are 484 E (D) and identity theft.

Paul S. Lara Carabajal resides in North Hollywood and works in construction. Carbajal was arrested at the Extended Stay at 12:45 p.m.

The charges are 484 E (D), identity theft, being possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tujunga resident Herman Patrick Snyder is disabled and was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, being an unlicensed driver and possession of stolen property.

Alan Vasgen Hatamian of Glendale is employed as a disc jockey and was nabbed at Naomi St. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 8:20 p.m. and the charges are robbery, 664/211, resisting arrest, 237 (B) and a warrant.

Los Angeles panhandler Kenneth Allen Joseph was nabbed at 1021 West Orange Grove Ave. It happened at 10:00 p.m. The charges are 11364 (A) and 148.9 (A).

Carmen Julin Modline of Los Angeles was apprehended at 4411 West Olive Ave. It happened at 10:40 p.m. and the charges are giving false representation to a police officer and trespassing.

On Monday, October 26, Cesar Fernandez of Arleta, a construction worker, was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The time is 00:15 a.m. and the charges are 4463 (A) (1), being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zoe Rose Noel Warner is unemployed and lives in Sunland. Warner was handcuffed at the Front St. [Metrolink] at 2:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, 11375 (B) (2) HS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Miguel Herrera of Los Angeles is employed at a warehouse and was nabbed at the same time and the same location.

The charges are 11375 (A) (2) HS, 12500 (A) and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Monrovia resident and plumber David DeMento was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way.

The time is 3:35 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

La Crescenta laborer Chad Thomas Carpenter was handcuffed at the same time and the same location.

The charges are 484 (E) (D), being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Clyde Pomponio lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Pomponio was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. The charges are vandalism of $400 or more, identity theft, 594 (A) and trespassing.

Jonathan Leonard Sandoval lives in San Bernardino and is a CEO. Sandoval was nabbed at 205 North Kenneth Drive at 3:30 p.m. The charge is 484 (D).

Mariana Okhukasyan is a Glendale housewife and was arrested at Costco. It happened at 6:50 p.m. and the charge is 484 (A).

Upland resident and gardener Julio Cesar Arias Gonzalez was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It happened at 8:52 p.m. and the charge is 22435.3 (B).

On Sunday, October 25, Shannon Richey of Desert Hot Springs works in cleaning and was nabbed at 8:45 a.m.

It occurred at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the charges are identity theft and embezzlement.

Robert Alan Edwards resides in North Hollywood and is an independent contractor.

Edwards was arrested at Manning St. and Victory Blvd. 13 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Recycler Kevin Eduardo Perez lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at 11:50 a.m. It happened at Riverside Drive and California St.

The charges against Perez are 484 E (D), disorderly conduct and being in possession of stolen property.

Hector A. Sanchez Herrera of Burbank was arrested at Olive Ave. and First St. It happened at 10:15 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (A).