Weekly Burbank Police Log: September 25 – September 30

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Being a police officer is an extremely demanding job and it often calls for them to make arrests.

On Wednesday, September 30, it included security worker Nelson DeLeon, who was apprehended at 00:30 a.m.

The charges against DeLeon are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and spousal abuse.

Burbank caterer Arin Aghajany was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It happened at 3:35 a.m. and the charge is 11351 HS.

Luis Padilla resides in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 11:45 a.m.

Brenda Julia Rogers was arrested at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and the time is 3:10 p.m.

Chris Rojas lives in San Fernando and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney St. It occurred at 3:10 p.m. and the charge is vandalism of $400 or more.

Martin Kelly Womack lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is a landscaper. Womack was nabbed at Empire Ave. at the 15 freeway. The charge is resisting arrest and the time is 8:30 p.m.

Telemarketer Matthew Dale Beavers lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 9:05 p.m. It happened at West Olive Ave. and the charges are vandalism of $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, September 29, North Hollywood resident and construction worker Paul Steven Lara Carabajal was arrested at the Travelodge.

It happened at 4:10 a.m. The charges are 484 E (D) and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mina A. Rezk lives in Inglewood and is a laborer. Rezk was arrested at 1515 Glenoaks Blvd. at 5:20 p.m. and the charge is 314.1.

Crystal Navarrete is a housekeeper who resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

It happened at 9:25 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Shane Halligan lives in Studio City and was nabbed at 1000 San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 11:10 p.m. and the charges are outstanding warrants and grand theft.

Lakita Elizabeth Washington, who was on parole, was handcuffed at 1000 San Fernando Blvd.

Washington was apprehended at 11:10 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, September 28, Ryan James Guevara, a resident of Canyon Country and a construction worker was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Tulare Ave.

It happened at 00:22 a.m. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Danielle Victoria Butch works in sales and was nabbed at 2611 West Olive Ave.

It happened at 3:50 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of credit cards that didn’t belong to her, possession of burglary tools, narcotics and two warrants.

Earl Suyoung Lee lives in Los Angeles and is an embroiderer. Lee was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:40 a.m.

Antonio Patricio resides in North Hollywood and is a warehouse employee. Patricio was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Spazier Ave. at 9:15 p.m. The charge is 594.2 (A).

North Hollywood resident Victor Guillermo Martinez is a construction worker. Martinez was apprehended at 9:15 p.m. and the site was Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The charges are being in possession of vandalism tools, 594.2 (A) and 14601.5 A.

Alexander Echeveria lives in Burbank, works as a cleaner and was taken into custody at Hood Ave. and Rose St.

The time was 11:21 p.m. and the charges are driving under the influence, an outstanding warrant and 23152 (A).

On Sunday, September 27, Quinton Victor Klein Garrett, who lives in Burbank, was arrested after being drunk in public. It occurred at Verdugo Ave. and Sixth St. and it happened at 4:17 a.m.

Burbank resident and trader Sheikh Farhath Rahman was nabbed at 4:35 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Vahe William Avetyan works in fire safety and lives in North Hollywood. Avetyan was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Moss St.

The charges are identity theft, 484 E (D), possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and 4573. It occurred at 8:50 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Kyle Alijah Kavroma was apprehended at Alameda Ave [The Gateway]. It happened at 10:50 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, September 26, Robert Hakop Kaldjian, a resident of Glendale and supervisor, was arrested at the Glendale police department. It happened at 1:00 a.m. and the charges are identity theft and narcotics.

Van Nuys resident Joseph Paul Barragan Jr. works in security. Barragan was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Eton Drive. The time is 00:05 a.m. and the charge is 23153 (B).

Lincoln Douglas Jeanes lives in Granada Hills and is a paralegal. Jeanes was arrested at 4:20 a.m.

It happened at 265 West Flower St. and the charges are being in possession of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.

Monterey Park resident Jin Mustafa is a manager and was nabbed at the Extended Stay. The charges are outstanding warrants and being in possession of narcotics and the time is 8:03 a.m.

Raquel Alexa Momjian lives in Burbank and is a manager. The time, the site and the charges are the same.

Joseph Reynolds is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood. Reynolds was arrested at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:45 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Van Nuys resident Nathaniel Anthony Christian is a hair stylist. Christian was nabbed at the Ramada Inn and it occurred at 12:45 p.m.

The charges are 4463 (A) (1), being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Edwin Karapetian lives in Sun Valley. Karapetian, a welder, was handcuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and it happened at 7:15 p.m.

The charges are 484 E (D), being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunland resident Aryan Hambarsonpour works in construction and was arrested at the same site.

The time was the same and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Music producer Christopher Idown Kuyoro is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Barham Blvd. and Lakeside Terrace. The charge is 484 E (D). It happened at 7:50 p.m.

Hans Deleon Tavares is a salesman, who lives in Norwalk. Tavares was nabbed at the same time, at the same site and the same charge.

On Friday, September 25, Romeo James Cockrell, who works in retail, was apprehended at 4123 West Olive Ave.

The time was 00:45 a.m. The charges are being in possession of access cards and fraud. Panorama City resident and property manager.

Justin Ezra Klause, was nabbed at 1:45 a.m. The charges are having two bank cards and 484 E (D). It occurred at Lake St. and Elmwood Ave.

Tony Javier Garcia lives in Los Angeles and works as a mechanic. Garcia was handcuffed at Buena Vista St., south of Burbank Blvd. on an outstanding warrant. It happened at 1:45 a.m.

North Hollywood resident Yvette Michelle Giron is a therapist. Giron was taken into custody at 2:40 a.m. and it occurred at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Karina Lizeth Cedillo was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. The time is 3:00 a.m.

The charges are drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, being in possession of drug paraphernalia, 14601.1 (A) and 10851 (A).

Pacoima resident Tony Ramirez is a recycler. Ramirez was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 1551 (A).

Andranik Jamkotchan lives in Glendale, is an Uber driver, and was arrested at 2500 Hollywood Way. The charge is 11351 HS and the time is 8:07 a.m.

Donald George Curtin Jr. is unemployed and lives in Sun Valley. Curtin was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the charge is criminal threats.

Running Springs resident Gregory Lee Love is a welder. Love was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ebrima Solomon Jobe is an engineer who lives in Los Angeles. Jobe was arrested at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 9:15 p.m. and the charge is 484 (D).

Donovan Evans Downing resides in Torrance and is a videographer. Downing was taken in custody at 4123 West Olive Ave. at 9:15 p.m. and the charge is 484 E (D).

Toriseju Onyeka Igbene lives in Bowie, Maryland, and is a developer. Igbene was nabbed at the same time, the same address and the same charge.

Trucker Levon Mayilvan is a resident of Van Nuys and was handcuffed at 2100 West Empire Ave. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Construction worker Margar Simonyan lives in Glendale. Simonyan was arrested at 10:20 p.m. and it happened at 4123 West Olive Ave. The charges are 484 E (D), forgery and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Roland Markeeth Williams is an entrepreneur and a resident of Studio City. Williams was arrested at the same site and it happened at 11:05 p.m. The charges are 484 E (D) and 25850 (A).

Baseball umpire and Oakland resident, Kemper A. Hardy, was also nabbed at the same site and the time was 11:23 p.m. The charges are 484 (D) and 25850 (A).