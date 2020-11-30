17 Small Burbank Businesses for Online Holiday Shopping

Christmas in quarantine is not the ideal situation as we have all learned by now. Holiday gatherings are moving to Zoom and Google Meets this year while online shopping is becoming increasingly popular as it’s the safest and easiest way to shop in the time of Covid. While big retailers like Target and Amazon are making online shopping convenient, small businesses are suffering. Burbank’s mom and pop shops are doing what they can to entice their customers back to shopping small including moving to online sales.

Here is a list of 17 small Burbank businesses you can support by shopping their online stores this holiday season.

1. Bell Cottage www.bellcottage.com

Burbank’s most well known gift store is now online so you can shop companies like Brighton, Jellycat, Alex & Ani, Corkcicle, Sid Dickens and more. This is a one stop shop where you can find a gift for everyone on your holiday list.

2. Stay Home Friend Shopping formerly known as Mindfulnest stayhomefriend.com

Mindfulnest has always been known for their quirky gifts and local handmade goods. Their online shop has everything you loved about Mindfulnest but now with pick-up, shipping and local delivery.

Photo from Stay Home Friend Shopping

3. Unique Vintage www.unique-vintage.com

This retro inspired clothing store has been rocking the online game for years but its headquarters and brick and mortar store is located right here in Burbank. The owner is a local Burbank mom too!

4. Sliders sweetsliderslife.square.site

Burbank’s newest ice cream shop offers exciting flavors, fresh baked pies and cookies and on their website you can purchase a gift card for all of the sugar lovers in your life.

5. Besame Cosmetics besamecosmetics.com

Besame brings makeup from the past to the present day with classic collections based off Disney princesses, Lucille Ball, and fashion icons of the decades.

Photo from Besame Cosmetics

6. KleanSpa kleanspa.com

KleanSpa was previously located inside Mindfulnest before moving out on their own as Phoebe Peacock in Magnolia Park. KleanSpa still reigns online as Burbank’s best place to get handmade bath items like scent rollers, lotions, body scrubs and more.

Photo from KleanSpa

7. Classic Hardware www.classichardware.com

This jewelry shop in Magnolia Park has their entire collection online for your holiday shopping. Whether you are into steampunk, hillbilly, rockabilly, rock and roll, gypsy or goth, Classic Hardware has a collection to meet your style.

8. Fancy Free Liquor www.fancyfreeliquor.com

This is not your ordinary liquor store. Fancy Free sells a selection of rowdy spirits, natural wines, & wild beers, along with fresh mixers & cocktail ice. Their cocktail kits make for perfect gifts from Endless Summer Punch, Gold Rush, Hart of Kentucky, Bee Sting to Strawberry Basil Margarita and so much more!

Photo from Fancy Free Liquor

9. The Palm Coffee Bar thepalmcoffeebar.blizzfull.com

Calling all coffee lovers, The Palm Coffee Bar in Magnolia Park doesn’t just have gift cards available on their website. Browse their retail store for pouches, candles, water bottles, pen sets, sunglasses and more.

10. Vixen by Micheline Pitt www.michelinepitt.com

Magnolia Park is home to Micheline Pitt’s retail clothing store, Vixen. Pitt’s line takes inspiration from 1950s bad girls, vintage aesthetic, and 80’s flair.

11. Halloween Town www.halloweentownstore.com

Halloween isn’t just a holiday, it’s a lifestyle and Halloween Town is the number one headquarters for all things spooky and scary. If you have someone on your holiday list that wishes Halloween was all year round, then this online store is your go to spot.

12. Best Friend Central bestfriendcentral.com

This Magnolia Park boutique is more than a store it’s a shopping experience. Women’s fashion is shipped in by a team of global female buyers from Palm Springs to Paris and brought to you right here in Burbank.

13. Porto’s Bakery store.portosbakery.com/

Your favorite bakery items can now be shipped right to your home with Porto’s Bake At Home. From potato balls to cookies, you can have delicious gifts shipped to family and friends that can be baked right from home.

Photo from Porto’s Bakery

14. Tansy shoptansy.com

Bring nature home for the holidays and shop Tansy’s online store for miniature gardens, handcrafted goods and decor, pottery, planters and art from all cultures. Tansy brings a love for plant-life to your home-life, so share in the joy of growing a vibrant home this holiday season.

Photo from Tansy

15. Train Shack trainshack.com

Train Shack is a family owned model train store in Burbank with a vast online store for all your railroad needs. Any train lover would appreciate a gift from this shop which also includes games, puzzles, books and calendars.

16. Burbank’s House of Hobbies hhouseofhobbies.com

Shop this hobby store for model kits, slot cards, pinewood derby, die-casts and more. These DIY kits make for great gifts to help people keep busy during quarantine.

17. Geeky Teas & Games www.geekyteas.com

This store sells exactly what it advertises in their name: teas and games. Shop their online store for a wide range of loose leaf teas from Blueberry Sky to Goblin King. Gamers will be in heaven with their selection of board games, role playing games, puzzles and gaming accessories.