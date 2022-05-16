2022 myBurbank’s Best Winners

Arts
CategoryWinner
AccountantFalchini and Associates
Acting SchoolJohn D’Aquino’s Young Actors Workshop
AcupuncturistChiropractic Remedy
Antique StoreBest of Times
Appliance RepairSav On Appliance
Art ClassesWine and Design
Art GalleryHyaena Gallery
Art Supply StoreMichael’s
AttorneyAttorney
AudiologistEvan Lee – Costco Burbank
Auto Part StoreO’Reilly Auto Parts
BagelsWestern Bagels
BakeryPorto’s Bakery
Banquet CenterCastaway
Bar & GrillFinney’s Crafthouse
Bar/PubThe Burbank Pub
BarbequeHandy Market
BarberAlex Cooper (Parlour)
Barber ShopParlour Barber Shop
Beauty Supply StoreNaimie’s
Bicycle RepairBurbank Bike Shop
BookstoreBarnes and Noble
BootcampFit Happens LA
Boxing StudioAdam’s Boxing Bootcamp
BreakfastTallyrand
Breakfast BurritoCorner Cottage
Bridal StoreDavid’s Bridal
BrunchBea Bea’s
BuffetSmoke House
Burbank EventMagnolia Park Night Out
Burbank Public LibraryBuena Vista Branch
Burbank TeacherGuy Meyers
BurgerMilano Cafe & Deli
Car DealershipCommunity Chevrolet
CateringMilano Cafe & Deli
CBD StoreYour CBD Store
Chinese CuisineFrontier Wok Too
ChiropractorChiropractic Remedy
Coffee HouseThe Ugly Mug Coffee House
Collectibles StoreBlast from the Past
Comic Book StorePerky Nerd
Continental DiningCoral Cafe
Dance SchoolGarri Dance
Day SparA Organic Spa
DaycareVillage Preschool
DentistPalm Dental Studio
Dentist (Pediatric)Grin Garden
DermatologistSkin and Beauty Center
DessertArtelice Patisserie
Dog Trainer/WalkerJulie Cummins
Donut ShopDonut Hut
Dry CleanerMilt & Edie’s
Early Childhood EducationOur Village Preschool
ElectricianPro Electric
Elementary SchoolRoosevelt Elementary
ENTDr. Warren Line
EstheticianMayday Skincare
Ethnic Food StoreMonte Carlo Deli
Event/Meeting SpaceBarrister Executive Suitesa
Event/Wedding PlannerAdriana Garcia
Eyebrow ServicesMercedes Sheilds at Krimson
Eyelash ServicesAlanna Awebry at Krimson
Fast FoodIn-N-Out
Financial InstitutionUMe Credit Union
Fitness InstructorBrooke Purdy
Fitness StudioCore Conditioning
FloristThe Enchanted Florist
Framing StoreFour Corners Custom Framing
FurnitureBob’s Discount
General ContractorJohn Brennan
General PracticeDr. Monica Sarang
Gift StoreMindfulnest
Graphic DesignerBriana Carman
Gymnastics StudioVernon Lee Gymnastics
Hair SalonKrimson Hair Studio
Hair StylistAmanda Rotunno
HandymanDoug Purdy
Happy HourYard House
Hardware/Home ImprovementDIY Center
High SchoolJohn Burroughs High School
Hobby StoreHobby Lobby
Home DecorHome Goods
HotelHotel Amarano
House PainterLarry Bisordi
Ice CreamSliders
Indian CuisineFlavor of India
Insurance AgentTheresa Ayers Farmers Insurance Agent
Interior DesignNadia Geller Designs
Italian CuisineMilano Café & Deli
Japansese Cuisine Kuru Kuru
Jewelry StoreMindfulnest
Kid-Friendly RestaurantIslands
Kid’s ClothingTarget
LandscapeKB5 Design Studio
Late Night Restaurant Coral Cafe
LGBT ServicesBurbank YMCA
Live TheaterL.A. Connection Comedy Theatre
Local Non-Profit OrganizationBurbank Temporary Aid Center
Local PoliticianKonstantine Anthony
LocksmithLeonard’s Locksmith
Makeup ArtistAmy Sparks
Martial Arts StudioKen Nagayama Martial Art
Massage TherapistrA Organic Spa
Mechanic/Auto RepairOlive Auto Center
Medical SpaSkin Matrx
Men’s ClothingTarget
Mexican CuisineDon Cuco’s
Middle Eastern CuisineSotta
Middle SchoolLuther Burbank Middle School
Motorcycle RepairBorn Free Cycles
Moving CompanyRock N Roll Movers
MuseumBurbank Historical Museum
Music SchoolGuitar Ninjas
Nail SalonOasis Nail Spa
Natural/Health FoodsWhole Foods
Nursery/GardenTansy
Obstetrician/GynecologistDr. Stephen Schmones
Oil ChangeValvoline
OptometristMonji Optometry
OrthodontistSilva Orthodontics
Outdoor DiningTequila’s Cantina & Grill
Parenting ClassesBurbank Parent Ed at Burbank Adult School
Party RentalsBurbank Jumpers
Party SupplyParty City
PediatricianDr Marsha Gerro
Permanent Makeup ArtistKim O’Kelly Brows
Pest ControlGet Ur Done
Pet GroomerDoggie Avenue
Pet SitterOhana & Friends Pet Sitting
Pet SupplyC&C pet supply
Pet-Friendly RestaurantMorrison
Photographer (Family/Portrait)Kristie Mastrolia Photography
Photographer (Wedding)Simile Photography
Physical TherapistStep Ahead Physical Therapy
Pilates StudioKelly’s Pilates
PizzaDino’s Pizza
Place to take kids locallyRound 1 Entertainment
PlumberVince’s Plumbing
Pool ServicesLinder Pool Services
PrintingBurbank Printing
Private SchoolSt. Francis Xavier
RamenJinya Ramen
RealtorChristopher Rizzotti
Recreational FacilityVerdugo Rec Center & Pool
Religious InstituteSt. Robert Bellarmine Church
Romantic RestaurantCastaway
SeafoodCalifornia Fish Grill
Senior Care/Retirement FacilityBelmont Village
Shoe StoreFleet Feet
Social Media MarketingAshley Erikson
SoupCoral Cafe
Sporting Good StoreBig 5
Sports BarChamps
SteakhouseSmokehouse
SushiKuru Kuru
Swim LessonsLucile Cowle Swim School
TailorMilt & Edie’s
Tanning StudioThe Spray Studio
Tech RepairLAPC Networking
TechnologyMelrose Mac
Thai CuisineSiri Thai
Therapist/CounselorAnita Keys
Thrift StoreLos Angeles Children’s Hospital Thrift Store
Toy StoreGeeky Teas & Games
Travel AgencyAAA
TutorMission to Math
Urgent CareBurbank Urgent Care
Vegetarian/VeganBlazin’ Burgers
VeterinarianMedia City animal hospital
Vintage ClothingPlayclothes
Web DesignerMedia City Design
Weight Loss CenterWeight Watchers
Wine/SpiritsFancy Free Liquor
WineryUrban Press Winery
Women’s ClothingBest Friend Central
Yoga StudioHeather Beltran Yoga

