14 Valentine Date Ideas in Burbank

Valentine’s Day is coming up and there are plenty of fun and creative date ideas for you and your loved one right here in Burbank. While celebrating on February 14th may be busy at many locations, here is a list of 14 date ideas you can do the week before Valentine’s Day and day of.

1. Picturistik- The Burbank Town Center is home to Picturistik, an interactive photobooth art exhibition with featured rooms for taking fun and creative photos. It’s a fun date and doubles as a great way to get some new couples photos. You can even book the entire space for 2 hours to have a private experience with your loved one. Book your tickets HERE.

Photo by IG: @gisellelux

2. Round1- The Burbank Town Center is also home to Round1 Entertainment. Spend the afternoon bringing out your inner child with bowling, arcade games, billiards, and karaoke. They also serve draft beer, liquor, and an assortment of food like pizza, wings, and ice cream.

3. Castaway- Voted Burbank’s most romantic restaurant in the myBurbank’s Best Contest, Castaway features a one of a kind dining experience overlooking the city. Their outdoor dining offers comfortable seating, fire pits, and breathtaking views. On February 14th, Castaway is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner from 4-10PM, featuring a four-course tasting menu and a complimentary glass of champagne. Make your reservation HERE.

4. Wine & Design- This wine and paint studio located in Magnolia Park, Burbank offers step by step painting classes and a selection of different wines. During the week before Valentine’s Day, Wine & Design is offering an arrangement of classes from a cupid arrow wine glass class to a date night love sunset painting and a date night Picasso painting. The date nights consist of one ticket for two people, two canvases, two glasses of wine, and some chocolate. Sign up for a class HERE.

Photo Courtesy of Wine & Design

5. Flappers Comedy Club- Burbank’s comedy club always has something going on. Check their calendar for nightly events in their Main Room and their Yoo Hoo Room. If you are feeling brave, test your skills at their open mic nights. On February 14th, join Flappers for a special Valentine’s event with Craig Shoemaker, who is known for his iconic character, the Lovemaster. Get your tickets HERE.

6. Prime Pizza x Fancy Free Liqour- These two Burbank businesses have teamed up for Valentine’s Day to bright you a DIY at home date night. The kit comes with two dough balls, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, a DIY Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie kit, and your choice of a cocktail kit. Cocktail kits come with the alcohol, cocktail mix, and extras. You can order the DIY date night package or individual cocktails HERE.

Photo Courtesy of Fancy Free Liquor

7. Relax Spa and Beauty- This day spa offers luxurious skin and beauty services including a couples massage. Their couples package includes your choice of Swedish or Swedish Deep Tissue Combination as well as a complementary glass of wine or sparkling beverage. Book your couples treatment HERE.

8. Lincoln Beer Company- This Burbank beer garden and taproom offers an arrangement of beers from their company as well as flights if you want to sample more than one of their lagers. It’s a great date night, especially if you get there on an evening that they have a food truck on location. Check out their menu and calendar HERE.

Photo Courtesy of Lincoln Beer Company

9. Circle K Riding Stables- Have a date outdoors, while riding horseback through the hills of Los Angeles, and enjoy spectacular views of the city. Circle K is located in Burbank and offers different length horse rides across the LA River and into Griffith Park. To reserve your ride call 818-843-9890

10. Urban Press Winery- This winery is located in the heart of Downtown Burbank and hosts live music nights while you enjoy wine from around the world. On February 14th they are hosting a Valentine’s Day 3 course dinner featuring a starter, entree, and dessert. For more information and to book your Valentine’s Day ticket visit HERE.

Photo Courtesy of Urban Press Winery

11. Get outside- If you and your loved one prefer some time outdoors for your Valentine’s date, check out hiking trails at Stough Canyon or Wildwood Canyon, or opt for a couples bike ride down the Chandler Bike Path.

12. Goat Yoga- Enjoy a Valentine’s Goat Yoga Hike in the Burbank hills hosted by Hello Critter Yoga on Saturday, February 12th. This two hour experience includes a hike, goat yoga class for two, unlimited snacks to feed to the goats and photo ops. Get your goat yoga experience HERE.

Photo Courtesy of Hello Critter Yoga

13. Rock n’ Rollerdisco- Skate Oddity is hosting a Valentine’s Day event on Saturday, February 12th at the LA Kings Burbank Sports Center. Skate the outdoor rink with your date as you roll to 80’s, 70’s, punk, new wave, synth pop, goth, and disco jams. They will also have Valentine themed vendors and food. Get your tickets HERE.

14. AMC Theaters- Enjoy an AMC movie and drinks at MacGuffins Bar, located at all three Burbank AMC theaters. Choose from Belfast West Side Story, Scream, The King’s Man, Moonfall, Licorice Pizza, Spider-Man: No Way Home, or Jackass Forever, now screening at the Burbank locations.