Weekly Burbank Police Log: September 13 – September 18

Trying to keep crime under control, the Burbank police department arrested a number of people on Friday, September 18, including unemployed Los Angeles resident Jermaine Donelson, who was taken into custody at 00:30 a.m.

It occurred at 250 South Glenoaks Blvd. The charges are giving false representation to a police officer and 484 (A).

Billy Ray Brown lives in Burbank, is unemployed and was handcuffed at 9:15 a.m. It happened at 2859 Keystone St. and the charge is violating a temporary restraining order.

North Hills resident Steve Rodriguez is employed in quality control and was apprehended at the Burbank jail lobby after driving while under the influence. It happened at 10:00 a.m.

Colleen Lawler lives in Calabasas and was arrested at 2:40 p.m. It occurred at 1133 North Hollywood Way and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Pedro Perez is a North Hollywood resident and a construction worker. Perez was arrested at 9:00 p.m. and the site was 1900 Empire Ave. The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Delaveaux was nabbed at the same site and it happened at 11:40 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jesus Alberto Gusman resides in Los Angeles and is a delivery driver. Gusman was taken into custody at Linden Ave. and Flower St. The charges are 4463 (A), 14601.1 (A) and 470 (B) and the time was 11:40 p.m.

Christopher Gayton Nunez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is being in possession of stolen property.

Painter and Sun Valley resident Abraham Espinoza Velasco was arrested San Fernando Blvd. and the 15 off ramp.

The time was 11:41 p.m. and the charges are DUI, being in possession of burglary tools and being in possession of drugs.

On Thursday, September 17, Francisco Gonzales of Burbank and a CS specialist was arrested at 1102 North Lake. It happened at 00:30 a.m. because of a Glendale warrant.

Long Beach construction worker Enrique Arturo Esparza was handcuffed at 8:44 a.m. It occurred at West Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Terrance Troung of Temecula is a mechanic and was nabbed at the Extended Stay at 9:40 a.m.

The charges are outstanding warrants, possession of drug paraphernalia, 463 (C), grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, 484 (A) and trespassing.

Magda Azucena Escobar Chavez of Los Angeles works in housekeeping and was arrested at 10:49 a.m.

It happened at Alameda Ave. and Bruce Lane and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 148.9 (A).

Kyle Lee Johnston resides in Chatsworth and was handcuffed at 10:50 a.m. The charges are of being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 484 (A). It happened at Alameda Ave. and Bruce Lane.

Unemployed El Monte resident Nathaniel Santiago Reyes was taken into custody at the same address and the charges are grand theft and 3455 (A). The time was 10:49 a.m.

Roberto Garduno of Los Angeles is a restaurant owner and was apprehended at 11:30 a.m. It happened at 7625 South Hoover St. and the charges are 10851 (A), grand theft and being in possession of stolen property.

Garrett Brauck Helstrom lives in Bradbury, is a window cleaner and was cuffed at 3:10 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, being in possession of heroin/cocaine, 11375 (B) HS and 484 (A) and it happened at Flower St. and Alameda Ave.

Michael Anthony Lujan is unemployed and resides in Pacoima. Lujan was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Valhalla Drive and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, being in possession of heroin/cocaine and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Car trader and North Hollywood resident Jorge Marroquin Baltazar was arrested at 2234 North Fairview St.. The time was 8:21 p.m. and the charges are hit and run and DUI.

On Wednesday, September 16, Mission Hills resident and cashier Kassandra Lopez was arrested.

Lopez, who is on probation for burglary, was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and methamphetamines and it occurred at Victory Blvd. and Lima St. and at 00:05 a.m.

Eva Marie Ray, a Los Angeles resident and student, was taken into custody at 2:00 a.m. The charges are being in possession of stolen property and grand theft.

Vendor and Los Angeles resident Loreno Castillo was also arrested at 2:00 and on the same charges.

Alejandro Beltran of Los Angeles is a landscaper and was handcuffed at 2:00 a.m. The charges are being in possession of stolen property, being in possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battery and grand theft.

Miguel Rodriguez is a Los Angeles resident and a vendor. Rodriguez was also nabbed at 2:00 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property, grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Artist and Calabasas resident Colleen Bridget Lawler was handcuffed at 7:40 a.m. It occurred at 2301 Peyton Ave. on an outstanding warrant.

Ian Robert Trepante lives in Los Angeles and is a retail manager. Trepante was arrested on identity theft and being in possession of narcotics. It happened at 9:40 a.m. and at Victory Blvd. and Lake St.

Lancaster resident Brandon Sanchez is a dishwasher and was nabbed at 1111 West Olive Ave. The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and giving a false representation to a police officer.

North Hollywood resident Jamie Garcia Lopez was taken into custody at 2906 Thornton St. It occurred at 3:15 p.m. and the charges are having an outstanding LAPD warrant and 136.1 (B) (1).

Cassandra Gomez Tamayo lives in Los Angeles and works for Big Bus Tour. Tamayo was arrested at 1419 North San Fernando Road. The charges are DUI and 381 (B).

Arriana Celeste Valles resides in Los Angeles and is a bartender. Valles was handcuffed at 1419 North San Fernando Road and the charges are 381 (B) and 23152 (B). The time was 5:10 p.m.

Victor Carrillo lives in Burbank and works in sales. Carrillo was arrested at 5:10 p.m. at 1419 North San Fernando Road. The charge is 381 (B).

Hollywood resident Catherine Pacas works in cosmetics and was arrested at 5:15 p.m. It occurred at 1419 North San Fernando Road. The charges are 23152 (F) and 381 (B).

Michael Chaney Jr. resides in Tujunga, is employed in maintenance and was apprehended at Cohasset St. and Ontario St.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 23152 (F). The time was 10:34 p.m.

On Tuesday, September 15, Sun Valley secretary Micaela Shermaine Lopez was taken into custody at San Fernando Road and Buena Vista St.

It happened at 1:50 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and giving false representation to a police officer.

Covina resident and construction worker Gerald David Medley was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lake St.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 4:45 a.m.

Kyle Christopher Paren is a salesman who lives in Burbank. Paren was arrested at 4:00 p.m. and it occurred at Magnolia Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The charges are disorderly conduct and 381 (B).

Actor and Burbank resident Alan McDermott was arrested at Alameda Ave. and California St. The time was 5:08 p.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct and vandalism.

Harbor City resident and cook Nicholas Hallan was handcuffed at Beachwood Drive and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are narcotics and a warrant and it happened at 8:40 p.m.

Kachef Bermudez lives in Los Angeles, is an apprentice and was arrested after being in possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. It happened at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time was 11:59 p.m.

On Monday, September 14, Los Angeles resident and nurse, Juanito Laureano Guinhawa, was arrested on the charge of sexual abuse and the time was 00:20 a.m.

Dmitry Gendler of North Hollywood is a welder and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Naomi St.

It occurred at 10:30 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2.

Chatsworth resident Heather Eckhoff was arrested at 12:00 p.m. and the charge is domestic battery.

Russell Hollis of Burbank was taken into custody at Belmare and Harvard Road. The time was 4:00 p.m. The charge is 3455 (B) 1.

Rockville resident and stocker Evin Von Shaw was arrested at 9:15 p.m. The charge is 243 (E) (1).

On Sunday, September 13, North Hollywood resident and appliance installer, Volodymyr Dzoba, was handcuffed at 1501 North Victory Place.

The charges are being in possession of a modified firearm, possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Nicole Victoria Castellanos of Arleta is an administrative assistant and was arrested at 00:32 a.m. The charges are 23152 (A) and spousal abuse.