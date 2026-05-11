BHRC To Host Community Interfaith Gathering in Remembrance to Holocaust Victims

In 1980, the United States Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. For decades the Burbank Human Relations Council has invited the community to come together to remember those lives tragically taken and to celebrate the strength of survivors through local Days of Remembrance events.

On Tuesday, May 12th at 7:00pm, BHRC will host a community interfaith gathering at St. Francis Xavier Church of Burbank. The program will include an educational presentation as well as words from Holocaust survivor, renowned speaker, author and prolific artist Gabriella Karin.

“We invite the community to join us as we listen to stories of hope and courage, words of inspiration and music,” said BHRC President Laura Strobl, “As a non -Jewish person I have learned so much about the Holocaust and about the devastating consequences of hatred, dehumanization and silence while planning this meaningful evening with our tireless committee of community volunteers.”

CSUN Jr and JBHS graduate Ever Huerta speaks at the May 5 City Council meeting after lighting the 7th Days of Remembrance Candle.

“History matters and remembering matters, so that we can recognize the warning signs in the present and ensure that nothing like this ever happens again to anyone,” said Strobl, “BHRC stands for the dignity and humanity of all people.”

BHRC has commemorated Days of Remembrance annually at City Hall since 1989. At the May 5, 2026 Burbank City Council meeting, Strobl was joined by BHRC Board and committee members for a presentation that included a universal sign of remembrance, the lighting of candles by Burbank residents Leeron Tal and Ever Huerta.

“In years past, we have been privileged to stand in the presence of Holocaust survivors as they lit the candles,” explained Strobl, “But as that generation grows smaller, the responsibility of remembrance is lovingly carried forward by the next generation.”

Leeron Tal is the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, a Burbank business owner and community leader. As she lit six candles in recognition of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, Tal helped ensure that future generations know her own family’s history as she shared a story of her grandmother’s experience as a survivor.

A Junior at California State Northridge, Ever Huerta is a member of Burbank Community Defense Coalition. Huerta lit the seventh candle in memory of the non-Jewish victims of the Holocaust, as well as all who have been victims of hatred and the millions tormented by violent conflict and war throughout the world. The candle was also lit in remembrance of the lives lost in ICE detention centers, and the victims who continue to experience inhumane conditions at these centers. As Huerta lit his candle, he shared that he recognizes the responsibility of his generation to be bridge-builders and to carry forward the lessons of the past while standing up for dignity and humanity for all.

The Days of Remembrance event will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 7:00 at St. Francis Xavier Church located at 3801 Scott Road in Burbank. It will also be on streamed on the Burbank Human Relations Council Facebook Live feed.

For more information about BHRC go to burbankhumanrelationscouncil.org or Instagram at BurbankHumanRelationsCouncil.