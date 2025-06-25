2025 Hap Minor, Ponytail Teams End Season With Civitan Jamboree

The 2005 Hap Minor Baseball and Ponytail Softball Civitan Jamboree brought together hundreds of youth on Saturday at George Izay Park, marking the end of the regular season.

A number of individuals were recognized for their outstanding achievements on and off the field that helped make the past season a successful one.

The 54th Jackie Arrington Award was given to Sebastian Recinos of the Jammers. The award has been given out since 1971 to honor Arrington, who died of a terminal illness. The recipient is given to a young man who played in the 5/6 Little Majors Division and, like Arrington, showed great spirit for the game of baseball.

Assembly Member Nick Schults presents the Jackie Arrington Award to Sebastian Recinos of the Jammers.

The recipient of the Christopher Wilke Memorial Award was given to Remy Gamache of the KTB Seals. This award is given to keep alive the memory of Wilke, whose life was cut short by a terminal illness.

Juliette Keefer of the Wolverines was the winner of the Linda Murphy Pioneer Award. Murphy is a lifelong Burbank resident who was a pioneer in advancing equality in female sport and was part of the U.S. 1964 Olympic women’s volleyball team.



Ashlyn Castle of Diamonds was the winner of the Barbara Rownd Memorial Award. Rownd was the founder of Ponytail Softball in 1957. Her program grew nationally and was used as a model for girls' fast-pitch softball throughout the country.

Below are the winners of the contests at the Jamboree.

7th/8th Grade Ponytail Softball Results

Baserunning

Ava Bautista – Aces Elite – 13.09 Coco Carter – Firestormz – 13.41 Kaia Gemette – Aces Elite – 13.62

Throw for Accuracy

Gensis Garcia – Aces Elite – 2 Ryder Simokovic – Diamonds – 1,2,1 Kaylee Holland – Diamonds – 1,2,0

Ryder and Kaylee tie breaker

7th/8th Grade Hap Minor Baseball Results

Baserunning

Isaiah Boyd – Sandoval Dodgers – 12.19 Aidan Munguia – Valley Boyz – 12.24 Micah Anderson – Fireballs – 12.26

Throw for Accuracy

Demetri Buss – Fireballs – 2 Adrian Recinos – Valley Boyz – 1,2 Max Garfiaz – Valley Boyz – 1,1

Adrian and Max tie breaker

5th/6th Grade Ponytail Softball Results

Baserunning

Ava Vonderlinn – Burbank Bluebirds – 14.14 Cali Eaton – The Wolverines – 14.67 Isabel Kerby – Burbank Bluebirds – 14.74

Throw for Accuracy

Mia Sanchez – Firestromz Dahlia – 6 Evelyn Genevie – Firestromz Dahlia – 3,2 Julet Keefer – The Wolverines – 3,1

5th/6th Grade Hap Minor Baseball Results

Baserunning

Joshua Lacsamana – Ruiz Dodgers – 14.04 Evan Ruiz – Ruiz Dodgers – 14.17 Zan Stonehacker – Sandoval Dodgers – 14.89

Throw for Accuracy

Jayden Melgar – Sandoval Dodgers – 1 Bennet Lynch – Bears – 1,0

Tie breaker split

3rd/4th Grade Ponytail Softball Results

Baserunning

Emelina Wolfsohn – Ruthless – 14.51 Eliis Orr – Firestromz – 14.52 Ellie Galano – Burbank Heartbreakers – 14.74

Throw for Accuracy

Aubrey Lee – Pink Sox – 2,2 Eliana Ortiz – Lady Vikings -2,0 Holland Schulz – 1,2,2

3rd/4th Grade Hap Minor Baseball Results

Baserunning

Vincent Alfaro – Lil Rascals – 14.07 Gunner Noll – Lil Rascals – 14.39 Nicolas Martinez – Sandoval Dodgers – 14.71

Throw for Accuracy

Jaylani Melgar – Sandoval Dodgers – 1,2 Arturo Avanda – Little Rascals – 1,1,1 Juan Pablo Linarez – Little Rascals – 1,1,0

T-Ball Hap Minor Baseball Results

Baserunning

Colin Vartanians – Little Legends – 16.32 Nina Khanoyan – Burbank Heartbreakers – 16.87 Alessandra Martinez – Sandoval Dodgers – 17.12

Throw for Accuracy

Penelope Matta – Sparkling Cheetahs – 1,1 Ledna Miller – Burbank Heartbreakers – 1,0 Aurelia Ogdln – Burbank Heartbreakers – 1

Coach Pitch Ponytail Softball Results

Baserunning

Savannah Moreno – Queen Bees – 15.29 Lola King – Queen Bees – 15.59 Natalia Hastings – Tiger Queens – 16.17

Throw for Accuracy

Kaley Nguyen – Tiger Queens – 4 Kennedy Schulthies – 2 Isabel Corral – Queen Bees – 1

Coach Pitch Hap Minor Baseball Results

Baserunning

Luca Cevallos – Burbank Tigers – 14.13 Liam Ocampo – Sandoval Dodgers – 15.72 Calvin Wilkinson – Ruiz Dodgers – 15.73

Throw for Accuracy