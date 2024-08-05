50% Off Adoption Fees at the Burbank Animal Shelter

WE HAVE BIG NEWS!!!! Adoption fees for all animals at the Burbank Animal Shelter are now 50% off until September 10th. If you are thinking of adding a new furry family member, now is the time! Come meet the wonderful dogs, cats, bunnies and other pets looking for their forever homes at the Burbank Animal Shelter. The Shelter is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am – 5pm. Adoption screenings are conducted from 12-4pm.
