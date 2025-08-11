50% Off Adoption Fees at the Burbank Animal Shelter

50% off at the Burbank Animal Shelter

RUN don’t walk because you won’t want to miss 50% off pet adoption fees for all pets at the Burbank Animal Shelter! From now until August 16th all adoptions are 50% off. We have amazing dogs, cats, bunnies, turtles and guinea pigs waiting to be adopted into their forever homes. Come rescue your next best friend at the Burbank Animal Shelter!

