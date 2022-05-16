2022 myBurbank’s Best Winners

|Category
|Winner
|Accountant
|Falchini and Associates
|Acting School
|John D’Aquino’s Young Actors Workshop
|Acupuncturist
|Chiropractic Remedy
|Antique Store
|Best of Times
|Appliance Repair
|Sav On Appliance
|Art Classes
|Wine and Design
|Art Gallery
|Hyaena Gallery
|Art Supply Store
|Michael’s
|Attorney
|Attorney
|Audiologist
|Evan Lee – Costco Burbank
|Auto Part Store
|O’Reilly Auto Parts
|Bagels
|Western Bagels
|Bakery
|Porto’s Bakery
|Banquet Center
|Castaway
|Bar & Grill
|Finney’s Crafthouse
|Bar/Pub
|The Burbank Pub
|Barbeque
|Handy Market
|Barber
|Alex Cooper (Parlour)
|Barber Shop
|Parlour Barber Shop
|Beauty Supply Store
|Naimie’s
|Bicycle Repair
|Burbank Bike Shop
|Bookstore
|Barnes and Noble
|Bootcamp
|Fit Happens LA
|Boxing Studio
|Adam’s Boxing Bootcamp
|Breakfast
|Tallyrand
|Breakfast Burrito
|Corner Cottage
|Bridal Store
|David’s Bridal
|Brunch
|Bea Bea’s
|Buffet
|Smoke House
|Burbank Event
|Magnolia Park Night Out
|Burbank Public Library
|Buena Vista Branch
|Burbank Teacher
|Guy Meyers
|Burger
|Milano Cafe & Deli
|Car Dealership
|Community Chevrolet
|Catering
|Milano Cafe & Deli
|CBD Store
|Your CBD Store
|Chinese Cuisine
|Frontier Wok Too
|Chiropractor
|Chiropractic Remedy
|Coffee House
|The Ugly Mug Coffee House
|Collectibles Store
|Blast from the Past
|Comic Book Store
|Perky Nerd
|Continental Dining
|Coral Cafe
|Dance School
|Garri Dance
|Day Spa
|rA Organic Spa
|Daycare
|Village Preschool
|Dentist
|Palm Dental Studio
|Dentist (Pediatric)
|Grin Garden
|Dermatologist
|Skin and Beauty Center
|Dessert
|Artelice Patisserie
|Dog Trainer/Walker
|Julie Cummins
|Donut Shop
|Donut Hut
|Dry Cleaner
|Milt & Edie’s
|Early Childhood Education
|Our Village Preschool
|Electrician
|Pro Electric
|Elementary School
|Roosevelt Elementary
|ENT
|Dr. Warren Line
|Esthetician
|Mayday Skincare
|Ethnic Food Store
|Monte Carlo Deli
|Event/Meeting Space
|Barrister Executive Suitesa
|Event/Wedding Planner
|Adriana Garcia
|Eyebrow Services
|Mercedes Sheilds at Krimson
|Eyelash Services
|Alanna Awebry at Krimson
|Fast Food
|In-N-Out
|Financial Institution
|UMe Credit Union
|Fitness Instructor
|Brooke Purdy
|Fitness Studio
|Core Conditioning
|Florist
|The Enchanted Florist
|Framing Store
|Four Corners Custom Framing
|Furniture
|Bob’s Discount
|General Contractor
|John Brennan
|General Practice
|Dr. Monica Sarang
|Gift Store
|Mindfulnest
|Graphic Designer
|Briana Carman
|Gymnastics Studio
|Vernon Lee Gymnastics
|Hair Salon
|Krimson Hair Studio
|Hair Stylist
|Amanda Rotunno
|Handyman
|Doug Purdy
|Happy Hour
|Yard House
|Hardware/Home Improvement
|DIY Center
|High School
|John Burroughs High School
|Hobby Store
|Hobby Lobby
|Home Decor
|Home Goods
|Hotel
|Hotel Amarano
|House Painter
|Larry Bisordi
|Ice Cream
|Sliders
|Indian Cuisine
|Flavor of India
|Insurance Agent
|Theresa Ayers Farmers Insurance Agent
|Interior Design
|Nadia Geller Designs
