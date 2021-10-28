Winner Announced for 2021 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest

2352 N Orchard Dr. is the location that has been chosen as the 2021 winner for the annual myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest.

The residents of the home, the Gritton family, put together an entertaining display outside their house each year for Halloween, and this holiday season was no exception as they worked for weeks on their eye-catching decorations.

The exterior of the house is adorned with designs of a “Ghostbusters” theme, including a large Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man cutout and Ghostbusters in uniform. The Stay-Puft creation is an idea resident Jeff Gritton says he had in mind since the summer of this year, and he began working on the project in late August.

In past years, the Grittons have used other spooky concepts like a “The Nightmare Before Christmas” theme for their decorations, and community members have become accustomed to seeing fun and intricate holiday designs from them every year.

“All our neighbors especially always get excited for Halloweentime [decorations],” Jeff said.

(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)

“When I was out and was starting to build Stay-Puft, everyone kept walking by and was like ‘Is that [for] Halloween?!’…No one wanted to see what it was though. They all wanted to be surprised.”

A 3D cutout of the Audrey II plant character from “Little Shop of Horrors” and cutouts of Stay-Puft marshmallow minions are just some of the additional features the Grittons have added to their festive embellishments for the 2021 Halloween season.

“This year was a lot of fun,” resident Holly Gritton said. “We added a lot of little details in it…that we like to point out that not everyone always sees unless they come by multiple times.”

As a prize for their winnings, the Grittons have received a gift card to local Magnolia Park business, Petit Parisien. The company was started by two mothers who moved from Paris to Burbank in early 2019, and here they sell their favorite French products that bring a piece of Paris to Magnolia Park. Their merchandise varies from kid’s toys and accessories, to books, to skincare products, and more.

Jeff says he and his family members are looking forward to experiencing the community’s joy in witnessing the decorations on the evening of Halloween.

“It’s great,” Jeff said of the neighborhood’s response to the decorations. “We love being out there and seeing everyone come through it, walk by and [we’re] excited for Halloween night and the trick-or-treating.”

Honorable mention for the 2021 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest:

529 S Glenwood Place, 644 Florence St., and 840 N Valley St.

To learn more about Petit Parisien, visit their site, https://www.petit-parisien.com/, Instagram: @petit_parisien_burbank, and Facebook: @PetitParisienBurbank.