Weekly Burbank Police Log: October 31 – November 5

The fine men and women who are tasked with keeping the city safe are hard at work.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

In this time of uncertainty, the Burbank police department is doing its utmost to make sure that the city is safe and secure and that includes having to arrest some people.

On Thursday, November 5, Burbank resident Fernando Covarrubis was slapped with handcuffs at Third St. and Harvard Road.

The time is 2:50 a.m. and the charges are 484 (E) D, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Giovanni Oliver Fuller lives in Los Angeles and works in security. Fuller was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, 484 E (D), battery on a police officer and driving under the influence. The time is 00:39 a.m.

Terrance Dewan Morton lives in Burbank and is a driver. Morton was nabbed at Pass Ave. and Magnolia Blvd.

It happened at 8:50 a.m. The charges are 484 (A) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Marcelo McCowen lives in Highland and is unemployed. McCowen was cuffed at Springhill Suites at 10:00 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct, 459.5 and 484 (A).

Joo Cho of Los Angeles is a hair stylist and was taken into custody at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. [Costco]. It happened at 1:15 p.m. and the charge is 484 (A).

Jeong Eunji resides in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Eunji was apprehended at the same site, the same time and the same charge.

Burbank resident Alexander Andrew Radev works in construction and was nabbed at 500 East Olive Ave. The time is 1:50 p.m. and the charge is 11351 (A) HS.

Brittany Raquel Fesperman lives in Burbank and works in telemarketing and was apprehended at the same site.

The charges are 11351 (HS), 21510 (A), possession of a controlled substance for sale and 4573. The time is 1:15 p.m.

Justin Jamie Garcia works for DoorDash and resides in Burbank. Garcia was arrested at the same site and the charges are being in possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and 476. The time is 1:50 p.m.

Walter Andrew Harrsch lives in Los Angeles, is unemployed and was nabbed at Grandview Ave. and Air Way. The time is 3:45 p.m. and the charge is 490.4 (A) 1.

Los Angeles resident Lisa Cavalluzi is disabled and was handcuffed at the same site and the same charge. It happened at 3:55 p.m.

Richard Calvillo Jr. lives in North Hollywood and is employed in construction and was apprehended at Maple St. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 and the time is 7:30 p.m.

North Hollywood resident and machine operator Jose Marcellino Uribe was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are 484 E (D), being in possession of cocaine/heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Lee Cook is unemployed and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Manning St.

The time is 8:29 p.m. and the charges are possession of cocaine/heroin and possession of stolen property.

Garen Khachick Arakelian lives in North Hollywood, works in construction and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St.

The charges are 484 E (D), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 484 (A) and identity theft. It occurred at 10:30 p.m.

Dolores Del Carmen Rivera is a resident of Sherman Oaks and is a dog trainer. Rivera was arrested at 11:30 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of cocaine/heroin and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Stewart Adam Morales is disabled. Morales was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

It happened at 11:16 p.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, November 4, Jamie Joann Marques was handcuffed at the Monterey police department. The time is 1:45 a.m. and the charge is 4573.

Jordan Donovan Daniel works in security and lives in Burbank. Daniel was arrested at 651 North San Fernando Blvd. and it happened at 4:30 a.m.

The charges are identity theft, 484 E (D), 1203.2 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale resident and internet investor Michael Topt was apprehended at Empire Ave. and the 15 freeway.

It happened at 5:43 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

James Henry Olsiewski of Escondido is a trader and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave.

The time is 1:00 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

Felipe Martinez Gochez is a machine worker who lives in Los Angeles. Gochez was nabbed at West Magnolia Blvd.

It occurred at 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Construction worker Paul M. Visser resides in Fountain Valley. Visser was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave.

The time is 11:07 p.m. and the charges are possession of cocaine/heroin and drug paraphernalia.

John Edward Morning lives in Burbank and is a producer. Morning was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Tuesday, November 3, Massimilio Jacopo Pisani lives in Van Nuys and works in food service.

Pisani was arrested at 00:05 a.m. and it happened at Glenoaks Blvd. and Palm Ave. The charge is 494 (A).

Panorama City resident and taxi driver Juan Jose Arguerra was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 00:15 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Perales lives in North Hollywood and is a recycler. Perales was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Evergreen St.

It happened at 00:14 a.m. and the charges are 11550 (A) HS and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Joel Prima Carpenter is a construction worker. Carpenter was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St.

It occurred at 1:50 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale, 11351 HS, 11375 (B) (2) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christine Gizele Benlian of Glendale works in sales and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and the 5 freeway onramp.

The time is 3:15 a.m. and the charges are 4573, being an unlicensed driver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine/heroin.

Scott Neitzke lives in North Hollywood, works in sales and was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Kenwood St.

The time is 3:30 a.m. and the charges are 484 E (D), 3056, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Sargis Khodagulyan lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Bonnywood Place and Providencia Ave.

It happened at 4:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of cocaine/heroin and possession of a controlled substance.

Sunland resident Katherine Joyce works as a babysitter and was nabbed at 720 North Lamer St.

It occurred at 8:25 a.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, identity theft, grand theft and 484 (A).

Erika Dealba lives in Burbank and works as a telemarketer. Dealba was arrested at 1626 Scott Road [alley]. It occurred at 8:35 a.m. and the charge is 30305 (A) (1).

