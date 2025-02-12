Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical Opens February 15 at the Colony Theatre

The Colony Theatre is excited to announce a new partnership with The Pasadena Playhouse!

COMING FEB 15 AT THE COLONY THEATRE IN BURBANK! Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical splashes onto the stage with a song to sing! Join Lyle and his friends as they face their fears and find their voices. Inspired by Bernard Waber’s much-loved picture books, this lively musical features new music by EGOT-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land).

A celebration for the whole family, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical is packed with humor, heart, and showstopping tunes that will have audiences of all ages roaring with song!

Set design of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Create Together: A Lyle Family Workshop

The show on stage is just one part of your family’s visit! For $10 a person, add a 1-hour family workshop before or after you see Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical to play, create, and make memories together. Workshops will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, February 22 – March 16 at 11:30 AM. Sign up today!

Please Note: Everyone must have a workshop ticket to attend, and each family must have at least one adult and one child participating. Due to space limitations, tickets must be purchased in advance.

Meet the cast of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Pay It Forward Tickets Available to Families Impacted by the LA Fires + Free Student Performances!

In the wake of the LA fires, the Playhouse is launching Pay It Forward tickets. This initiative allows audiences and community members to purchase tickets, which will be distributed free of charge to families impacted by the tragic Los Angeles fires.

In addition to public performances, Pasadena Playhouse will bring thousands of students from Pasadena Unified School District and other schools in the greater Los Angeles area to free student performances.

Pay It Forward Tickets, are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, or you can contact Patron Servicesby phone at 626-356-7529, or by email at boxoffice@pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Rehearsal of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at the Colony Theatre

This Pasadena Playhouse production of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical is brought to you in partnership with The Colony Theatre located at 555 N. 3rd Street, Burbank, CA 91502. Get your tickets here!

Pasadena Playhouse’s Youth & Family Programming and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical would not be possible without the generous support of the Fitzberg Foundation, Apriem Advisors, U.S. Bank, the Helen and Will Webster Foundation, the Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, the L.L. Foundation for Youth, the Michael J. Connell Foundation, the Pasadena Community Foundation, the California Arts Council, and the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.