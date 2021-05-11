2021 myBurbank’s Best Winners

By
Staff
-
0
1052
MyBurbank's Best 2021 Winners
Accountant
Lee Dennis
Acting School
New York Film Academy
Acupuncturist
Catherine Aquino
Antique Store
Best of Times
Appliance Repair
Sav-On Appliance
Appliance Repair
Sav-on Appliance
Art Classes
Wine and Design Burbank
Art Gallery
Hyaena Gallery
Art Supply Store
Michael’s Burbank
Attorney (Business)
Hosharian Law Firm
Attorney (Family)
Ryan Bowne
Auto Parts Store
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Auto Repair Shop
Julian’s Automotive
Bagels
Western Bagel
Bakery
Porto’s Bakery and Cafe
Banquet Center
Pickwick Gardens
Bar & Grill
The Burbank Pub
Bar/Pub
The Burbank Pub
Barber
Alex Cooper from Parlour
Barber Shop
Parlour Barbershop
BBQ Food
Handy Market
Beauty Supply Store
Naimie’s
Bicycle Repair
Burbank Bike Shop
Bicycle Shop
Burbank Bike Shop
Book Shop
Barnes and Noble Burbank
Bootcamp
Fit Happens LA
Breakfast
Tallyrand
Bridal Store
David’s Bridal
Brunch
Bea Bea’s
Buffet
Smokehouse Restaurant
Burbank Event
Ladies and Gents Night Out
Burger
In-N-Out Burger Burbank
Business Lunch
Granville
Car Dealership
Community Chevrolet
Carpet Cleaner Company
King’s ChemDry
Catering 
Puerto Rican Eats
CBD Store
Your CBD Store
Chinese Food
Frontier Wok
Chiropractor
Dr. Dave M Carletta, D.C.
Coffee Shop
The Ugly Mug Coffee House
Collectibles Store
Blast from the Past
Continental Dining
Coral Cafe
Credit Union
UMe Credit Union
Dance School (adults)
Garri Dance
Dance School (kids)
Garri Dance
Day Spa
rA Organic Spa
Daycare/Preschool
Village Infant/Toddler Center and Preschool
Dentist
Bruce Lilly DDS
Dentist (Pediatric)
Zinnia C. Regala, DDS
Department Store
Macy’s
Dermatologist
Dr. Jeffrey Ashley, M.D.
Dessert
Porto’s Bakery and Cafe
Dog Trainer
Good Dog K9 Training 
Donut Shop
Donut Hut
Dry Cleaner
Milt & Edie’s Dry Cleaners
Electrician
Ken Schafer
Elementary School
Bret Harte Elementary
Esthetician
Mercedes Shields
Ethnic Food
Monte Carlo Deli & Pinocchio Restaurant
Event Planner
Ashley Erikson
Event Space
Geeky Teas & Games
Eyelash Services
Alanna Awbrey at Krimson
Fast Food
In-N-Out Burger Burbank
Fitness Instructor
Kelly Heffner
Fitness Studio
Personal Pilates
Florist
Enchanted Florist
Furniture Store
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Garden Store/Nursery
Tansy
General Contractor
John Brennan
General Practice Physician
Dr. Christine M. K. Szeto, M.D.
Gift Store
Mindfulnest
Grocery Store
Handy Market
Hair Salon
Krimson
Handyman
Doug Purdy
Happy Hour
Morrison
High School
John Burroughs High School
Hobby Store
Geeky Teas & Games
Home Decor Store
Home Goods Burbank
Home Improvement Store
DIY Home Center
Hotel
Hotel Amarano
House Painter
Larry Bisordi Painting Company
Ice Cream
Slider’s Ice Cream and Bakery
Insurance Agent
Aldrich Taylor
Italian Cuisine
Monte Carlo Deli & Pinocchio Restaurant
Japanese Cuisine
Kuru Kuru Sushi
Jewelry Store
Mindfulnest
Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Islands Restaurant Burbank
Kid’s Clothing Store
Wear It Once Wear It Twice
Late Night Dining
Coral Cafe
LGBT Services
Burbank YMCA
Library
Buena Vista Branch 
Live Theater
Garry Marshall Theatre
Local Non-Profit
Burbank Temporary Aid Center
Local Politician
Konstantine Anthony
Makeup Artist
Amy Sparks
Martial Arts Studio
Ken Nagayama Martial Arts
Massage Therapist
Mommy 2B Massage
Men’s Clothing Store
Macys
Mexican Cuisine
MexCocina Cafe
Middle Eastern Cuisine
Sotta
Middle School
Luther Burbank Middle School
Motorcycle Repair
Born Free Cycles
Movie Theater
AMC 16
Music School
Guitar Ninjas
Nail Salon
Oasis Nail Spa
Nail Technician
Judy at Oasis Nail Spa
Natural Health Foods Store
Sprouts Farmers Market
Night Spot
Tony’s Darts Away
OB/GYN
Dr. Stephen Schmones, M.D.
Optometrist
East Valley Eye Center
Orthodontics
Dr. Silva Megerdichian, DDS
Outdoor Dining
Castaway
Party Store
Party City Burbank
Pediatrician
Dr. Jeremy Frend, M.D.
Pet Groomer
Doggie Avenue
Pet Supply Store
C & C Pet Food
Pet-friendly Restaurant
Burbank Basecamp & High Horse Dinette
Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy
Photographer (family)
Kristie Mastrolia Photography
Photographer (portraits)
Simile Photography
Photographer (wedding)
Heather Kincaid
Physical Therapist
Eric Ziegler, PT
Pilates Studio
Personal Pilates
Pizza
Dino’s Pizza
Place to take kids
Stough Canyon Nature Center
Plumbing Company
Vince’s Plumbing
Printer
Burbank Printing
Private School
Providence High School
Real Estate Group
Keller Williams World Media Center
Realtor
Harvey TheRealtor
Recreational Facility
Verdugo Pool
Religious Institute
South Hills Burbank
Romantic Restaurant
Castaway
Sandwiches
Santoro’s Submarine Sandwiches
Seafood Cuisine
Willie’s Grill and Deli
Senior Care
Evergreen Retirement Residence
Shoe Store
Fleet Feet Burbank
Shopping Center
Empire Center
Soup
Coral Cafe
Sporting Goods Store
Big 5 Sporting Goods
Sports Bar
The Hollywood Way
Steakhouse
Smokehouse Restaurant
Stylist
Amanda Rotunno at Krimson
Sushi
Kuru Kuru Sushi
Tailor
Milt & Edie’s Dry Cleaners
Takeout
Coral Cafe
Tanning Studio
The Spray Studio
Technology Store
Melrose Mac
Thai Cuisine
Siri Thai Cuisine
Therapist (Family)
Kim Dodd
Therapist (Marriage)
Jessica Davis
Therapist (Trauma)
Kim Dodd
Thrift Store
Goodwill Burbank
Toy Store
Geeky Teas & Games
Travel Agency
AAA Burbank
Tutor
Andrea Seele
Urgent Care
Burbank Urgent Care
Vegan/Vegetarian Cuisine
Blazin’ Burgers
Veterinarian
Media City Animal Hospital
Weight Loss Center
Weight Watchers Burbank
Wine/Spirits Store
Alameda Liquor
Winery
Urban Press Winery
Women’s Clothing Store
Best Friend Central
Yoga Studio
Stretch

Note: All winners will be contacted and presented a sticker, decal and certificate for winning!

MT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here