1915 Burbank Fire Engine Donated to be Put on Display at Historical Society Museum

The second Thursday of every other month, Hill Street Cafe hosts a special group of individuals. Retired Burbank Firefighters gather, some still local and some driving miles to rekindle old stories of Burbank’s past.

The parking lot is always filled with vehicles, but on these particular Thursdays, every vehicle has something in common…a red fire helmet decal on each vehicle’s back window marks that it’s time for a reunion over coffee and pancakes.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

This past Thursday, their breakfast get-together became extra special. A beautifully restored 1915 Ford Burbank Fire Engine was sitting in the parking lot surrounded by former firefighters that regaled over its cherry red shine and gold accents. A table displayed old framed photos of the vehicle when it was first purchased, showcasing the history of the past 50 years.

Former Burbank firefighter Monty Osbourne is donating the vehicle to be put on display at the Burbank Historical Society’s museum. Osbourne worked for the Burbank Fire Department (BFD) as an engineer in the 1970s, and after 13 years in the service, he was hurt on the job and left his career.

In 1971, during his time working with BFD, he learned about a man in North Hollywood with a big car collection who found the engine at a North Island naval base in San Diego. The vehicle was in terrible condition, but the car collector restored it to about 80% and then sold it to Osbourne in 1971.

By 1973, Osbourne had completed the restoration and formed a Burbank Muster Club. With 25 members they began going to California Muster Association meetings and Muster races. After Osbourne’s injury he decided to sell the engine in 1981, and from there it was sold to someone in Ohio, and then three others after that. Last June, Osbourne finally tracked down the engine and purchased it, bringing it back home to Burbank for good.