110 Reasons to Love Burbank in Honor of the City’s Anniversary

July marks the 110th anniversary of the City of Burbank being an incorporated city. We know that what makes Burbank great is its clean and safe streets and neighborhoods, it is the media capital of the world and the fact that everything you could ever need is within the Burbank boundary. But just in case you needed more, here is a detailed list of 110 reasons why Burbank is so spectacular.

Burbank Police Department- Burbank has its own police department that works hard to keep the city safe. The department also runs youth programs, community programs, and neighborhood watches. Burbank Fire Department- We have our own fire department with six stations around the city. The department also provides emergency preparedness and fire prevention and has a volunteer Fire Corps and fantastic paramedic services. Mental Health Evaluation Team- Comprised of police officers from the Burbank Police Department and a licensed Department of Mental Health clinician, these individuals go on calls regarding mental health and homelessness in Burbank. BurbankBus– Burbank has its own transportation line called BurbankBus that get residents all around town. Providence St. Joseph Medical Center- Burbank has one main hospital with an emergency department, labor and delivery, cancer center, and more. Burbank Unified School District– Burbank has its own school district separate from the county with a full board of education that oversees 11 elementary schools, 3 middle schools, 2 high schools, and 6 additional learning schools. Burbank schools– Rated in the top 20% of schools in California with a resting ranking of 9/10. Burbank is known for its fantastic schools! Burbank PTA Council– Not only does each school have its own PTA board, but there is a Burbank PTA Council that oversees all of the boards and advocates for students’ education at the state level. Chandler Bike Path-The bike path stretches through Burbank and into North Hollywood with lanes for both walking and biking. Rancho Area– In the big city of Burbank is small horse community called the Rancho district where horses can be seen crossing the streets. There are places to board your horse, horse back riding tours, and the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. Burbank Parks– Burbank Parks and Recreation oversees 27 parks, 15 ball fields, 4 recreation/community centers, and more. Verdugo Aquatic Center– Not only does it have a pool but it has a recreation area with water slides and a water playground. Recreation centers-Burbank has 4 recreation centers and each season a recreation guide comes out with classes, sports, and events happening in Burbank. There is truly a class for everyone! Valley Skate Park-Burbank’s skate park has scheduled days and times for BMX, scooter, and skateboards so everyone can enjoy it safely. Yearly passes are also available to the park. Stough Canyon Nature Center– Burbank’s nature center is nestled in the Verdugo Hills and teaches visitors about the wildlife of our area. The center also offers guided nature hikes, classes, and events. Burbank Animal Shelter– The Burbank Animal Shelter helps give homes to abandoned animals and responds to wildlife calls in the city. Burbank Aviation Museum– Come and learn about Burbank’s rich aviation history. Gordon R. Howard Museum– The museum and the Burbank Historical Society are completely run by volunteers and the museum contains 20,000 square feet of Burbank’s history. Starlight Bowl Concerts– Visit the Starlight Bowl during the summer for their concert series. You can purchase seats or bring a blanket for the grass area. Food and alcohol is sold there too. Burbank Fireworks– Burbank has it’s very own fireworks show from Starlight Bowl, although there are many great spots around the city to watch the fireworks. Hollywood Burbank Airport– It’s so convenient to have an airport right here in the city. Commercial airlines, cargo planes, general aviation, and military aircraft all operate out of Burbank’s airport. Woodbury University– Woodbury is a private university that offers internships with every degree and is known for their degrees in Architecture and Graphic Design. DeBell Golf Club– DeBell features an 18 hole regulation golf course, a 9 hole Par-3 golf course and a 9 hole disc golf course. You can even stop at the Hilltop restaurant for lunch and watch deer grazing on the green. Libraries– Burbank has three libraries and are always hosting an event, movie night, or discussion. Their summer program is a hit with kids and features magic shows, science, music and more. Burbank Recycle Center– The Burbank Recycle Center, offers curbside pickup, and you can also redeem bottles and cans. They are always working to teach the community and schools about waste reduction at