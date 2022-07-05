Burbank Launches New Organics Recycling Program

Effective July 1, 2022, all Burbank residents and businesses will be required to participate in the new citywide Organics Recycling Program. The Program was created by Burbank in response to California State Law SB 1383, which requires organic waste such as food, food-soiled paper, and yard trimmings to be included in the green cart collection bin. Organic waste is a large contributor to the emission of methane, a harmful greenhouse gas, and this statewide mandate will help curb the negative impacts on our environment.

The Organics Recycling Program in Burbank will require Burbank residents and businesses to use their green carts, previously used just for yard trimmings, to now also collect food and other organic waste. Organic waste includes food scraps (including animal-derived foods), coffee grounds, loose tea leaves, soiled paper products, yard trimmings, and clean untreated wood scraps. If ever unsure of where to dispose of any item, reference the Burbank Recycle Center’s Where it Goes Guide for more information, which can be found on the City’s Website: Burbankca.gov

The Burbank Recycle Center is also offering residents free food scrap collection pails. These pails allow residents to securely save and store food scraps until the next collection day. Interested residents may pick up a free food scrap collection pail from the Recycle Center (500 S. Flower St, Burbank, CA 91502) Monday through Friday, from 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

The new Organics Recycling Program will only impact city-serviced accounts. Residents living in multi-family residences or businesses with a private waste hauler may have different instructions and should contact their property management or private waste hauler for details.

For more information about the statewide law and the City’s implementation of the Organics Recycling Program, please visit BurbankRecycle.org.