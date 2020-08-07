Weekly Burbank Police Log

Doing its job to protect and to serve the city, Burbank police officers arrested several people on Monday, August 3.

They included James Booker, a construction worker from the state of Washington, who was placed in handcuffs after driving under the influence [DUI] at 00:55 a.m. at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd.

Sevak Vardumyan, a plumber from Glendale, was also placed under arrest at an unsecured Carmax parking lot after removing car parts [grand theft] and narcotics violation at 4 a.m.

Hmayak Kurazyan, a construction worker from Glendale, was arrested at 1000 S. Flower St. after removing car parts [grand theft] and narcotics violation at 4 a.m.

Ricky Reynolds, an unemployed Burbank resident, was nabbed and handcuffed when he tried to enter a vehicle and was determined to be under the influence of drugs.

On Sunday, August 2, Todd Douglas Ickes, a shelf stocker from Van Nuys, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. for a no bail warrant and narcotics.

Mauricio Cordero, a resident of Sun Valley and a messenger, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. at 2713 West Burbank Blvd. on a DUI charge.

Mirray Safwat Sorial, who lives in Van Nuys and is a banker, was arrested at 4:13 a.m. at the location of Edison Blvd. and Maple St. on a charge of 11377 (A) HS, 11264/11264 and 4060 B&P.

North Hollywood resident Aleksandra Damyanova, an actor and dancer, was stopped at 4:30 p.m. at Tulare Ave. and Brighton St. on a hit-and-run traffic collision that included property damage and was placed under arrest.

Marc Alexander Bin, a server from Tehachapi, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia St. and Screenland Dr.

Bin consented to a search and it revealed that he had in his possession psilocybin [magic mushrooms].

Reseda resident Daniel Perez, a technician, was placed in handcuffs at 6:50 p.m. at 2000 Empire Blvd. on a charge of 11364 (A) HS and 11377 (a).

Kyle Peren, a resident of Burbank who works in sales, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. on Buena Vista St. on a charge of inhaling an electronics duster.

North Hollywood resident Robert Michael Ward, a recycler, was detained at 9:30 p.m. and arrested at Sarah St. and Clybourn Ave. after being in possession of drug paraphernalia. He told the officers that he had a methamphetamine pipe while being a convicted felon.

On Saturday, August 1, Los Angeles resident and media producer Andy U. Reneaux was taken into custody at 3:35 a.m. at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. after being in possession of cocaine.

Carmen Ayala, a cashier/cook, who lives in Burbank, was arrested at 4:00 a.m. at Tujunga Ave. and Victory Blvd.

After a vehicle stop, it was revealed that she had in her possession a possible stolen EBT card along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Kristina Chinyi Tseng, a driver, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. at 2200 Empire Ave. after the San Marino resident was found to be in possession of various narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident William Kelly was placed in handcuffs after breaking through and entering a rear window of a motor home on a public street at 4.p.m. while being in possession of narcotics.

Everette Charles Bradley Nelson, an audio engineer from Sherman Oaks, was arrested at 116 East Alameda Ave. at 6:07 p.m. after trying to purchase items with counterfeit bills.

North Hollywood resident Blanca Fabiana Pelaez, a waitress, was placed in handcuffs at 10:50 p.m. at the location of Chandler Blvd. and Victory Blvd. after displaying symptoms of being under the influence of an unknown alcoholic beverage.

On Friday, July 31, Demone Lamonie Linscomb, a construction worker from Los Angeles, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. after trying to steal articles of clothing from a residence on Alameda Ave.

Burbank resident Donovan Michael Roth, a manager, was handcuffed and placed under arrest at 12:40 p.m. after a physical altercation with his wife.

Genrik Oganyan, a tile setter who resides in Glendale, was arrested on a charge of petty theft at 3:40 p.m.

Pacoima resident and trunk driver, Arthur Joseph Martinez, was nabbed and arrested at 7:00 p.m. after stealing $499.95 worth of merchandise from Costco.

Burbank resident and carpenter, Stanley Pacheco, who was in violation of a Burbank warrant, was handcuffed at 7:03 p.m. after being found passed out in a vehicle at Burbank Blvd. and Fairview St.

Alan Lee McDermott, an unemployed local transient, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. at Boy’s Big Boy restaurant for lewd conduct [yelling at customers] on Rose St. and Riverside Dr.