X Games is Coming to Ventura with Skateboard, BMX, and Moto X Competitions

The X Games California competitions are back in front of fans after a four year long hiatus, bringing jaw-dropping sports competitions in the world of skateboard, BMX, and Moto X to the Ventura County Fairgrounds on July 21-23, 2023.

The three day action-packed event will feature sports competitions, an interactive festival village, surprise musical guests, learn-to-ride courses for kids, food, gaming, and more. Witness superstar athletes like Nyjah Huston, Sky Brown, Kevin Peraza, Elliot Sloan and more land ultimate tricks and go for the gold.

X Games California 2023 Schedule of Events

Friday, July 21

10:30 AM- BMX Dirt Elimination

12:30 PM – Women’s Skateboard Street Elimination

2:30 PM- Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination

4:30 PM- Men’s BMX Street Final

6:00 PM- Pacifico Men’s Skateboard Vert Final

7:45 PM – Moto X Best Trick

Saturday, July 22

10:00 AM- Women’s Skateboard Street Final

11:15 AM- BMX Dirt Final

12:45 PM- Moto X QuarterPipe High Air

1:30 PM- Men’s Skateboard Park Final

3:15 PM- BMX Best Dirt Trick

4:00 PM- Pacifico Women’s Skateboard Vert Final

5:00 PM- BMX Park Final

6:45 PM- Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick

7:30 PM- Moto X Best Whip

Sunday, July 23

9:00 AM- Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick

10:00 AM- Women’s Skateboard Park Final

12:00 PM- Dave Mirra BMX Best Trick

1:00 PM- Men’s Skateboard Street Final

2:15 PM- Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick

Arisa Trew during Women’s Skate Park Final at 2023 X Games Japan at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba, Japan. ©Brett Wilhelm/X Games

The event is open to all ages and is a great event to bring the whole family out to. Children under 6 do not need a ticket to attend. Hot Wheels Skate is partnering with X Games to make the event even more kid-friendly and accessible by bringing fun activations in the X Fest fan activation area. There, young fans can join professional skaters at the Hot Wheels Skate mini ramp clinic to learn new skills and get help from the pros.

“Hot Wheels Skate is committed to empowering the next generation of skaters through kid-friendly events, engaging content, and innovative products that make fingerboarding and skateboarding accessible to all,” said Roberto Stanichi, SVP and Global Head of Vehicles, Mattel. “We’re excited to be the exclusive toy partner at Vert Alert and X Games California to further our mission for Hot Wheels Skate and bring the fun of fingerboarding to these incredible events for the first time.”

This year X Games has partnered with Visit Ventura, Ventura County Coast, and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner by creating accessible and sustainable travel up and down the Southern California Coast to X Games in Ventura. They recently debuted the Pacific Surfliner’s new train wrap which will be visible through the end of the year, and features X Games athletes Sky Brown, Rayssa Leal, Nyjah Huston, Kevin Peraza, Jackson Strong, Jamie Foy and Garret Reynolds.

Pacific Surfliner X Games Train Wrap. Photo Courtesty of X Games California

“Fans will be coming to X Games from all over Southern California and we wanted to provide them with a more sustainable way to travel to Ventura for the event,” said Valerie Ryan, X Games Vice President, Fan Experience & Hospitality. “We worked with the Pacific Surfliner team to provide added route times during X Games event days, that make it more convenient for fans, and the train drops off right at the X Games entrance to the fairgrounds. Fans can explore X Games and walk a few blocks to downtown to check out everything Ventura has to offer.”

Trains are 46% more energy efficient than traveling by car and each Surfliner can take as many as 290 vehicles off the highway. Passengers can enjoy reclining seats, power outlets, a cafe with drinks and snacks, and the ability to bring on bicycles (with a reservation), skateboards and surfboards too.

The X-pizza at Tony’s Pizzaria just a block away from the X Games venue.

Ventura is excited to be hosting this year’s X Games competition and local stores and restaurants in the area are getting hyped up with skateboard shaped cookies, X Games nail stickers, signature cocktails, and even an “X” shaped pizza. 13 Ventura cocktail restaurants have created a series of drinks to toast the X Games arrival to the city with names that draw inspiration from famous tricks. Try “The 900” which you can get at Twist on Main or “Baltan Barspin” located at Strange Beast. Kids can also enjoy an X Game-themed drink like the “Moto Mocktail” from Peirano’s which is a fun alcohol-free drink that anyone can try.

Downtown Ventura will also be hosting a free, all-ages community event on Thursday, July 20 to spark the X Games finals weekend. The Kickoff Skate Jam, presented by BlackHole Skate Shop, Downtown Ventura Partners and Carver Skateboards, will transform the intersection of Main and California streets into a unique, fan-friendly obstacle course. The jam will run all day, with top local amateurs and pros on course from 6pm-8:30 pm, and will feature music, an X Games athlete meet and greet, and other family-friendly activities.

Prior to the X Games, staff and athletes will be participating in a river cleanup on July 19th in partnership with the Ventura Land Trust (VLT), a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving open space and providing public access in Ventura. During the cleanup, the focus will be on trash clearing and the removal of invasive plant species from the Wiloughby Preserve which is adjacent to the fairgrounds.

“As a community, Venturans are passionately connected to the outdoors and the environment. We’re really excited for this opportunity to partner with X Games crew members and athletes, who are using their platform to inspire others to be good stewards of the planet,” said Leslie Velez, VLT Outreach Director.

For tickets to X Games California at the Ventura County Fairgrounds click here.

For a list of activations happening throughout Ventura click here.