Wildlife Learning Center to Hold its First Craft Beer Event this Saturday

Drink beer and help animals this Saturday, November 2nd, at Wildlife Learning Center (WLC) in Sylmar. WLC is a zoological park nestled in an old olive grove where visitors can appreciate and learn about animals from around the world. WLC provides life-long care to more than 100 displaced, rescued, and zoo-born wild animals from about 50 different species that call this shady, natural environment home.

This Saturday the animal sanctuary will host its first craft beer event in order to raise money for enclosure improvements and animal care and enrichment. Sixteen local breweries will attend the event from 1:00-4:00 pm to offer a sampling of multiple beers. The Baby’s Badass Burgers truck will be on-site providing food for purchase including vegan and vegetarian options. On top of it all, guests can also enjoy an exciting animal meet and greets with a giraffe, North American Porcupine, and different owls from around the world.

Wildlife Learning Center will be closed to the public for the day so that guests of the beer event can browse the park. Tickets are $50 and include the beer tastings and animal meet and greet, but underage guests are welcome with the purchase of a designated driver ticket for just $35. To purchase your tickets go to www.drinkbeerhelpanimals.eventbrite.com.

The location of the Wildlife Learning Center is 16027 Yarnell St.Sylmar CA 91342 818-362-8711

www.wildlifelearningcenter.org

Local Breweries in attendance include:

-Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

-Firestone Walker Brewing Company

-Angel City Beer

-Institution Ale Company

-Transplants Brewing Company

-Santa Monica Brew Works

-Tarantula Hill Brewing Company

-Eagle Rock Brewery

-Smog City Brewing Co.

-Ambitious Ales

-Pacific Plate Brewing Company

-San Fernando Brewery

-Three Weavers Brewing Co.

-The Dudes’ Brewing Company

-Sage Vegan Bistro

-Yorkshire Square Brewery