|Italian Cuisine
|Milano Café & Deli
|Japansese Cuisine
|Kuru Kuru
|Jewelry Store
|Mindfulnest
|Kid-Friendly Restaurant
|Islands
|Kid’s Clothing
|Target
|Landscape
|KB5 Design Studio
|Late Night Restaurant
|Coral Cafe
|LGBT Services
|Burbank YMCA
|Live Theater
|L.A. Connection Comedy Theatre
|Local Non-Profit Organization
|Burbank Temporary Aid Center
|Local Politician
|Konstantine Anthony
|Locksmith
|Leonard’s Locksmith
|Makeup Artist
|Amy Sparks
|Martial Arts Studio
|Ken Nagayama Martial Art
|Massage Therapist
|rA Organic Spa
|Mechanic/Auto Repair
|Olive Auto Center
|Medical Spa
|Skin Matrx
|Men’s Clothing
|Target
|Mexican Cuisine
|Don Cuco’s
|Middle Eastern Cuisine
|Sotta
|Middle School
|Luther Burbank Middle School
|Motorcycle Repair
|Born Free Cycles
|Moving Company
|Rock N Roll Movers
|Museum
|Burbank Historical Museum
|Music School
|Guitar Ninjas
|Nail Salon
|Oasis Nail Spa
|Natural/Health Foods
|Whole Foods
|Nursery/Garden
|Tansy
|Obstetrician/Gynecologist
|Dr. Stephen Schmones
|Oil Change
|Valvoline
|Optometrist
|Monji Optometry
|Orthodontist
|Silva Orthodontics
|Outdoor Dining
|Tequila’s Cantina & Grill
|Parenting Classes
|Burbank Parent Ed at Burbank Adult School
|Party Rentals
|Burbank Jumpers
|Party Supply
|Party City
|Pediatrician
|Dr Marsha Gerro
|Permanent Makeup Artist
|Kim O’Kelly Brows
|Pest Control
|Get Ur Done
|Pet Groomer
|Doggie Avenue
|Pet Sitter
|Ohana & Friends Pet Sitting
|Pet Supply
|C&C pet supply
|Pet-Friendly Restaurant
|Morrison
|Photographer (Family/Portrait)
|Kristie Mastrolia Photography
|Photographer (Wedding)
|Simile Photography
|Physical Therapist
|Step Ahead Physical Therapy
|Pilates Studio
|Kelly’s Pilates
|Pizza
|Dino’s Pizza
|Place to take kids locally
|Round 1 Entertainment
|Plumber
|Vince’s Plumbing
|Pool Services
|Linder Pool Services
|Printing
|Burbank Printing
|Private School
|St. Francis Xavier
|Ramen
|Jinya Ramen
|Realtor
|Christopher Rizzotti
|Recreational Facility
|Verdugo Rec Center & Pool
|Religious Institute
|St. Robert Bellarmine Church
|Romantic Restaurant
|Castaway
|Seafood
|California Fish Grill
|Senior Care/Retirement Facility
|Belmont Village
|Shoe Store
|Fleet Feet
|Social Media Marketing
|Ashley Erikson
|Soup
|Coral Cafe
|Sporting Good Store
|Big 5
|Sports Bar
|Champs
|Steakhouse
|Smokehouse
|Sushi
|Kuru Kuru
|Swim Lessons
|Lucile Cowle Swim School
|Tailor
|Milt & Edie’s
|Tanning Studio
|The Spray Studio
|Tech Repair
|LAPC Networking
|Technology
|Melrose Mac
|Thai Cuisine
|Siri Thai
|Therapist/Counselor
|Anita Keys
|Thrift Store
|Los Angeles Children’s Hospital Thrift Store
|Toy Store
|Geeky Teas & Games
|Travel Agency
|AAA
|Tutor
|Mission to Math
|Urgent Care
|Burbank Urgent Care
|Vegetarian/Vegan
|Blazin’ Burgers
|Veterinarian
|Media City animal hospital
|Vintage Clothing
|Playclothes
|Web Designer
|Media City Design
|Weight Loss Center
|Weight Watchers
|Wine/Spirits
|Fancy Free Liquor
|Winery
|Urban Press Winery
|Women’s Clothing
|Best Friend Central
|Yoga Studio
|Heather Beltran Yoga
