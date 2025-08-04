12th Annual Burbank Comedy Festival Returns to Flappers Comedy Club August 9–16

Burbank Comedy Festival at Flappers Comedy Club.

Get ready, Burbank, comedy is taking center stage this August as Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant rolls out one of the hottest weeks in town! The 12th Annual Burbank Comedy Festival is back from August 9–16, and it’s transforming Downtown Burbank into a buzzing hub of humor, entertainment, and connection.

Presented by Flappers and proudly supported by the Downtown Burbank Partnership, The Hilton Garden Inn, VonKeith Properties, Red Bull, Cookie Dough Dreams, Ja Ja Tequila, Cozy Nook Cafe, and Pinz LA, this year’s festival is packing serious star power. Jay Leno, Craig Robinson, Laura Kightlinger, Concrete, Doknow, and Jerry Garcia headline a lineup that includes over 100 emerging comedians from across the country.

Whether you’re a comedy lover, an industry insider, or just looking for a night out filled with laughs, this festival brings something for everyone. Expect nightly showcases, big-name headliners, and a chance to discover tomorrow’s breakout stars right here in Burbank.

Burbank Comedy Festival at Flappers Comedy Club.

But the festival isn’t just about performances. It’s also about community and career-building. This year’s highlights include:

  • 🎤 Industry Panels on branding, content creation, and building a comedy career featuring top voices like Barbara Holliday (Flappers) and Richard Barrett (Comedy & Magic Club).
  • 🎓 Comedy Classes through AComedyAcademy.com, led by veteran performers and instructors.
  • 🎉 Afterparties & Networking Events at favorite local spots:
    • Tuesday, Aug 12 – Magnolia Corner
    • Wednesday, Aug 13 – Barney’s Beanery
    • Thursday, Aug 14 – Story Tavern
    • Friday, Aug 15 – Kalaveras & Speed Networking at The Hilton Garden Inn
    • Saturday, Aug 16 – Grand Finale at Flappers Comedy Club

The Burbank Comedy Festival has grown into a nationally recognized event, continuing its mission to spotlight diverse voices and strengthen the bridge between comedians, the entertainment industry, and audiences. Past participants have gone on to star in Netflix specials, tour nationally, and land major roles on TV. Names like Tom Segura, Whitney Cummings, Phil Rosenthal, and Adam Carolla have all graced the stage in previous years.

So whether you’re a lifelong Burbank local or visiting for the laughs, don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of comedy right in the heart of our city. Grab your tickets, support local businesses, and prepare for a week filled with laughter, connection, and community.

Tickets and full schedule available at BurbankComedyFestival.com

