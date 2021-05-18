Zonta Club of Burbank Area to Present Its First Virtual Lunafest

There is still time to purchase tickets to Zonta Club of Burbank Area’s ninth annual Lunafest Film Festival, which will be presented virtually this year for the first time! This is a unique festival of short films by, for, and about women. The live stream of the film festival begins at 4 pm PDT on Saturday, May 22, and will be followed by a live panel discussion with some of the filmmakers and moderated by staff from the New York Film Academy. Ticket holders can join the live show and panel or watch the recording until Monday, May 24 at 4 pm PDT. Sponsorships are also available for those who want to show their support for women filmmakers and Zonta’s advocacy to empower women. Proceeds support women filmmakers and Zonta Club of Burbank Area service projects for women.

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is a volunteer organization working to empower women through service & advocacy. Since its chartering in 1936, the Zonta Club has brought together business people and community members willing to volunteer their time to raise money, advocate and provide direct service to women in need. The club serves the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys.

To learn more about Lunafest, buy tickets, or sponsor, you can visit the Zonta Club of Burbank Area’s website at https://www.zontaburbank.org/events. You can also watch the trailer to get a sneak peek of some of the amazing films that will be featured. For questions, email Lunafest@zontaburbank.org.