Weekly Burbank Police Log: September 6 – September 12

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Keeping law and order uppermost on Saturday, September 12, the Burbank police department had to take a few people into custody and included North Hollywood resident and air conditioning employee, Richard John Riley, at 00:01 a.m.

The site was 2900 San Fernando Blvd., and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Joe Christopher Belgara of Sun Valley is a medical assistant and was also nabbed at 00:01 a.m. at the same address. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, 3000.08 and a no bail warrant.

Arleta resident and construction worker Omar Torres was picked up at 2225 Buena Vista St.

It occurred at 00:55 a.m., and the charge is being under the influence and being in possession of nitrous oxide.

Los Angeles resident and plumber, Billy Anaviscanavas, was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Grinnel Drive. The charges are 4573, grand theft and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. The time was 4:00 a.m.

Jennifer Rios, a Los Angeles resident who is employed in cleaning, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. on Glenoaks Blvd. and Grinnel Drive.

The charges are 484 E (D), grand theft and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chloe Wiggins of North Hollywood is a waitress and was arrested at the Hobby Lobby parking lot at 4:00 p.m. The charges are 484 (A) and vandalism.

North Hollywood resident and animal caretaker, Tori Lynn Stroop, was handcuffed at the same site at 4:23 p.m. The charges are the same.

On Friday, September 11, Burbank resident and clothing salesman, Allen Alahverdian was nabbed at 00:26 a.m. at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The charges are being in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Yesenia Soledad Mendias of Burbank works in sales and was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Chandler Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The charges are being in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Jason Andrew Fischer of North Hollywood is a carpenter and was taken into custody at Ontario St. and Victory Blvd at 2:30 a.m.

The charges are 459, being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood resident and construction worker Michael John Corp was handcuffed at Ontario St. and Victory Blvd. on charges burglary, 484 (A) and 1203.2. The time was 2:30 a.m.

Christopher Lee Donnauro of Burbank was arrested at Frederic St. and Burbank Blvd. at 7:48 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Nancy A. Swartz, a television producer who lives in Los Angeles, was apprehended at Smart & Final. It occurred at 9:30 a.m., and the charges are narcotics violations and warrants.

Los Angeles resident and editor, Andrew Herbert Greenburg, was also nabbed at Smart & Final at 9:30 a.m. The charges are narcotics violations and warrants.

Trang Minh Huynh was arrested at the Glendale police department at 7:30 p.m. after violating a restraining order.

Leonardo Olimpio of Montebello and a helper, was cuffed at the Burbank Airport Terminal. It occurred at 8:33 p.m. and the charges are 529 and 532 (A).

Tujunga florist Carrie Mellisa Richards was arrested at 10:30 p.m. at Glenoaks Ave. and Hollywood Way. The charge is being in possession of methamphetamines.

Caregiver Michelle Ann Gonzales of Sun Valley was handcuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 11:30 p.m.

On Thursday, September 10, Barry Burkhart, a manager from West Hollywood, was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. The time was 1:40 a.m. and the charges are identity theft and 30.5 (c) (1).

Darian Edward Anthony, a security guard who resides in Van Nuys, was arrested at Best Buy at the Empire Center. It occurred at 3:20 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

German Enrique Perez, a telemarketer from Van Nuys, was nabbed at 4:00 a.m. on the charges 495, being in possession of stolen property and 3056. It occurred at Reese Place and Alameda Ave.

Van Nuys server Jacqueline Rachel Rose Rojas was taken into custody at 4:00 a.m. It occurred at Reese Place and Alameda Ave. and the charges are burglary and being in possession of stolen property.

Daniel Hernandez of Sun Valley, was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Cohasset St. and the charges are 484 (E) (D), 529, being in possession of stolen property and being in possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 11:00 a.m.

Burbank resident and handyman Anthony Jacob Araiza was also arrested at 11:00 a.m. and it also occurred at Hollywood Way and Cohasset St. The charges are being in possession of a switch blade and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Charles Kreindel, a server from Seal Beach, was handcuffed at 11:00 a.m. at First St. and Cypress Ave. The charges are being in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale.

Palmdale resident Joe Earvin Martinez was arrested at 1800 Grismer Ave. The charge is residential burglary and it happened at 4:35 p.m.

Roberto Alvarez Jr. is an installer who resides in Hawthorne and was arrested at IKEA Way and Providencia Ave. at 9:00 p.m. The charge is being in possession of access cards.

Victor Manuel Camacho, a Los Angeles resident and mechanic, was also arrested at 9:00 p.m. at IKEA Way and Providencia Ave and the charge is being in possession of methamphetamines.

Waitress Melissa Cerda of Chatsworth, who is on probation, was arrested on drug sales with intent to sell. It occurred at Lincoln St. and Floyd St. and the time was 11:30 p.m.

Mechanic Jose Salinas of Tujunga was also brought into custody at 11:30 p.m. at Lincoln St. and Floyd St. after driving with a suspended license.

On Wednesday, September 9, Mayeli Chavez of Canyon Country and a mechanic, was arrested at San Fernando Road and Verdugo Ave. at 3:30 a.m. The charges are 484 E (D) and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Downey resident and cook, Marcos Antonio Sosa, was handcuffed at 3:25 a.m. at the same site and the charges are 484 E (D) and 11364 (A) HS.

North Hollywood cleaning lady Maggie Panduru was taken into custody at the same location. The charges are 484 E (D), being in possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Adam Luper lives in Burbank and was arrested at 5:30 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 664/211.

On Tuesday, September 8, Sun Valley resident and plumber Geovany Muniz was taken into custody at 1638 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of brass knuckles, suspicion of burglary and driving under the influence. It happened at 00:45 a.m.

Athena Audreve Pour of Placerville was arrested in Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. on the charge of being in possession of marijuana. It occurred at 4:15 a.m.

Duncan Gavin Lawson, an actor from Northridge, was handcuffed at 7:10 a.m. The charge was 4573.

Anita Michele McKeever, a resident of Duarte, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on the charge of being in possession of stolen property at the Long Beach police department.

On Monday, September 7, Burbank resident and entrepreneur, Sheli Louise Crume was arrested at 9:26 p.m. on child endangerment.

On Sunday, September 6, Roodrik Stepanian, who resides in Glendale and is an insurance adjuster, was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. It happened at 2:50 a.m. and the charge was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Van Nuys resident and construction worker, Jose Rosario Salcedo was taken into custody at Buena Vista Ave. and Thornton Ave. The charges are being in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and it occurred at 5:50 p.m.