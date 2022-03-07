Column: Karen & Barry Real Estate News and Views – Happy March!!!

LUCK: a force that seems to operate for good or ill in a person’s life, as in shaping circumstances and events.

We feel that we have experienced good fortune to be in real estate and having the opportunity to work alongside so many wonderful people. When we went into real estate it was to be in business for ourselves and to have a flexible work schedule. Little did we know that the real benefit was that we would be building so many wonderful lifelong relationships.

Today in this very competitive market Buyers feel very lucky when their offer gets excited. Many sellers feel very lucky to be getting prices for their homes that are more than they ever imagined. There is much speculation as to how the market will change with rising interest rates. For now, it is still a very rigorous market. We are starting to see more inventory come on the market every day. As that continues, we may see the market start to shift a bit……Stay Tuned!!

We wish all of you the best of luck this month and always.