Darion J. Turner resides in Riverside and is a mover. Turner was nabbed at 1156 East Alameda Ave.

It occurred at 12:40 p.m. The charges are 30305 (A) (1), 3056, 211 and 29800 (A).

Raymount Taiwan Cotton lives in Los Angeles and works as a package handler. Cotton was arrested at 1156 East Alameda Ave. It happened at 12:40 p.m. The charges are 30305 (A) (1) and 3056.

Glendale resident Evelina Karoglanova is an event planner and was cuffed at 2000 Empire Ave.

The time is 3:20 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and 484 (A).

Enrique Tellez Amaro lives in Pacoima and is a construction worker. Amaro was arrested at Lamer St. and Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of stolen property and the time is 7:35 p.m.

Eric Braggs resides in Arleta and was handcuffed at 940 West Olive Ave. It happened at 11:48 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest, 14601.2 (A) and outstanding warrants.

On Monday, November 2, Burbank resident and construction worker Hipolito Barrales was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Whitnall Hwy.

It occurred at 1:45 a.m. and the charges are 836, burglary, 466 and possession of a switchblade.

Rafael Clemente Avilez Enriquez of North Hollywood was handcuffed at 1:45 a.m. and the site was the same. The charges are 836, burglary, 466, 853.7 and 1203.2.

Hollywood resident Joshua Francisco Munoz Jr. works as a technician and was cuffed at 7710 Hollywood Way.

The time is 3:54 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Massimiliano Jacob Pisani is a Van Nuys resident who works in food service. Pisani was nabbed at the Empire Center, it happened at 1:40 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A) and 469 (A).

Junior Ramirez lives in San Fernando and is employed as a cashier. Ramirez was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Keystone Blvd.

It happened at 4:10 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and providing false representation to a police officer.

North Hills resident Katherine Jeriamillias was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the charge is grand theft. It happened at 4:15 p.m.

Jocelyn Miranda also lives in North Hills and was arrested at the same site, the same time and the charge is 484 (A). The time is 4:15 p.m.

Alfredo Llamas is a resident of Simi Valley and works in construction. Llamas was placed in custody at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. The time is 7:00 and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Claudia Viridian Medina Guerra lives in North Hills and works as a cashier. Guerra was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 10:55 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Jose Miguel Ayala Frausto is employed in construction. Frausto was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft and 466.

On Sunday, November 1, Albert Eli Schad who lives in Sun Valley and is unemployed, was arrested at Third St. and Tujunga Ave.

The time was 00:55 a.m. and the charges are resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and 6-1-2702.

Axel Ghoukassian of Burbank works in supplies and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 2:01 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Hugo Jesus Castillo lives in Burbank and is a contractor. Castillo was taken into custody at 244 West Verdugo St. and the charges are making criminal threats and 1203.2. The time is 5:40 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Wayne Alvin Holland is a broadcaster and was nabbed at the Smart & Final.

It happened at 3:35 p.m. and the charges are battery and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Sonia Angela Vardapetyan lives in Sun Valley, works in senior rehabilitation and was arrested at Flower Ave. and Linden Ave.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, being in possession of cocaine/heroin, 532 (A), driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 484 (A). The time is 6:30 p.m.

Jessie Placencia is a landscaper and lives in Sunland. Placencia was nabbed at Clybourn Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 8:45 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, being an unlicensed driver and 484 (A).

Derrick Brown works as a cook and lives in Burbank. Brown was nabbed at Lamer St. and Olive Ave. The time is 10:55 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Gabrielle Lourdes Vasquez resides in North Hollywood and is a saleswoman. Vasquez was arrested at 11:05 p.m. and the site is Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1), possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2.

Christian Humberto DeLeon lives in Los Angeles and works as a driver. DeLeon was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) and possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 11:00 p.m.

On Saturday, October 31, Glendale construction worker Gamaliel Elenes Camacho was nabbed at 00:15 a.m.

The site was Griffith Park Drive and Alameda Ave. and the charge is being in possession of cocaine/heroin.

Burbank freelance dancer Melissa Kay Bennett was nabbed at 1:25 a.m. and it happened at Burbank Blvd. and Parish Place. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Sergio Rodriguez is employed as a construction worker and lives in Van Nuys. Rodriguez was handcuffed at Vallarta supermarket.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and 40508 (A).

Augustin Cisneros Martin, who lives in Pacoima and works in carpet and flooring, was taken into custody at 2415 San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 9:15 a.m. and the charge is driving while being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Roy J. Davidson of Glendale is a telemarketer and was nabbed at 101 East Alameda Ave.

It happened at 8:40 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of cocaine/heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patricia Romero lives in Van Nuys and is a recycler. Romero was arrested at the Quality Inn at 8:40 p.m.

The charges are 14601.1, being in possession of a controlled substance, giving false representation to a police officer, 20002 (A) and warrants.

Jorge Luis Rojas of Sun Valley works in a warehouse. Rojas was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 9:15 p.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct and 381 (B).

Tyrone P. Denmark resides in Burbank and is employed as a cleaner. Denmark was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

San Dimas resident Frank Revis Gordon is a tattoo artist and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Sparks St.

The time is 10:45 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arnoldo Rocha lives in Long Beach and is employed as a home inspector. Rocha was arrested at the Ramada Inn. It occurred at 11:30 p.m. and the charges are identity theft and 484 E (D).