local events too. Free Compost Bins and Mulch– Compost bins are available for Burbank residents and the Burbank Forestry Division offers free mulch to Burbank residents as well. Burbank Nutrition Services– Burbank residents age 60+ are eligible to receive weekly meals with just a $2 suggested donation. Burbank Temporary Aid Center– BTAC provides individuals and families, the working poor, crime victims, senior citizens, and the homeless with the short-term emergency assistance they need to live. Family Promise of the Verdugos– Family Promise is based out of Burbank and helps situationally homeless families with temporary housing or shelter as well as other services to get them back on their feet. Free Shade Trees– Burbank Water and Power offer Burbank residents up to 3 trees and Burbank businesses can select up to 20 trees to provide shade and clean air. City Services– Free bulky item pickup, street sweeping, trash pickup even on the holidays, tree trimming, graffiti removal, and quick recovery from power outages. Burbank works hard to keep the city clean and efficient. LA Kings Ice– Formally Pickwick Ice, this indoor ice skating rink has been completely updated and renewed. LA Kings Burbank Sports Center– Located at Ralph Foy Park this outdoor hockey rink offers roller skating, roller hockey, and ball hockey. Pickwick Bowl– Pickwick Bowl offers 24 lanes of bowling Cosmic Bowling on Friday and Saturday evenings with lights and music of a dance club. Betsy Leuke Creative Arts Center- The center is located at George Izay park and hosts a variety of art classes and exhibits. Burbank Chamber of Commerce– Works to connect individuals with their local businesses and community. They host luncheons, provide scholarships and do grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses. Burbank Tech Talks– The Burbank Tech Talks are organized by The City of Burbank and The Burbank Chamber of Commerce, in Partnership with Techfire and offer valuable guidance on commerce, business, and entrepreneurship. Leadership Burbank– This is a course program that teaches individuals leadership skills, community dynamics, the ins and outs of the city’s departments and organizations as well as networking opportunities. Burbank Arts and Education Foundation– BAEF is a non-profit that aims to inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs and of all 15,000+ Burbank students and bring art into the schools. Adult Centers– Burbank has two adult centers that offer 55+ classes and resources. MyBurbank News– That’s us! Dedicated to bringing positive and uplifting stories about Burbank and its community through our online news platform and social media. LGBTQ+ Center– The Burbank YMCA has a newly opened Social Impact Center dedicated to providing resources and a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community. Burbank Coordinating Council Holiday Baskets– BCC has been helping match community members and organizations with families and individuals in need of food and gifts during the holidays for over 87 years. Burbank Adult School– Offers parent education classes, English as second language courses, and Adult Secondary Education/High School Diploma opportunities. Passport Services– Make an appointment and get your passports right here in the Burbank City Clerk’s office. Free Parking– Burbank has free public parking and zero parking meters! Magnolia Park Night Out– Formally Ladies and Gents Night Out, MPNO occurs every last Friday of the month from January to October and features over 30 food trucks, live music, entertainment and late night shopping along Magnolia Blvd. Holiday in the Park– One of the largest events in Burbank, this annual festival takes place on Magnolia Blvd to kick off the holiday season with shopping, music, art show, snow, car show, family fun, community booths, character photo ops, and more! Downtown Burbank Car Classic– Hosted annually in Downtown Burbank along San Fernando with over 200 classic cars and vehicles. Downtown Burbank Arts Festival– A two day art festival in Downtown Burbank hosted annually with arts and animation booths, food and music. Burbank Road Kings– The Club produces two charity car shows a year to benefit the high school auto shop programs, community-based help organizations and other recognized charities Burbank Winter Wine Walk– The event showcases world-class Wineries and Breweries in your favorite Downtown businesses. Each guest will receive a tasting cup and a map of the participating tasting sites in Downtown Burbank. Son of Monsterpalooza– A three day monster expo held at the Burbank Marriott hotel yearly with special effects presentations, vendors, costume contests and more. Old Tyme County Fair-Put on by St. Francis Xavier School in Burbank every year, this is the closest we get to a county fair and just as fun. The fair is held on a weekend and features food, music, and lots and lots of fair rides. Burbank Farmers Market– Every Saturday from 8am-12pm, visit the Burbank Farmer’s market for fresh fruits and vegetables and locally sourced foods. Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony-An annual event to kick off the holidays at City Hall where the current mayor lights the Christmas tree. The Rink in Downtown– An outdoor ice rink moves into a Downtown Burbank parking lot during the holiday season for a festive tradition. Burbank on Parade– For 35 years, Burbank hosted a parade on Olive Ave. The parade has recently been cancelled but the community has not lost hope that it will return. Burbank Rose Float– Every year Burbank takes in art submissions and volunteers create a float for the Rose Parade in Pasadena. The float is put on display after the parade for the community to see up close. National Night Out-Each year, on the first Tuesday in August, the Burbank Police and Fire Departments join neighbors and community members for National Night Out. Different neighborhoods host block parties and are visited by police and fire. Fire Service Day– Hosted by Burbank Fire Department each year, usually the second Saturday in May, the event is a day of demonstrations, tours, education and family fun. Nature Hikes– Stough Canyon and Wildwood Canyon offer scenic hikes through the Verdugo mountains. Haunted Maze-Put on by Burbank Parks and Recreation at the Starlight Bowl, the Haunted Maze is a fun and spooky Halloween adventure. Magnolia Park– This tourist district of Burbank features unique boutiques, vintage shops, eateries, art murals and monthly events. Downtown Burbank-Located in the heart of Burbank this shopping and dining hot spot has over 600 locations. Burbank Town Center– A three-level mall with 170 retail shops, restaurants, entertainment venues and lifestyle services. It’s also home to the Easter Bunny in the spring and Santa Claus during the holidays. Vintage Stores– Burbank is known for its vintage and antique stores. Stroll Magnolia Blvd to find many of them. From real vintage to replicas, there is something for everyone at Playclothes Vintage, Unique Vintage, Pinup Girl Boutique and Vixen Boutique. Porto’s Bakery– Famous for their Cuban sandwiches, potato balls and classic desserts, Burbank is one of five Porto’s locations and brings visitors from all over the world. Burbank Convention Center– Located in the Burbank Marriot Hotel, the convention space has 26 event rooms stretching 46,750 sq feet and holds many iconic conventions and events. Martial Arts History Museum– This museum located in Burbank is dedicated to the history of martial arts including its art, tradition, and culture. Smoke House– Home of the world’s best garlic cheese bread, this restaurant built in 1946 is a Burbank staple. Animation Studios– They don’t call Burbank the Media Capital of the World for nothing. It’s home to Cartoon Network, DC Comics, Disney, Hasbro, Netflix, Marvel, Nickelodeon, Pixar, Warner Bros. and more! Warner Bros. Studio Tour– Take a tour of Warner Bros. including a one hour tram tour through the studio lot, sets, prop houses, and then a two hour self guided tour. Close to Big Attractions-Burbank is just a short drive to Universal Studios, The Los Angeles Zoo, Griffith Park, Travel Town, The Gene Autry Museum and more. Our Burbank Decorating Contests– Burbank hosts a Christmas and Halloween decorating contest for homes and businesses! A list goes out with all of the decorated houses so the community can drive by and see the beautiful displays. Filming– Ever watched a movie or show and thought it looked a little familiar. Burbank always has filming going on so chances are you will notice many Burbank streets or businesses on TV. Celebrities– With all the filming and studios, chances are if you live in Burbank you have run into a celebrity or two. Burbank is also where some big names grew up and got their start like Ronnie & Clint Howard, Doris Day, Time Burton, Rene Russo, Carrie Fisher, Mark Harmon, John Ritter, Will Wheaton, Debbe Dunning, and many others. Watch a Live Taping– Many shows are filmed in Burbank and allow audiences like the Ellen Show, Fuller House, and The Big Bang Theory. Theaters-Burbank is home to the Colony Theater Company, Garry Marshall Theatre, and The Victory Theatre Center. Flappers Comedy Club– Burbank’s very own comedy club always has something going on with top comedians, two stages, and even a kids show. Acting schools-Burbank is home tothe New York Film Academy, a College of Visual and Performing Arts, as well as 14+ more acting and voice schools and studios. Helicopter Tours– Orbit air provides helicopter tours over LA and the Hollywood Sign and departs out of the Hollywood Burbank Airport. Round 1– This