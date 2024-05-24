Woodward Camps Highlight Summer 2024 Signature Athlete Weeks

This year’s athletes include big names such as Ryan Sheckler, Lizzie Armanto, & Ryan Nyquist. Family and Adult Camps Announced

Woodward, the global leader in action sports experiences, is excited to highlight lineup of Signature Athlete partners for the 2024 season at its renowned Summer Camp in Tehachapi, California. This year, both Woodward Camps will not only host young athletes but also offer special programs for families and adults throughout the spring and summer seasons.

“Every year, athletes young and old across the nation look forward to progressing their skills with some of the biggest legends in action sports. We are delighted to share this opportunity, helping campers make their summer dreams a reality,” stated Phoebe Mills, Vice President of Camps and Programming at Woodward,” said Phoebe Mills, the Vice President of Camps and Programming for Woodward.

Coming the spring and summer of 2024, acclaimed names in action sports have committed to support Woodward’s mission of nurturing future talents and driving the evolution of these sports. These athletes are celebrated not only for their competitive achievements but also for their influential partnerships, compelling video contributions, and substantial social media presence, making them some of the most eminent figures in today’s action sports community.

For one week each Summer, Woodward’s partner athletes will have the opportunity to mentor campers at Woodward West, leading trick clinics, judging competitions, sessioning with athletes, and signing autographs. This year’s Woodward Camps Signature Athletes include:

Ryan Sheckler – Ryan Sheckler (he/him), a former Woodward camper himself, has been a sponsored skateboarder longer than some of his fans have been alive, and that’s rare for a sport with such significant physical demands. Stepping on his first board at just eighteen months old, he landed his first kickflip at six, and his first shoe sponsor, Etnies, at the age of eight. He turned pro for World Industries at thirteen and landed a gold medal at the X Games that same year, the youngest athlete to ever do so and his first of three golds in the Games. A three-season reality show on MTV titled The Life of Ryan, led to continued fame and elevated global awareness to the creative world of skateboarding. Ryan has had 15 career wins on the Dew Tour, claimed the IFC Skateboarding World Champion title, and a first place win at Thrasher’s Bust or Bail. Today, Ryan is sponsored by Red Bull, owns his own skateboard brand, Sandlot Times, and also leads his own sponsored team. His clips receive millions of views by fans of all ages as he continues to push his own progression and creativity in the world of skating. In addition to his role as a Signature Athlete partner with Woodward, Ryan also serves as the Skate Program Designer.

Instagram: @shecks

2024 Week at Woodward West: June 16-22, 2024

Lizzie Armanto – Lizzie Armanto (she/her) is an American-Finnish professional skateboarder and a native of Santa Monica, California. She is one of the most groundbreaking women in skateboard history. She is one of the few women to be featured on the cover of Transworld Skateboarding and is also the first female skater to successfully complete Tony Hawk’s 360 Loop, in addition to being featured as a primary character in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 video game. During her skating career, Armanto has won over 30 skateboarding awards, including placing first in the Overall World Cup ranking (points race) for three consecutive years (2010-2012). The skater unveiled her full potential when struck gold in her X Games debut in Barcelona in 2013. In 2020, she competed in the Summer Olympics as a member of the Finnish team. In addition to her role as a Signature Athlete partner with Woodward, Lizzie also serves as a member of Woodward’s Women in Action Sports Council.

Instagram: @lizziearmanto

2024 Week at Woodward West: June 16-22, 2024

Ryan Nyquist – Ryan Nyquist (he/him) is an American professional BMX rider whose name has become synonymous with the sport of BMX. Riding since the age of just 3 years old, his multi-dimensional career has included professional riding in all three disciplines of BMX including dirt, street and vert. He has earned 16 X-Games medals, 39 X-Games competition starts, won the Vans Triple Crown and King of Dirt contests, and made 60 Dew Tour finals appearances (the most all-time). Currently, Ryan is also the Head Coach of the USA Cycling BMX Freestyle National Team, a role which will have him coaching U.S. athletes in pursuit of Olympic medals in Paris this Summer. Ryan coached one athlete to the Silver Medal in the 2020(21) Tokyo Olympic Games as well. Undoubtedly Ryan is considered one of the greatest and diversely skilled BMX riders ever. In addition to his role as a Signature Athlete partner with Woodward, Ryan also serves as the BMX Program Advisor.

Instagram: @ryannyquist

2024 Week at Woodward West: June 9-15, 2024

Will Cashion – Will Cashion is a trailblazing figure in the action sports field of scooter riding. Over the past 13 years, Will’s prowess on the scooter has evolved, elevating him to the status of one of the industry’s most talented and innovative riders. Alongside his remarkable achievements, he co-founded Undialed, a massive web, social media, and podcast brand that has had a significant impact on the growing scootering scene. With his unwavering commitment to his craft, he is not only reshaping scootering but also inspiring others to pursue their dreams with unbridled enthusiasm.

Instagram: @whitetrashwilly

2024 Week at Woodward West: June 16-22, 2024

Dominic Di Tommaso – Dominic “Dom” Di Tommaso (he/him) is a professional freerunner and parkour athlete from Australia, where he currently resides. With an athletic background in figure skating and ballet, Dom first gained popularity through his involvement with the parkour group, Storror, which he joined in 2011. As a parkour athlete and freerunner today, Di Tommaso is known for his impressive athleticism and creative approach to the disciplines. He has competed in numerous international competitions in his career, including the Red Bull Art of Motion, where he placed first in 2016. In addition to his competition success, Di Tommaso has also been featured in several films and commercials, showcasing his skills in unique settings and environments with Team Farang. In addition to his role as a Signature Athlete partner with Woodward, Dom also serves as the Parkour Program Advisor.

Instagram: @domtomato

2024 Week at Woodward West: June 30-July 6, 2024

The Fun and Progression isn’t just for the kids.

Family Camp. Woodward is excited to offer a chance for the whole family to enjoy camp. Woodward’s Family Camps are an opportunity for families and friends to share the all-inclusive camp experience together. The whole family benefits from our world-class parks, and can learn from our passionate coaches, starting at $299.

Woodward West Family Camp Dates: May 25-27

Adult Camp. Want to come without the kids? We have a camp for that, too. Whether you missed out on Woodward growing up or simply aged out, now’s your chance to dive into the thrill of camp life. Get ready for daily group instruction, jam-packed instructional clinics, and endless riding adventures. Adult camp starts at $749 at Woodward West.

Woodward West Adult Camp Dates: August 11-17

“Woodward has a 50+ year legacy of partnering with epic professional athletes across our venues as we shape the future of action sports,” said Chris “Gunny” Gunnarson, the President of Woodward. “These pros that work with us at Camps are selected based on how committed they are to mentoring kids along with their sport relevance to make sure our campers get the best possible instruction and mentorship around, and we are grateful that these athletes of this caliber continue to prioritize this partnership with us.”

For more information about signing up for Woodward camps, please visit Woodward West at https://www.woodwardwest.com/camps-and-programs/summer-camps.

Register for Woodward summer camp with only $199 deposit, specific camp weeks are flexible for moving to a later date too.