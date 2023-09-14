2023 Auction For Animals Offers A Variety Of Holiday Shopping To Benefit The Burbank Animal Shelter

The Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter will be hosting the fourth annual Auction for Animals from Friday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 17, in support of the shelter’s animals.

Upwards of 200 items will be up for grabs during the online silent auction in categories ranging from escape and fun, to Disney collectibles, to health and well-being, to fashion, to food, and more.

Bidders will have a chance to take home valuable products such as open skate passes to LA Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens, various collectibles made by Disney animator/artist Ruben Procopio, gift cards to major retailers and restaurants, a three-night stay at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Disneyland Resort one-day Park Hopper tickets, to name a few. The listed prices of the items range from $20 to $2,500.

A “Fantasia” Disney collectible to be featured in the auction (photo courtesy of the VBAS)

“The auction is well rounded and will appeal to everyone,” said Auction for Animals Chair/Board Member Don Burgess. “The majority of the bidders are shopping for the upcoming holidays.”

The VBAS began back in 1994, and the group’s mission focuses on ending animal homelessness in the area and caring for at-risk animals. They lead Burbank Animal Shelter programs that offer services like medical treatments, training, and kitten and dog fostering. The entirety of the money from the fundraiser will be put toward the programs, including supplies for the programs that the city of Burbank does not fund. Burgess detailed how the VBAS, in partnership with shelter employees, maintains a well-respected shelter in Burbank deserving of backing from the community.

“We are lucky to have a great local shelter with an incredible staff,” Burgess said. “The VBAS fills in the gaps and helps allow the Burbank shelter to have one of the best reputations in the state for its care of animals, animal programs, finding forever homes, and supporting the community.”

The auction will start at 8 a.m. Pacific Time on Sept. 15 and will be open 24 hours a day up until its end at 6 p.m. PT on Sept. 17.

To learn more about the 2023 Auction for Animals, visit its page here.