Bowling and Amusement center is newly opened at the Burbank Town Center with arcade games, bowling, and billiards. Indoor Go Karts– K1 Speed located in Burbank is an indoor karting arena great for a day of fun or a birthday party. Escape Room– Escapes rooms have hit Hollywood by storm, but Burbank has own of its own called Exit Artists Escape Room. Gather some friends and see if you can get out in time. West Coast Customs– Known for their TV Show, West Coast Customs is a one stop shop for all car customization needs and offers tours to visitors. High School Choir– John Burrough’s Choir and Burbank High Vocal arts Foundation are America’s premier High School Vocal Music Programs. JBHS has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Dancing With the Stars, The Voice, and even the Oprah Winfrey Show alongside the original cast of Glee. Unique Coffee Shops– Burbank is not short of quirky coffee shops each with their own vibes. Check out Romancing the Bean, Simply Coffee, Palm Coffee, The Ugly Mug Coffee House and more! Art Murals-Sides of buildings, storefronts, walls, and billboards. Art murals can be found in every area of Burbank and some make for great photo ops. Painted Utility Boxes– The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission launched the City of Burbank’s Utility Box Beautification program and is in phase 4 of painting Burbank’s boxes. Art in Public Places-Is a program established in 1992 to bring art into public spaces including sculptures, murals and environs. To date, there are 130 pieces. Animals Walk of Fame-Located on the front lawn of the Burbank Animal Shelter, each slab contains a set of prints and the name and year that its animal earned a PATSY (Performing Animal Top Star of the Year) award. Celebrity animals include Lassie, Benji, and the Shaggy Dog. Largest Ikea– Burbank’s Ikea is the largest one in North America with a 456,000 sq ft store, 3 stories and over 50 room settings. Make-up Designory– Located in Downtown Burbank, MUD is a campus teaching professional make-up artistry for film, television, fashion, theatre and retail. Exotic Food Markets– Stop into Monte Carlo Deli for Italian goods, Otto’s Hungarian Import store, Ikea for Swedish goods, or V & K Distributing for Middle Eastern imports. Handy Market BBQ– This famous BBQ is open outside of Handy Market on Saturdays from 9am-6:30pm. Castaway Restaurant- Castaway is continually named as a top spot for a romantic date, best restaurant for Valentine’s Day, best date night outside, and the best views. The Batcade– Practice batting at Burbank’s bat cade. It’s a great spot for team practices, birthdays, or just hanging with friends. Bob’s Big Boy– The Burbank location is the oldest remaining Bob’s Big Boy restaurant in America and is considered a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California. Bob’s Classic Car Show– Stop by Bob’s Big Boy every Friday night from 4-10pm for a classic car show in the parking lot. Jay Leno is seen to frequent the car show too. Movie Theaters– Burbank is home to the AMC Burbank 16, AMC Burbank Town Center 8 and AMC Burbank Town Center 6. Facebook Groups– Community groups on Facebook create safe places to buy or sell items, connect with neighbors, or find parenting support. Nicest Place in America– A neighborhood in Burbank was named in the top ten nicest places in America from Good Morning America in 2018. Wineries– Take a wine tour around Burbank and stop into Urban Press Winery in Downtown Burbank, Dargenzio Winery, and Marche Wine Bar in Magnolia Park. Bars– Burbank has some great nightlife and many pubs and bars including The Snug, The Park, The Hollywood Way, Tony’s Darts Away, Guildhall, The Burbank Pub, The Blue Room, Champs Sports Pub, Joe’s Great American Bar and Grill, and many many more. Chili John’s– As seen on Food Network’s “Chicken, Chili and Chowder,” and “Guilty Obsessions,” this 1950s style diner is known for its chili over spaghetti, chili dogs and chili tamales. Safari Inn– The hotel’s iconic neon sign might look familiar and that’s because it has been seen in countless movies and TV shows. Horror Stores– If you are a horror or special effects fan, Burbank is a great place to go shopping. Stop into Dark Delicacies, Halloween Town. The Mystic Museum, Bearded Lady Vintage, Camp Horror, and Motion Picture F/X. Corner Cottage– Many say Corner Cottage has LA’s best breakfast burrito and many flock to line up just to get a taste. There are several other places that have remarkable Breakfast Burritos. Comics and Collectible Stores- Burbank is not short on comics and collectible stores. Check out Blast From the Past, Geeky Teas and Games, The Perky Nerd, Emerald Knights, House of Secrets, Black Cat Comics.

Our list really could go on and on, but we will wait until the next big anniversary.