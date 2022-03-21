Burbank Animal Shelter is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2022 – the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event – in partnership with Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, for a weeklong celebration from Tuesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 26 featuring adoption specials.

Burbank Animal Shelter is conducting adoptions By Appointment Only. Everyone must make an adoption appointment to see a pet.

If you are interested in adopting from Burbank Animal Shelter, here are the steps to follow:

· Visit https://www.burbankanimalshelter.org to see the animals available for adoption and download an adoption application.

· Complete the application and email to adopt@burbankca.gov

· Use the online appointment system to schedule a date/time for an appointment.

· Burbank Animal Shelter will contact potential adopters to review the application and details for the meet and greet.

Tour For Life 2022 will run throughout March and April with weeklong events in 53 cities/towns across 37 states, spotlighting local shelter partners and rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care.

For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: animalleague.org/TourForLife