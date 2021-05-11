2021 myBurbank’s Best Winners

|Accountant
|Lee Dennis
|Acting School
|New York Film Academy
|Acupuncturist
|Catherine Aquino
|Antique Store
|Best of Times
|Appliance Repair
|Sav-On Appliance
|Appliance Repair
|Sav-on Appliance
|Art Classes
|Wine and Design Burbank
|Art Gallery
|Hyaena Gallery
|Art Supply Store
|Michael’s Burbank
|Attorney (Business)
|Hosharian Law Firm
|Attorney (Family)
|Ryan Bowne
|Auto Parts Store
|O’Reilly Auto Parts
|Auto Repair Shop
|Julian’s Automotive
|Bagels
|Western Bagel
|Bakery
|Porto’s Bakery and Cafe
|Banquet Center
|Pickwick Gardens
|Bar & Grill
|The Burbank Pub
|Bar/Pub
|The Burbank Pub
|Barber
|Alex Cooper from Parlour
|Barber Shop
|Parlour Barbershop
|BBQ Food
|Handy Market
|Beauty Supply Store
|Naimie’s
|Bicycle Repair
|Burbank Bike Shop
|Bicycle Shop
|Burbank Bike Shop
|Book Shop
|Barnes and Noble Burbank
|Bootcamp
|Fit Happens LA
|Breakfast
|Tallyrand
|Bridal Store
|David’s Bridal
|Brunch
|Bea Bea’s
|Buffet
|Smokehouse Restaurant
|Burbank Event
|Ladies and Gents Night Out
|Burger
|In-N-Out Burger Burbank
|Business Lunch
|Granville
|Car Dealership
|Community Chevrolet
|Carpet Cleaner Company
|King’s ChemDry
|Catering
|Puerto Rican Eats
|CBD Store
|Your CBD Store
|Chinese Food
|Frontier Wok
|Chiropractor
|Dr. Dave M Carletta, D.C.
|Coffee Shop
|The Ugly Mug Coffee House
|Collectibles Store
|Blast from the Past
|Continental Dining
|Coral Cafe
|Credit Union
|UMe Credit Union
|Dance School (adults)
|Garri Dance
|Dance School (kids)
|Garri Dance
|Day Spa
|rA Organic Spa
|Daycare/Preschool
|Village Infant/Toddler Center and Preschool
|Dentist
|Bruce Lilly DDS
|Dentist (Pediatric)
|Zinnia C. Regala, DDS
|Department Store
|Macy’s
|Dermatologist
|Dr. Jeffrey Ashley, M.D.
|Dessert
|Porto’s Bakery and Cafe
|Dog Trainer
|Good Dog K9 Training
|Donut Shop
|Donut Hut
|Dry Cleaner
|Milt & Edie’s Dry Cleaners
|Electrician
|Ken Schafer
|Elementary School
|Bret Harte Elementary
|Esthetician
|Mercedes Shields
|Ethnic Food
|Monte Carlo Deli & Pinocchio Restaurant
|Event Planner
|Ashley Erikson
|Event Space
|Geeky Teas & Games
|Eyelash Services
|Alanna Awbrey at Krimson
|Fast Food
|In-N-Out Burger Burbank
|Fitness Instructor
|Kelly Heffner
|Fitness Studio
|Personal Pilates
|Florist
|Enchanted Florist
|Furniture Store
|Bob’s Discount Furniture
|Garden Store/Nursery
|Tansy
|General Contractor
|John Brennan
|General Practice Physician
|Dr. Christine M. K. Szeto, M.D.
