10 Valentine’s Day Date Ideas To Do In Burbank

Love in the time of Coronavirus makes for a difficult Valentine’s day, but we have 10 amazing date ideas that are both safe and Burbank centered. Don’t forget to wear a mask and keep a distance from everyone…but your valentine.
- Dinner Downtown: Now that outdoor dining is once again permitted throughout the city of Los Angeles, enjoy dinner in Downtown Burbank at one of their many restaurants. Places like Urban Press Winery, Don Cuco, India’s Tandoori and Gordon Biersch, among many others, have outdoor and spaced dining in place to keep guests safe.
- Take Out and TV: Don’t feel like going out? Throw on some pajamas and have a date night in. Take your pick from the many Burbank restaurants offering delivery, and enjoy some quiet time with take out, a board game and a movie. You can find unique board games at Blast from the Past or Geeky Tees & Games, both located in Magnolia Park’s shopping district.
- DIY Pizza and Cocktails: Fancy Free Liquor has teamed up with Prime Pizza to offer the perfect at-home date night. Their Valentine special comes with a DIY Prime Pizza Kit that includes dough, sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni and your choice of a cocktail kit. Choose between The Honeymooner, The Hopeless Romantic, Heartbreaker or the Natty Wine Bundle.
- Online Paint Class: Burbank’s Wine and Paint Studio offers virtual Valentine’s Day paint classes for both couples and kids all weekend. You’ll get to pick up your paint supplies the day before and complete your masterpiece from the comfort of your own home.
- Hike and Picnic: If your valentine prefers a little more adventure, Stough Canyon and Wildwood Canyon offer scenic hiking trails in the Burbank hills. Pack a picnic for a romantic date surrounded by the sights and sounds of California’s flora and fauna.
- Stroll Magnolia Park: Magnolia Park is known for it’s cute boutiques and unique shops. Start your morning at the Palm Coffee Bar and try their Valentine’s Day special: The Heartbreaker Latte made with espresso, oat milk, cherry, raspberry, & chocolate topped with white chocolate curls. Then stroll the boulevard enjoying the company of someone special.
- Ride for Two: Take a romantic bike ride along Burbank’s very own Chandler Bike Path with your valentine. There are many places to venture off to for dinner or lunch, or you can skip right to dessert and get yourselves a sweet treat from Donut Hut or Yummy Cupcakes on Magnolia Blvd.
- Golf and a View: Bond over a game of golf at DeBell Golf Course. Here you can also try your hand at the driving range or a game of disc golf. Stop into the Hilltop Restaurant and Bar for an outdoor dining experience with a view like no other. You may even spot a few deer grazing on the open green.
- City Scavenger Hunt: Operation City Quest offers unique scavenger hunts including one right here in Burbank. With your valentine you can see the city in a new way by finding items and pushing your way to the top of the leaderboard. Their date scavenger hunt deal offers 6 additional challenges to help you and your partner learn more about each other.
- Comedy Night: Burbank’s Flappers Comedy Club is hosting a virtual Valentine’s Day Comedy Show starting Reem Edan and featuring Noah Copfer, and Jose Barrientos. For the full comedy club experience you can order dinner from the Flappers Comedy kitchen and pick it up before the show starts.