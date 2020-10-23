Weekly Burbank Police Log: October 7 – October 12

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

With seemingly little rest, the Burbank police department was busy doing its job and along the way a few people were arrested on Monday, October 12.

They included Burbank resident and mechanic, Jonathan Cortez, who was taken into custody at McCambridge Park and the charge is battery. The time is 2:45 p.m.

Steven Frank Rivas, who lives in Los Angeles and works at a car wash, was nabbed at Providencia Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 7:45 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

San Diego resident and mover, Joseph Michael Jorge Jacoby, was taken into custody at 2200 Empire Ave. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 9:00 p.m.

Salesman David Hollis lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Valhalla Drive and Hollywood Way.

It occurred at 11:15 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, October 11, Burbank resident and dental assistant, Vanessa Zarate, was handcuffed at Vanowen Place and Vanowen St.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Construction worker and Burbank resident, Efrain Hernandez, was apprehended at Vanowen Place and Vanowen St. The time is 1:30 a.m. and the charge is identity theft.

Steven Alcantara of Burbank also works in construction and was nabbed at 5:35 a.m. The charge is 23152 (A) and the location is the same.

Studio City resident David Michael Traut was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:20 a.m. The charges are trespassing, 69 and battery.

Steven Vanda lives in Burbank and is a model. Vanda was cuffed at 401 South San Fernando Blvd. and it occurred at 11:07 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Edna Yareth Sheffey resides in Burbank and is employed as a cook. Sheffey was apprehended at 3:00 p.m. and the charge is spousal abuse.

Burbank resident Richard Wayne Shumate was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Naomi St. It happened at 6:20 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Cortez lives in Burbank and is a mechanic. Cortez was taken into custody at Scott Road and Orchard Drive.

The time is 7:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, 23152 (A) and 23109 (C).

Santa Maria resident Jake Shaw Ruben Thompson is a construction worker and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3455 (B) 1.

Timmi Patricia Krupa lives in Burbank and is a waitress. Krupa was arrested at Nordstrom Rack and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, October 10, Burbank resident Eliceo Rodriguez, who is employed as a cook, was taken into custody. It happened at 00:03 a.m. and the charge is domestic battery.

Charles Alexander Eckert lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Rose St., south of Franklin Ave. The time is 2:33 a.m. and the charges are 4573 and 23152 (G).

Kyle Christopher Peren of Burbank is unemployed and was nabbed at 10:05 a.m. The location is 1235 North California St. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Granada Hills resident Lincoln Douglas Jeanes was arrested at Sparks St. and Pacific Ave. The time is 12:00 p.m. and the charge is 487 (D) (1).

Jeffrey Charles Budrick lives in Burbank and is retired. Budrick was handcuffed at 1515 North Pass Ave. and it occurred at 5:50 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon [firearm].

Colby Aaron Suoy resides in Lexington, is an artist and was taken into custody at Olive Ave., east of San Fernando Blvd. The time is 7:53 p.m. and the charge is 21510 (B).

Siobhan Kathleen O’Connell resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at 1112 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 10:15 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Photographer Travis Clark Weathers lives in Burbank and was arrested at the same time and the same site.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and 484 E (D).

Burbank resident Joel Martin Saenz is a student. Saenz was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and it happened at 11:46 p.m. The charges are 243 (A) and 148 (A) (1).

On Friday, October 9, Danielle Elizabeth Tilton, who lives in Burbank and is a student, was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 2:55 a.m. and the charges are 14601.1 (A) and 11357 (A) HS.

Oxnard resident and property manager, Lily Peaches Harpole was apprehended at 549 South San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 3:55 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of marijuana [less than one ounce].

Jesse David Graham of Hollywood is a bartender. Graham was cuffed at the same site, but the time is 3:50 a.m.

The charges are identity theft, 4573, 11375 (A) HS, being in possession of drug paraphernalia, 459.5 and 1203.2.

Burbank resident and warehouse worker, Michael Kevin Johnson was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lima St.

The time is 3:30 p.m. and the charges are 237 (A), disorderly conduct, 220 and 10852.

Handyman Christopher James Porter of Hollywood was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Oak St. It occurred at 6:40 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Locksmith Lincoln Douglas Jeanes of Granada Hills was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It happened at 11:00 p.m. and the charge is 466.

Pacoima driver Maria Del Carmen Morales was arrested at 11:45 p.m. and the charge is domestic battery.

On Thursday, October 8, Christopher Daniel Rumsey, a warehouse employee, was arrested at 479 West Alameda. It happened at 7:26 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (G).

Server Caitlyn Anne Martinez lives in North Hollywood. Martinez was arrested at the Burbank police department lobby at 2:46 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Granada Hills resident Lincoln Douglas Jeanes is a paralegal. Jeanes was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. after being in possession of burglary tools, and it occurred at 4:56 p.m.

Ramon Contreras is an artist who lives in Panorama City. Contreras was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. on an outstanding warrant and being in possession of an open container. The time is 7:25 p.m.

Omar DeJesus Franco of Van Nuys is a music artist. Franco was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. after being in possession of an open container and it happened at 7:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 7, Arsen Tonoyan, who lives in Azusa, was arrested after violating a court order at Cypress Ave. and Sixth St. It happened at 8:35 a.m. and the charge is 166 (C) (1).

Argin Gharapetian of Burbank works in air conditioning and was nabbed at 12:29 p.m. The charge is sexual battery.

Noor Kazol Chowdhury of Los Angeles is a driver and was apprehended at 20227 Saticoy St. The time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Joshua Ernest Davis, a resident of Burbank and a massage therapist, was arrested for elder abuse. It happened at 7:30 p.m.

Alexander Skinner lives in Alameda, works in the assembly and was arrested at 9:15 p.m. The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Spazier Ave. The charge is vandalism.