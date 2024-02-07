21 Valentine’s Date Ideas in Burbank

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! Here are the top 21 date ideas to do on February 14th or the week of Valentine’s day in Burbank. You’ll find something for every couple on this list and never have to leave Burbank’s city limits to do it.

Flapper’s Comedy Club

If you’re looking for dinner and entertainment, come see the Valentine’s Day Date Night Show at Flappers, starting at 7:00pm and 9:00pm with a special romantic menu to go along with it. The show is hosted by Haley Hoffmeister, with performances by Francis Cronin, JP Connolly, Laura Hayden, and Peter Murphy.

Castaway Dinner Special

Voted Best Romantic Restaurant in the 2022 and 2023 myBurbank’s Best Contest, Castaway provides breathtaking views of the valley, paired with delicious food and cocktails. On Valentine’s Day they are offering a Four-Course Dinner Experience for $150 per person, with an optional wine pairing.

Photo courtesy of Castaway Burbank.

Phoebe Peacock Custom Perfume

Visit the Magnolia Park perfume and gift store, Phoebe Peacock, and make a custom perfume scent with your sweetheart. In-house blends start at $95 and you’ll get to work with one of their Mixtresses to create your own signature scent that you even get to name.

The Colony Theatre Comedy/Improv Show

Come see a Valentine’s Day comedy and improv show presented by Lory Tatoulian and featuring an array of hilarious comedians. You have the option to purchase a $25 delicious charcuterie cheese box prepared by the fabulous “That’s So Cheesy.” The show features: James Adomian, Sarah Cornell, Helen Kalognomos, Ludwig Manukian, Joseph Schles, Lory Tatoulian and Johnno Wilson – and more special guest appearances!

Wine and Paint Class

Come to their special Valentine’s wine and paint class at their Magnolia Park location that features 2 canvases, 2 glasses of wine, chocolates, and endless fun and creativity. The painting of the night is “Valentines…Picasso Date Night.” Hurry because the class fills fast. If you miss the date, there are plenty of other Valentine/Love themed wine and paint classes during the week.

Photo Courtesy of Wine and Design Burbank.

Smokehouse Dinner Special

The iconic Smokehouse restaurant has a special Valentine’s Day menu going from 4:00pm until 11:00pm. Don’t worry, the “World’s Greatest Garlic Bread!” is on that menu. Make sure to call and make a reservation.

Barragan’s Dinner Special

This iconic Mexican restaurant in Burbank is offering a Valentine’s Day special menu for $75/couple. It includes a beverage, entree, and dessert for each person. They will also have live music from 5:30-8:30PM from Musica Romantica.

Tequilas Burbank Dinner Special

Tequilas Burbank is having a Valentine’s Day special for $95/couple that includes a drink, entree, and dessert for two. The tables will be decorated for the holiday to set the romantic mood and there will be live performances by Anival singing love songs in both Spanish and English.

Photo courtesy of Tequilas Burbank.

Urban Press Winery Dinner Special

This Downtown Burbank winery is rated best Winery in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 myBurbank’s Best Contest. Their Valentine’s Day dinner special is $120 per person and includes a 3 wine tasting, appetizer, entree, dessert and live entertainment. Sit upstairs to enjoy jazz and soul music, or sit downstairs for blues, jazz, and funk music performances.

Sunset Hike in Burbank

You don’t have to spend money to show your love, sometimes spending time is all you need. Burbank has two great hiking trails at Stough Canyon and Wildwood Canyon, that offers stunning views of the city. Take a sunset hike and have a picnic dinner at the top of the hill for a romantic but outdoorsy date night.

Staycation at Hotel Amarano

Want a night out from the kids and house without leaving town? Book a staycation night at a luxury boutique hotel like Hotel Amarano, that was voted Best Hotel in the 2023 myBurbank’s Best contest. Dine at their “For Your Consideration”, FYC Bar + Kitchen so you don’t even have to leave the hotel all night long. With a nod to old Hollywood and the studio ranches of Burbank, FYC offers a modern take on California fresh contemporary cuisine and craft cocktails.

Photo Courtesy of Hotel Amarano.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement

Want to feel like a kid again? Visit Round 1 Amusement in the Burbank Town Center. They have an enormous arcade, bar, billiards, karaoke room and bowling. Let loose and have fun with your sweetheart like you use to do when you were younger.

Take a Horse Ride

Burbank is home to the Rancho horse community and the LA Equestrian Center. It’s also home to Circle K Riding Stables where you can take guided hours tours through the Griffith Park hills. They even offer a ride up to the Hollywood Sign and back. To make a reservation call (818) 843-9890.

Roller Rink

Skate Oddity is calling all Valentines and Frankensteins who want to hit the roller rink for a Rockin’ Rollerdisco event at the LA Kings Burbank Sports Center. The event is on February 10th from 4:00-8:00 PM, so come skate under eerie lights to dark 80s/new wave/goth mix music and enjoy shopping and snacks that will be set up around the rink.

Verdigo Boulders

Even if you are new to climbing, Verdigo Boulders is a great place to try your hand at this style of rock climbing without ropes or harnesses. The space has 15 foot high bouldering walls and over 700 square feet of climbing space. It’s a fun and active date that will be sure to work up an appetite for a romantic dinner out. Day passes cost $30 and show rentals are $4.

Photo Courtesy of Verdigo Boulders.

Go to the Movies

Burbank has three AMC theatres wit the AMC 16 being the largest. On Valentine’s Day you can see Poor Things, Lisa Frankenstein, and the Valentine Encore of Anyone But You. Make sure to stop into MacGuffins Bar before the movie to try one of their signature cocktails.

Couples Massage

Take your Valentine to one of Burbank’s many spas to enjoy a massage and facial. Check out rA Organic Spa, Relax Spa & Beauty, or Burbank Spa and Garden, to just name a few.

DeBell Golf

Book some tee time with your significant other and start your golf adventure at Burbank’s DeBell Golf Club. Finish the date at the Hilltop Restaurant and Bar located on the second story of the DeBell Clubhouse with amazing food and views of the course.

Photo Courtesy of DeBell Golf Club.

VR Experience

Cypher VR is the ultimate VR escape room experience. They have over 10 games to choose from that range from mystery, intense, and adventure so there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can play with just two people and can talk to each other through the VR headsets as you work together to beat the game.

Escape Room

Can you and your date master the art of escape in under 90 minutes? Test your skills at Exit Artists “Vegas Heist,” a casino themed escape room located in Burbank. Games for 2-4 players cost $200, so bring another couple for a double Valentine’s date night.

Helicopter Tour

Orbic Air offers helicopter rides that depart from the Hollywood Burbank Airport. They are offering Valentine’s Day Helicopter Specials from February 10-18 that includes complimentary champagne, a guaranteed private flight, a rose for that special someone, an assortment of chocolates, desserts and berries and a souvenir photo to remember the experience!