West Coast Premiere of ELIJAH at Victory Theatre

The Victory Theatre Center is proud to present the west premiere of Elijah by Judith Leora, directed by Maria Gobetti. Opening November 1 in Burbank, Elijah is a very human dramedy by the critically acclaimed writer of The Victory Theatre Center’s Showpony, telling the story of a brave young woman who wants to reconcile with her past so she can free her future.

Hurricane Elijah has closed down all the roads in a small town in Texas. A disparate group of people take refuge in a TGIFridays restaurant, while, weather permitting, a high-profile execution is scheduled in a nearby prison. The restaurant is low on staff, low on food, but loaded with revelatory exchanges between both intimates and strangers who are impacted by the hurricane, the execution, and the difficulty of reconciling mercy and violence in this little corner of the world.

“As a playwright, it’s a godsend to find a theatre that is not just deeply invested in developing new work, but also in producing it,” says playwright Judith Leora. “To do so twice at the same theater, which consistently attracts an incredible team of designers and actors and produces high quality productions, is an extremely valuable gift. I’m thrilled to be returning to the Victory with the West Coast premiere of Elijah. “

“This play is a funny, poignant revelation of secrets ruling lives, of opinions becoming battles and of the need to find freedom from one’s past. The histories we carry, both from our own background and generationally, demand scrutiny and reflection,” says director Maria Gobetti. “The shadows of these events affect our decisions and relationships. They can limit our successes and blind our perceptions.”

“We try to pick material that reflects our complicated times and still entertains,” says Artistic Director and producer Tom Ormeny. “Judith Leora is a wonderfully funny and deeply impactful playwright. Her love of the humanity of our mistakes drives her comedy and the laughs are always rooted in significant social and political concerns.”

The West Coast Premiere of Elijah opens for press on November 1, 2, & 3 and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. through Dec 15. Three low-priced preview performances take place on October 25, 26, & 27. Tickets range from $28-$40, except previews which are $17. Senior & group rates are available. The Victory Theatre Center is located at 3326 W. Victory Blvd in Burbank, CA 91505. For information and to purchase tickets, call 818-841-5421 or go to www.thevictorytheatrecenter. org .