|Gift Store
|Mindfulnest
|Grocery Store
|Handy Market
|Hair Salon
|Krimson
|Handyman
|Doug Purdy
|Happy Hour
|Morrison
|High School
|John Burroughs High School
|Hobby Store
|Geeky Teas & Games
|Home Decor Store
|Home Goods Burbank
|Home Improvement Store
|DIY Home Center
|Hotel
|Hotel Amarano
|House Painter
|Larry Bisordi Painting Company
|Ice Cream
|Slider’s Ice Cream and Bakery
|Insurance Agent
|Aldrich Taylor
|Italian Cuisine
|Monte Carlo Deli & Pinocchio Restaurant
|Japanese Cuisine
|Kuru Kuru Sushi
|Jewelry Store
|Mindfulnest
|Kid-Friendly Restaurant
|Islands Restaurant Burbank
|Kid’s Clothing Store
|Wear It Once Wear It Twice
|Late Night Dining
|Coral Cafe
|LGBT Services
|Burbank YMCA
|Library
|Buena Vista Branch
|Live Theater
|Garry Marshall Theatre
|Local Non-Profit
|Burbank Temporary Aid Center
|Local Politician
|Konstantine Anthony
|Makeup Artist
|Amy Sparks
|Martial Arts Studio
|Ken Nagayama Martial Arts
|Massage Therapist
|Mommy 2B Massage
|Men’s Clothing Store
|Macys
|Mexican Cuisine
|MexCocina Cafe
|Middle Eastern Cuisine
|Sotta
|Middle School
|Luther Burbank Middle School
|Motorcycle Repair
|Born Free Cycles
|Movie Theater
|AMC 16
|Music School
|Guitar Ninjas
|Nail Salon
|Oasis Nail Spa
|Nail Technician
|Judy at Oasis Nail Spa
|Natural Health Foods Store
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|Night Spot
|Tony’s Darts Away
|OB/GYN
|Dr. Stephen Schmones, M.D.
|Optometrist
|East Valley Eye Center
|Orthodontics
|Dr. Silva Megerdichian, DDS
|Outdoor Dining
|Castaway
|Party Store
|Party City Burbank
|Pediatrician
|Dr. Jeremy Frend, M.D.
|Pet Groomer
|Doggie Avenue
|Pet Supply Store
|C & C Pet Food
|Pet-friendly Restaurant
|Burbank Basecamp & High Horse Dinette
|Pharmacy
|CVS Pharmacy
|Photographer (family)
|Kristie Mastrolia Photography
|Photographer (portraits)
|Simile Photography
|Photographer (wedding)
|Heather Kincaid
|Physical Therapist
|Eric Ziegler, PT
|Pilates Studio
|Personal Pilates
|Pizza
|Dino’s Pizza
|Place to take kids
|Stough Canyon Nature Center
|Plumbing Company
|Vince’s Plumbing
|Printer
|Burbank Printing
|Private School
|Providence High School
|Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams World Media Center
|Realtor
|Harvey TheRealtor
|Recreational Facility
|Verdugo Pool
|Religious Institute
|South Hills Burbank
|Romantic Restaurant
|Castaway
|Sandwiches
|Santoro’s Submarine Sandwiches
|Seafood Cuisine
|Willie’s Grill and Deli
|Senior Care
|Evergreen Retirement Residence
|Shoe Store
|Fleet Feet Burbank
|Shopping Center
|Empire Center
|Soup
|Coral Cafe
|Sporting Goods Store
|Big 5 Sporting Goods
|Sports Bar
|The Hollywood Way
|Steakhouse
|Smokehouse Restaurant
|Stylist
|Amanda Rotunno at Krimson
|Sushi
|Kuru Kuru Sushi
|Tailor
|Milt & Edie’s Dry Cleaners
|Takeout
|Coral Cafe
|Tanning Studio
|The Spray Studio
|Technology Store
|Melrose Mac
|Thai Cuisine
|Siri Thai Cuisine
|Therapist (Family)
|Kim Dodd
|Therapist (Marriage)
|Jessica Davis
|Therapist (Trauma)
|Kim Dodd
|Thrift Store
|Goodwill Burbank
|Toy Store
|Geeky Teas & Games
|Travel Agency
|AAA Burbank
|Tutor
|Andrea Seele
|Urgent Care
|Burbank Urgent Care
|Vegan/Vegetarian Cuisine
|Blazin’ Burgers
|Veterinarian
|Media City Animal Hospital
|Weight Loss Center
|Weight Watchers Burbank
|Wine/Spirits Store
|Alameda Liquor
|Winery
|Urban Press Winery
|Women’s Clothing Store
|Best Friend Central
|Yoga Studio
|Stretch
Note: All winners will be contacted and presented a sticker, decal and certificate for winning!