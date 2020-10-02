Weekly Burbank Police Log: September 19 – September 24

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



Performing an extremely difficult job while at the same time keeping the city safe, the Burbank police department apprehended several individuals on Thursday, September 24.

They included Toluca Lake delicatessen operator Tamara Nicole Hymes, who was taken into custody at 7:45 a.m. The charges are robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and 484 (A).

Burbank resident Larry Linda, who works at an artist studio, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. and the charge is misdemeanor domestic violence.

Joseph Allen Dupras resides in Tujunga and is employed in roofing. Dupras was handcuffed on the charges of identity theft, 472, 166 (C) (1) and spousal abuse. The time was 11:00 a.m.

Andre Hovhanessian of Woodland Hill is unemployed and was nabbed at 2500 North Hollywood Way.

The charges are identity theft, burglary, 30305 (A) (1), 484 (A) and being in possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 11:00 a.m.

James Michael McClure is a mechanic, who resides in Pearblossom. McClure was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia St.

It happened at 1:00 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Aaron Michael Mittman lives in Cucamonga and is a handyman. Mittman was nabbed at 1403 North Victory Place.

It occurred at 6:40 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of narcotics, identity theft and possession of access cards.

On Wednesday, September 23, Sean Wilkins Jr., a gardener, was apprehended at Biloxi Ave. and Magnolia St.

It happened at 3:00 a.m. and the charges are an outstanding warrant, being in possession of heroin/cocaine and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Arcadia resident and customer service employee Maria Elena Rojas was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave.

The charges are identity theft, being in possession of a controlled substance and the time was 4:15 a.m.

Christopher Peters resides in Burbank and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Cordova St. It happened at 9:48 a.m. and the charge is 374.3 (A).

Medical biller Jesse Gonzalo Sanchez was taken into custody at 1:00 p.m. It occurred at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the charges are 3455 (B) (1) and 530.5 (C) (2).

Christopher John Martinez is a cook, who lives in Burbank and was arrested at 346 West Valencia Ave.

The charges are vandalism of $400 or more and being under the influence of a controlled substance. It happened at 9:48 a.m.

Northridge resident Christopher Mark Burson buys and sells cars. Burson was nabbed at 9:30 p.m.

It took place at Vanowen St. and Ontario St. and the charges are 484 E (D) and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, September 22, Arnulfo Bernal, who resides in Los Angeles and works in construction, was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Kittridge St. The time was 3:00 a.m. and the charges are grand theft, disorderly conduct and 40508 (A).

Israel Habram Lopez lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a construction worker. Lopez was also arrested at Buena Vista St. and Kittridge St. and the charges are being in possession of stolen property and grand theft. It occurred at 00:30 a.m.

Joseph Frank Priolo of Hollisville was cuffed at the Extended Stay, which is located at 2200 Empire Ave.

It happened at 11:45 a.m. and the charges are two outstanding warrants, being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 459.5 and 640.

Justin Terrance Truong is from Temecula and works as a mechanic. Truong was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. at 11:45 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, September 21, Burbank resident and delivery driver Artin Avanian Khoygani was arrested at 200 North Hollywood Way.

It happened at 1:10 a.m. The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cesar Ulises Castro Garcia resides in Northridge and works in water damage. Garcia was nabbed at 1412 North Ontario St. It happened at 4:00 a.m. and the charges are arson, burglary, vandalism, 484 E (D) and 40508 (A).

Melissa Cardenas is a pharmacy technician. Cardenas lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and being in possession of drug paraphernalia and it occurred at Heffron Drive.

Glendale resident Arin Hovsepans works in fast food delivery and was arrested at Heffron Drive and Pass Ave.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristian Keshisian lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 4440 Heffron Drive. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia and the time was 2:00 p.m.

Sylmar telemarketer Edward Andy Isahakian was apprehended at 2:15 p.m. It occurred at 4404 Heffron Drive.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale clerk Stephan Chakhoyan was cuffed at Vanowen St. and Frederick St. It happened at 8:35 p.m. The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance.

On Sunday, September 20, Tina Coral Dilley, who is an art director and resides in Van Nuys, was arrested after driving under the influence. It happened at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave.

Pacoima resident and construction worker Josue Lomeli was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Fairmount St.

The charges are 475 (A), being in possession of heroin/cocaine and 466. The time was 3:10 a.m.

Juan Carlos Figueroa is a carpenter, who lives in Burbank. Figueroa was arrested at Walmart. It happened at 4:10 a.m. after being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 1551 (A).

Roberta Q. Reyes of Glendale is a veterinarian assistant and was handcuffed at 1:35 p.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Burbank resident Billy Ray Brown was apprehended after violating a restraining order at 5:45 p.m.

Jesus Rodolfo Sanchez lives in Van Nuys and is a handyman. Sanchez was nabbed at 7:30 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Home health worker Nicholas Cesar Valenzuela resides in Burbank and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The charge is 484 (A) and it happened at 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, September 19, a trucker from Dayton, Ohio, Erik Alexander Shontee, was arrested at Bob Hope Drive and Riverside Drive. It happened at 3:45 a.m. and the charge is 484 (E).

Miguel Louis Jimenez is a music producer, who lives in Oxford, Ohio. Jimenez was taken into custody at the same time, same location and the same charge.

Kendall Anderson, who lives in Lawton, Oklahoma, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. The charge is vandalism of $400 or more and being under the influence of a controlled substance. The site was Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St.

West Covina construction worker Francisco Montanez was placed under arrest at 4201 West Kling St. at 8:30 a.m.

The charges are burglary, identity theft, resisting arrest, fraud and being in possession of narcotics.

Santa Ana resident Felicia Marie Ponti is a salon assistant and was arrested at the same site and the same time and the charges are burglary, fraud and narcotics.

Los Angeles resident Calvin Edward Newbourne, who had outstanding warrants and is a general laborer, was nabbed at 5:20 p.m. after shoplifting at Walmart. The charges are 484 E (D), 484 (A) and 3455 (B).

Serge Greg Manachian is a student, who lives in La Crescenta and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time was 6:30 p.m. and the charge was 484 (A).

Burbank resident and cook Andrew Reid was cuffed at Front St. and Verdugo Ave. The charge was being in possession of heroin/cocaine and the time was 11:20 p.m.

Valentin Corona Pacheco lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Clybourne Ave.

It occurred at 8:45 p.m. and the charges are outstanding warrants and possession of methamphetamines.