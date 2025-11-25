2nd Annual Burbank Book Festival Draws Thousands to the Buena Vista Library

More than 4,600 people poured into the Buena Vista Library on Saturday, November 8th, for the 2nd Annual Burbank Book Festival. What began just one year ago in the cozy setting of Three Sisters Coffee has grown into one of the city’s most anticipated literary events, with 726 books sold during the festival.

Last year’s inaugural event, created by co-founders and CEOs Emily Barth Isler and Erin La Rosa, packed the small coffee shop with eager readers and local authors, but soon realized that they had outgrown the space by how well attended it was by the community. This year, the move to the library allowed the event to fully stretch its wings, welcoming 75 authors, 12 vendors, and an impressive 40–50 volunteers who kept the day running smoothly.

“When Erin and I dreamed up this festival, we wanted to show the community that Burbank is a place that loves books. We wanted to spotlight how many authors live and work here, as well as that there’s an enthusiastic and passionate reader community,” said co-founder Emily Barth Isler. “This year’s festival proved that many times over! We are elated that so many people came to see panels, to meet authors, to buy books, and to have those books signed.”

Emily Barth Isler hosts an author panel during the 2025 Burbank Book Festival. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The festival offered a rotating lineup of authors each hour, ensuring something for every reader. Attendees browsed picture books, graphic novels, middle-grade adventures, romance novels, adult fiction, YA favorites, memoirs, historical fiction, and nonfiction titles. Each rotation brought fresh faces and new stories, creating constant energy throughout the day.

Inside the Children’s Reading Room, panels and author Q&As ran from morning to afternoon, giving readers the chance to hear directly from creators about the inspirations, challenges, and joys behind their work.

The most remarkable sign of the festival’s impact came from the 147 new library card signups, which was a staggering leap from the library’s usual weekly average of 25. For many families, this event wasn’t just about buying books, it was about rediscovering their local library.

2nd annual Burbank Book Festival. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The Burbank Book Festival is powered entirely by volunteers, with its principal team donating their time, skills, and passion to bringing the event to life. The all-volunteer leadership includes: Co-Founders/CEOs Emily Barth Isler and Erin La Rosa, Project Manager Carrie Smith, whose coordination was instrumental in the festival’s success, Volunteer Coordinators which included School Board Member Emily Weisberg and Robin Faerber, and the festival’s website and graphic designer, Michelle Nadell.

Local businesses also stepped in with generosity. Though the festival outgrew its former home at Three Sisters Coffee, owner Kristen Sagona still donated coffee for all attending authors. Additional donations came from LA Foto Booth who set up a book backdrop and free photos for attendees, professional event photography by Emeline Lee, and a handprinted custom banner by Signed By Karie.