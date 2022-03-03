13 Resources for Burbank Parents

As a parent you are faced with many challenges and milestones to navigate. Luckily we live in a day of technology and communication, allowing connection and support to be more available. Here is a list of 13 resources for parents in Burbank and how they can help you build your village.

1. Facebook Groups- Burbank has many great Facebook groups affiliated to Burbank, but there are a few specifically for moms that help to provide support, advice, connection, and build community. The Burbank Mommies and Magnolia Park Mamas are two facebook groups that moms in Burbank can join. Posts range from recommendations like finding local pediatricians or dentists to passing along clothes and baby items. Burbank Mommies also runs community programs with their members to provide holiday gifts for families in need and supports the local police and fire departments with food on national holidays.

2. Buy and Sell Facebook Groups- Other facebook groups offer ways to buy and sell kid and baby items, providing a means for parents to make money and keep things out of the trash. The groups to join are “Burbank*Sell or Buy* Kid Items,” and “Magnolia Park Mamas Buy, Sell Or Trade Quality Items!” With thousands of members in the groups, its a great way to find clothes and toys at a lower price and to reduce and reuse items before buying new from a store.

3. BurbankMom- burbankmom.com is a website run by creator and publisher, Jessica Cribbs. Jessica is a Burbank mom to three kids and active member of the community. Her website has been helping parents navigate Burbank since 2005 through articles on family activities, entertainment, and travel.

Screenshot from burbankmom.com

4. Macaroni KID- Macaroni KID is a national website that focuses on family friendly events, crafts, food, and anything kid friendly. The website has local publishers that focus on their home area and Rose Peterkin, is a Burbank mom who is the publisher for the Burbank, Sunland, and North Hollywood areas. Visit Macaroni KID Burbank Here.

5. College Nannies+Sitters- This franchise opened up in Burbank and is run by a local Burbank mom, Cynthia Suttle. The company helps connect families with babysitters, nannies, tutors and specialty care through customized and personal matching. It’s a great resource to have on hand when you need a little extra help. For more information on College Nannies+Sitters in Burbank click here.

6. Momiego App– Sometimes making mom friends can be difficult and intimidating. The Momiego App was created right here in Los Angeles by a local mom and works the same way some dating apps work. Upload your photo and tag your interests and then swipe left or right to make connections with moms in your community. There are many Burbank moms on the app with all age ranges of kids so you can make new connections in Burbank. Download the app from the Apple App store or Google Play store today.

MomieGo screenshots from the Apple store

7. MAEVE– This national non-profit organization has a local Burbank chapter and seeks to empower all who mother in support of one another and their communities. They have over 170 members in Burbank and surrounding areas and focus on providing support, community service opportunities, member playdates and events, and more. You can find out more info or join as a member here.

8. Hulafrog- This national website provides free emails with upcoming events and classes for families in your area, and showcases camps, classes, schools, events, places to go, businesses, clubs and more. Lorin Sanchez is a Burbank mom and founding Managing Editor for the Burbank Hulafrog page. Click here to visit Hulafrog Burbank.

9. Burbank Parent Education Program– BPE is a parent & me program that offers classes and workshops at the Burbank Adult School where parents can connect with other parents while learning about age-specific child development topics. BPE is run by local Burbank parents who volunteer on their council and keep the education program going each year. Learn more about BPE here.

10. Burbank Parks and Rec– The Burbank Parks and Recreation guide is published quarterly and offers classes for all ages. Parent & child classes delve into art, fitness and exploration while preschool and youth classes provide enriching opportunities in dance, martial arts, fitness, sports, art and special interests. There are also teen and adult classes too. https://www.burbankca.gov/web/parks-recreation/playmore

Burbank Parks and Rec Guide Spring pages 32-33

11. FIT4MOM- This fitness franchise provides classes and wellness programs for moms, made by moms. The SF Valley & Northeast LA business offers classes in Burbank on the Chandler bike path, at Worship Walk Church in Magnolia Park, and at Johnny Carson park. Classes like STROLLER STRIDES®, STROLLER BARRE®, and FIT4BABY®, are designed for moms with kids in tow or moms-to-be. These 60 minute workouts can be done in person or virtual and leave you feeling connected, successful and energized. Find more info on FIT4MOM’s Burbank classes here.

12. Burbank YMCA– The Burbank YMCA supports the community through child care and early learning programs focused on physical, social and emotional development. The Y offers family memberships and kids classes on yoga, gymnastics, swim, and more. They also have before and after school programs as well as summer camps to help working parents navigate childcare around school hours. Find out more about the Burbank YMCA here.

13. Burbank Council PTA- If you have school-aged children, then you have most likely attended a PTA meeting or a PTA run event. The mission of the California State PTA is to advocate for children and to improve the lives of all children and their families. Every public school in Burbank has a PTA and everyone is welcome to join. It’s a great way to meet parents, get involved in your child’s school and advocate for their needs. Find information on joining your local Burbank PTA here.