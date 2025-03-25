Women in Business Mixer at IKEA Burbank Unites Local Entrepreneurs for an Inspiring Discussion

On March 18th, IKEA Burbank, in collaboration with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, hosted a dynamic Women in Business Mixer in honor of Women’s History Month. The event brought together an inspiring group of professional women with deep roots in the community, with Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez leading the conversation as the moderator.

More than 50 women gathered for the morning mixer, where they enjoyed a complimentary Swedish breakfast while connecting with fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders. The event’s powerhouse panel featured four influential women: Lucy Simonyan, Co-owner of Lusanet Collective; Carmenita Helligar, owner of Local as Can Bee; Kim Williams, owner of The Enchanted Florist and An Open Invitation; and Gema Sanchez, owner of Chulada Inc.

With thoughtful insight, Mayor Perez guided the discussion, posing questions about the panelists’ journeys—what inspired them to launch their businesses, how they give back to the community, and the obstacles they’ve faced along the way. The conversation was rich with wisdom, tackling everything from the evolving definition of success to financial sustainability, the power of long-term customer relationships, and the significance of shifting away from mass production in favor of intentional shopping. Collaboration over competition, transparency in business, mental health advocacy, and the need for increased funding and mentorship opportunities for women entrepreneurs were also key topics of discussion.

Women in Business Mixer at IKEA Burbank. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

“We have a wide front of amazing panelists with different experiences, and you ladies are astounding. Thank you for everything you do in our community,” Mayor Perez expressed warmly. “These are not just business owners. They’re also community leaders. You’re involved in so many aspects, and as Mayor, I’m grateful.”

Lucy Simonyan shed light on the historical funding disparities that have hindered women-owned businesses, emphasizing the need for stronger financial backing and mentorship programs. She also shared a bold perspective on shifting the narrative around female entrepreneurship.

“Another thing which I started doing, and you can join me doing it,” Simonyan encouraged the audience, “I don’t say I’m a female entrepreneur, or that I’m a female founder anymore. I just say I’m a founder, I’m an entrepreneur. Let’s be in the room. We are founders and we are entrepreneurs. We don’t need to label it and make it a smaller sector. We’re not a small sector anymore. Maybe it was like that years ago, and I can understand the struggle, but thankfully, we are in the rooms where decisions are made. So let’s call us founders.”

Her words resonated deeply, leaving attendees energized and inspired. Mayor Perez echoed her sentiment, adding, “It’s great to see that we are no longer the minority as women in many ways. Council is definitely one of those ways where we are the majority.”

Carmenita Helligar, Local as Can Bee. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Carmenita Helligar emphasized the need for unity among women, urging them to lift each other up rather than compete. She also spoke candidly about the immense pressure of balancing career ambitions with motherhood.

“I think that in this world, when it comes to women, they want us to raise our children like we don’t have to work, and then work like we don’t have children. It’s this hard place that they keep putting us in,” Helligar said, addressing the societal expectations that women continue to navigate.

Kim Williams, known for her relentless optimism, shared the mantra that drives both her and her team: “Yes we can.” She reinforced her belief in the boundless potential of women while also acknowledging the vital role that supportive men play in their lives.

“I think every door is open to us. We can build babies, we can have children, and we’re successful and we’re strong,” Williams declared. “I believe so much in the power of people, men and women. I am so grateful for the men that support us women and the great husbands, the sons, and brothers. The men in our lives are wonderful and great, and we’re so fortunate to have them.”

Gema Sanchez, Chulada. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Gema Sanchez shared a moving personal story of perseverance and determination. An immigrant from Cuba, she arrived in the U.S. as a teenager, went on to earn a psychology degree from CSUN, and served seven years in active duty for the U.S. Navy. Her parents opened a spice business in 1982, and today, she proudly carries on their legacy as a woman and veteran-owned business owner.

“I have been very fortunate to work in an environment where I have seen, I’ve learned from my parents, they were my mentors, and they were my business coaches, and so I really appreciate, and it is important to me to look at my younger counterparts and impart some of that mentorship with the younger generations,” Sanchez shared, explaining how she has now integrated her own children into the business. “So I encourage everyone to follow a behavior model where we can be mentors and continue to cooperate and collaborate with local businesses.”